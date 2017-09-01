Deadline-day round-up: Mbappe joins PSG as Sanchez stalls and Barkley baffles

Ligue 1 defences beware – Neymar will be joined in the Paris Saint-Germain attack by Kylian Mbappe after the teenage sensation completed his switch from champions Monaco to the capital.
PSG have signed Mbappe on an initial loan deal which, when their option to buy is activated, will become a €180million transfer on a contract running until June 2022.
It has been a productive window for PSG but in the Premier League, deadline day was as notable for deals that did not come to fruition as those that did.
Alexis Sanchez remains an Arsenal player despite a £60m offer from Manchester City arriving. The crux was Arsene Wenger unable to acquire a top-class replacement, with Monaco's Thomas Lemar apparently the unwilling recipient of his attention.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain did manage to escape Emirates Stadium, securing a £35m switch to Liverpool and adding himself to the list of men to have frustrated Chelsea boss Antonio Conte over the course of the window.
The Italian wanted to bring Oxlade-Chamberlain to Stamford Bridge, much like Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente, who ended up at Tottenham. Then there was the curious case of Everton midfielder Ross Barkley, who agreed terms on a £35m switch before changing his mind after a medical. At least Conte could console himself with the £23million capture of Davide Zappacosta from Torino.
Chelsea completed a move for Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater, with the 2015-16 champions in the same boat over Adrien Silva, the Sporting CP midfielder whose Portugal colleague Renato Sanches joined Swansea City on loan from Bayern Munich in arguably the transfer coup of the day.
ORIGI THROWN TO THE WOLVES
After securing Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal, Liverpool allowed Divock Origi to leave to free up squad space.
The striker joined Wolfsburg on loan for the rest of the season, with the Bundesliga club said to be paying a £6m fee. Reds youngster Ryan Kent is also bound for Germany's top flight in a loan spell with Freiburg.
Mamadou Sakho made an Anfield exit, with Crystal Palace sealing a £30m deal for the France centre-back who impressed on loan at Selhurst Park last season.
Good luck, @DivockOrigi !— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 31, 2017
Striker joins Wolfsburg on season-long loan: https://t.co/S4MDA3FffX pic.twitter.com/Z4oLyMBUVe
BONY AND JANSSEN LOOKING TO GET BACK ON THE GOAL TRAIL
Wilfried Bony's frustrating two and a half years at Manchester City are at an end, with the Ivory Coast international ready to resume his role as fans' favourite at Swansea.
Bony flopped on-loan at Stoke City last season and Tottenham's Vincent Janssen cut a similarly forlorn figure in front of goal. The Netherlands striker could still join countryman Tim Krul at Brighton and Hove Albion.
Goalkeeper Krul sealed a season-long loan from Newcastle United, while Chris Hughton also signed defender Ezequiel Schelotto from Sporting CP for an undisclosed fee.
Not content with knocking Hajduk Split out of the Europa League, Everton went back to the Croatian club for Nikola Vlasic, who has the added bonus of unexpectedly being able to attend training with Barkley.
And just when you thought Manchester United would not be conducting any last-gasp business, they allowed Matty Willock to join Utrecht on loan.
Talking of United, remember Ravel Morrison? His nomadic existence will continue at Mexican club Atlas.
We'll go wild, wild, wild... pic.twitter.com/JljASfbhEz— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) August 31, 2017
STOKE FLOP FLOGGED TO TOULOUSE, WATFORD STRENGTHEN
Giannelli Imbula's Stoke City nightmare has come to an end (for now), the midfielder joining Toulouse on a loan deal just 18 months after signing for the Potters in a club-record deal.
Premier League rivals Watford bolstered their ranks, signing goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis on loan from Udinese and defender Marvin Zeegelaar on a four-year deal from Sporting CP. They will not be bringing back M'Baye Niang, however, as the AC Milan forward has gone on loan to Torino, but Molla Wague did arrive late on from Udinese on a temporary basis.
Manchester City completed one piece of defensive business, having been frustrated in their desire to bring in Jonny Evans from West Brom, by loaning Jason Denayer to Galatasaray where he spent 2015-16.
Leicester City kept themselves busy until beyond the deadline. Nampalys Mendy was allowed to rejoin former club Nice on loan and Austria defender Aleksandar Dragovic arrived from Bayer Leverkusen on a similarly temporary basis.
Championship side Leeds United pulled off a coup, bringing in Pierre-Michel Lasogga from Hamburg. Elsewhere in the second tier, Birmingham City made Brentford's Jota their record signing.
DORTMUND AND BREMEN POUNCE BEFORE DEADLINE
Borussia Dortmund sold Ousmane Dembele for an initial €105m to Barcelona and they have already snapped up a replacement, signing Jadon Sancho from City for an undisclosed fee and handing him the number seven shirt.
