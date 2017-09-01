From the John Terry WhatsApp to Jesus Navas´ kidnapping – the best of the bizarre transfer window an

The latest transfer window has been famous for two things: breaking spending records, and giving rise to the trend of bizarre done deal announcements.

Aston Villa, Chelsea, Manchester City, Roma, Sevilla – clubs across the world seem to have taken it upon themselves to compete for the title of the weirdest transfer Twitter post.

Such has been the production values and sheer originality of some of the posts, not to mention the cringeworthy nature of others, they deserve to be reviewed, ridiculed and celebrated just as much as the signings themselves.

In the below link, we present the good, bad and unquestionably odd 'done deal' posts that have reminded us all just how nonsensical the transfer market can be.

The weirdest transfer window announcements