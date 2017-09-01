Getafe sign Swansea winger Montero on loan

Jefferson Montero has joined Getafe from Swansea City on a season-long loan deal.

The Ecuador international signed a new contract at the Premier League club last September but then struggled for game-time in an injury-hit campaign.

Montero's most recent appearance for Swansea came against Manchester United in April, when he came off the bench only to succumb to injury seven minutes later.

After the January appointment of Paul Clement, Montero recorded a mere 32 minutes on the pitch and he has subsequently been allowed to go out on loan.

OFICIAL | @JeffMONTERO23 nuevo futbolista azulón en el día de su 28 cumpleaños. ¡Felicidades por partida doble! https://t.co/jjzbiR48BY pic.twitter.com/vB3Q7WxVfF — Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) September 1, 2017

Joining Getafe represents a return to LaLiga for the winger, who has previously had spells with Villarreal, Levante and Real Betis.

The move to Getafe for Montero - who celebrated his 28th birthday on Friday - is subject to international clearance.