Werder Bremen also finalised some business before the window closed in Germany, bringing in former Inter man Ishak Belfodil until the end of the season and sending Sambou Yatabare to Antwerp.
Andreas Beck has gone back to Stuttgart from Besiktas, while two more deals were completed over in France: Danilo Avelar joining Amiens from Torino and Nicolas de Preville signing a four-year deal with Bordeaux.
In Italy, Napoli signed Roberto Inglese form Chievo but he does not need to pack any bags just yet. A further year loaned back to the Flying Donkeys awaits.
Der BVB verpflichtet Toptalent Jadon #Sancho (17) von @ManCity ! // Borussia Dortmund sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester City! pic.twitter.com/sQdseX0ulO— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) August 31, 2017
JUVENTUS YOUNGSTER KEAN ON MORE GAME TIME
Moise Kean made plenty of us feel very old last season by becoming the first player born in the year 2000 to play in the Champions League. The Juventus striker is on his way to Verona on loan and growing up fast.
Another teenager making plans was PSG's Odsonne Edouard, who penned a contract extension until 2020 but joined Celtic on loan. The Scottish champions have an option to buy.
LaLiga has one more day of fun and frolics to look forwards to, with deadline day in Spain coming on September 1. It's almost certainly a date in Diego Costa's diary.
Loan switches were very much the common trend as clubs ready themselves for one final push. Arsenal forwards Lucas Perez and Joel Campbell will spend their seasons with Deportivo La Coruna and Real Betis respectively.
Ex-Barcelona forward Bojan Krkic will turn out for Deportivo Alaves having been loaned out by Stoke once again, while Sevilla captured Lionel Carole from Galatasaray with an option to make the deal permanent.
Douglas will spend the season with Benfica thanks to Barcelona and the Portuguese champions indulged in a flurry of late activity - pocketing €15m from Marseille for Kostas Mitroglou and offering Brazil striker Gabriel Barbosa an escape route from his fruitless spell at Inter.
Sou @SLBenfica #VamosBenfica #SejaOndeFor #Gabigol11 pic.twitter.com/oEfEgKpBiL— Gabriel Barbosa (@gabigol) August 31, 2017
|Guardiola wary of Carroll´s aerial threat
|Ramos makes red card history in LaLiga
|Championship Review: Bristol City go third with Boro win as Bolton climb off bottom
|Athletic Bilbao 0 Real Madrid 0: Ramos sees red as champions miss chance at San Mames
|Wenger fuming as errors ruin ´absolutely brilliant´ Arsenal display
|Mourinho: Arsenal players loving the beauty of the grass
|Mourinho praises ´great´ De Gea after United hold Arsenal at bay
|Pastore blames lack of focus after PSG are stunned at Strasbourg
|De Gea levels Premier League saves record
|Berizzo discharged from hospital after successful cancer surgery
|Heynckes encouraged by instrumental Muller
|Griezmann & Filipe Luis set sights on Champions League ´miracle´
|Arsenal 1 Manchester United 3: De Gea stars as United survive Pogba dismissal
|Gattuso aims to improve Milan´s mentality
|Pogba to miss Manchester derby after Arsenal red card
|Pardew confident despite goalless draw in first game
|Swansea deserve to be bottom, accepts Clement
|Watford should have had ´clear´ penalty, Silva claims
|´Naive´ Brighton were taught a lesson, concedes Hughton
|Dyche confirms Brady taken to hospital with ´serious´ injury
|Allardyce hails Everton grit after first win
|Pochettino proud of 10-man Tottenham´s fighting spirit
|Strasbourg 2 Paris Saint-Germain 1: Bahoken ends unbeaten run for Emery´s men
|Klopp: Surprise Liverpool line-up was key in goal romp
|Valverde: Umtiti injury cost Barcelona two points
|We want Bosz to turn Dortmund around - Zorc
|Atletico Madrid 2 Real Sociedad 1: Last-gasp Griezmann winner cuts gap to Barca
|Stoke City 2 Swansea City 1: Diouf winner sinks Swans to the bottom
|Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Liverpool 5: Firmino at the double for Klopp´s counter-attacking Reds
|Leicester City 1 Burnley 0: Brave Gray winner continues Foxes revival under Puel
|Watford 1 Tottenham 1: Sanchez sent off as 10-man Spurs earn away point
|Everton 2 Huddersfield Town 0: Sigurdsson & Calvert-Lewin get Allardyce off to winning start
|West Brom 0 Crystal Palace 0: Familiar woes for Baggies despite Pardew´s presence
|Bayern Munich 3 Hannover 1: Lewandowski makes history as leaders go six clear
|Bayer Leverkusen 1 Borussia Dortmund 1: Yarmolenko strike rescues visitors
|Umtiti facing eight weeks out with hamstring injury
|Hazard enjoying Chelsea role, says Conte
|Juventus remain favourites - Spalletti stays calm as Inter focus on top-four finish
|World Cup the stage for Kane to shine, says Southgate
|Juventus lose Howedes until 2018
|It´s instinct – Chelsea hero Hazard explains Panenka penalty
|Stoichkov expects Mbappe and Dembele to succeed Messi, Ronaldo
|We are our own biggest enemy – Low
|Chelsea 3 Newcastle United 1: Hazard double completes champions´ comeback
|Barcelona 2 Celta Vigo 2: Wasteful hosts drop first points at home in a year
|Giroud – England are afraid of France
|Roma hand Manolas new deal
|Manchester City will have a blip, Milner claims
|Southgate: Exciting Alli and England creators can hurt Belgium
|A-League Review: Melbourne City end poor run with late winner
|Manchester City have weaknesses - Moyes
|Lippi: World Cup without Italy and Netherlands is not complete
|Ibra does not test - Zlatan rejected Arsenal trial
|Mahrez frustrated by Leicester´s secrecy in transfer saga
|I was a big Arsenal fan, admits Pogba
|Ronaldo is extraordinary, but Messi is the best – Sampaoli
|Sampaoli dreaming of Messi-Neymar World Cup final
|Ozil to Man United? Mourinho refuses to rule out signing Arsenal star
|Napoli dominated Juventus in every conceivable way, says Sarri
|Argentina will be very strong at World Cup – Sampaoli dismisses Maradona criticism
|Portugal, Spain favourites but Santos wary of Morocco and Iran
|Higuain explains his celebration: I was looking for De Laurentiis
|Championship Review: Happy birthday for Warnock as Cardiff close in on Wolves
|Portugal more than ´one of the best´ Ronaldo, says Lopetegui
|Porto 0 Benfica 0: Dragoes joined by Sporting at summit after controversial draw
|Napoli still Scudetto favourites - Allegri
|Tite: Brazil preparing like we´re facing Spain or England
|Juventus´ scoring streak sets new Serie A record
|Napoli 0 Juventus 1: Higuain hands boost to title defence against former club
|Heynckes confirms Muller will start for Bayern against Hannover
|Emery reiterates call for better Neymar protection from refs
|World Cup 2018: Group by group analysis E-H
|World Cup 2018: Group-by-group analysis A-D
|Guardiola open to new Man City deal for ´amazing´ Sterling
|World Cup 2018: A titanic Iberian tussle highlights the five best group games
|World Cup 2018: Opta make Brazil favourites for glory in Russia
|World Cup 2018: No added nerves for Low & favourites Germany
|World Cup 2018: Rakitic ready to rumble with Messi in Croatia v Argentina
|World Cup 2018: Deschamps earmarks Argentina as potential France threat
|World Cup 2018: Southgate warns against England writing off Tunisia & Panama
|World Cup 2018: Day-by-day schedule
|World Cup 2018: Belgium boss Martinez counting on experience to down Three Lions
|World Cup 2018: Neuer and Germany wary of Italy-conquering Swedes
|World Cup 2018: Germany start against Mexico as Russia face Saudi Arabia in big kick-off
|World Cup 2018: Draw in full
|Mourinho channels Borg to keep Manchester United on track
|I can´t control myself - Guardiola regrets Redmond pep talk
|Rangnick rejects Werner to Madrid speculation
|Handanovic pens new Inter deal to 2021
|Matip blow for Liverpool ahead of Brighton trip
|Conte to curb behaviour, ask players to speak to officials instead
|Ronaldo will win fifth Ballon d´Or and deserves it - Zidane
|Matic travelling for Arsenal clash but Jones, Bailly, Fellaini out
|Salah-Suarez Liverpool comparisons are for newspapers and social media - Klopp
|The numbers don´t lie - Gameiro helps Griezmann flourish, says Simeone
|Hasenhuttl rules himself out of Bayern contention
|Coutinho rumours of no interest to Valverde
|Guardiola asked to explain Redmond incident by FA
|Bale sidelined again as Zidane refuses to risk Madrid star
|Kepa a good goalkeeper but Navas is the best – Zidane
|Pogba: Germany want revenge over France
|Adelaide United 0 Sydney FC 1: Bobo haunts Reds again
|Pogba won´t fight Young for Manchester United free-kick duties
|How do you stop Neymar? Bite him! – Domenech
|Lewandowski: Messi, Ronaldo once-in-a-century talents
|Southgate has ´massive sympathy´ for Mourinho over Jones row
|Shandong Luneng part with Magath
|Seattle Sounders 3 Houston Dynamo 0 (5-0 agg): MLS champs through to successive final
|Pardew seeks assurances from Man City and Arsenal target Evans
|Neymar and Brazil targeting World Cup glory at Russia 2018
|Bayern have no backup for Lewandowski – Muller