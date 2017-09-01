Related

Deadline-day round-up: Mbappe joins PSG as Sanchez stalls and Barkley baffles

1 September 2017 03:09

Ligue 1 defences beware – Neymar will be joined in the Paris Saint-Germain attack by Kylian Mbappe after the teenage sensation completed his switch from champions Monaco to the capital.

PSG have signed Mbappe on an initial loan deal which, when their option to buy is activated, will become a €180million transfer on a contract running until June 2022.

It has been a productive window for PSG but in the Premier League, deadline day was as notable for deals that did not come to fruition as those that did.

Alexis Sanchez remains an Arsenal player despite a £60m offer from Manchester City arriving. The crux was Arsene Wenger unable to acquire a top-class replacement, with Monaco's Thomas Lemar apparently the unwilling recipient of his attention.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain did manage to escape Emirates Stadium, securing a £35m switch to Liverpool and adding himself to the list of men to have frustrated Chelsea boss Antonio Conte over the course of the window.

The Italian wanted to bring Oxlade-Chamberlain to Stamford Bridge, much like Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente, who ended up at Tottenham. Then there was the curious case of Everton midfielder Ross Barkley, who agreed terms on a £35m switch before changing his mind after a medical. At least Conte could console himself with the £23million capture of Davide Zappacosta from Torino.

Chelsea completed a move for Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater, with the 2015-16 champions in the same boat over Adrien Silva, the Sporting CP midfielder whose Portugal colleague Renato Sanches joined Swansea City on loan from Bayern Munich in arguably the transfer coup of the day.

 

ORIGI THROWN TO THE WOLVES

After securing Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal, Liverpool allowed Divock Origi to leave to free up squad space.

The striker joined Wolfsburg on loan for the rest of the season, with the Bundesliga club said to be paying a £6m fee. Reds youngster Ryan Kent is also bound for Germany's top flight in a loan spell with Freiburg.

Mamadou Sakho made an Anfield exit, with Crystal Palace sealing a £30m deal for the France centre-back who impressed on loan at Selhurst Park last season.

 

BONY AND JANSSEN LOOKING TO GET BACK ON THE GOAL TRAIL

Wilfried Bony's frustrating two and a half years at Manchester City are at an end, with the Ivory Coast international ready to resume his role as fans' favourite at Swansea.

Bony flopped on-loan at Stoke City last season and Tottenham's Vincent Janssen cut a similarly forlorn figure in front of goal. The Netherlands striker could still join countryman Tim Krul at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Goalkeeper Krul sealed a season-long loan from Newcastle United, while Chris Hughton also signed defender Ezequiel Schelotto from Sporting CP for an undisclosed fee.

Not content with knocking Hajduk Split out of the Europa League, Everton went back to the Croatian club for Nikola Vlasic, who has the added bonus of unexpectedly being able to attend training with Barkley.

And just when you thought Manchester United would not be conducting any last-gasp business, they allowed Matty Willock to join Utrecht on loan.

Talking of United, remember Ravel Morrison? His nomadic existence will continue at Mexican club Atlas.

 

STOKE FLOP FLOGGED TO TOULOUSE,  WATFORD STRENGTHEN

Giannelli Imbula's Stoke City nightmare has come to an end (for now), the midfielder joining Toulouse on a loan deal just 18 months after signing for the Potters in a club-record deal.

Premier League rivals Watford bolstered their ranks, signing goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis on loan from Udinese and defender Marvin Zeegelaar on a four-year deal from Sporting CP. They will not be bringing back M'Baye Niang, however, as the AC Milan forward has gone on loan to Torino, but Molla Wague did arrive late on from Udinese on a temporary basis.

Manchester City completed one piece of defensive business, having been frustrated in their desire to bring in Jonny Evans from West Brom, by loaning Jason Denayer to Galatasaray where he spent 2015-16.

Leicester City kept themselves busy until beyond the deadline. Nampalys Mendy was allowed to rejoin former club Nice on loan and Austria defender Aleksandar Dragovic arrived from Bayer Leverkusen on a similarly temporary basis.

Championship side Leeds United pulled off a coup, bringing in Pierre-Michel Lasogga from Hamburg. Elsewhere in the second tier, Birmingham City made Brentford's Jota their record signing.

 

DORTMUND AND BREMEN POUNCE BEFORE DEADLINE

Borussia Dortmund sold Ousmane Dembele for an initial €105m to Barcelona and they have already snapped up a replacement, signing Jadon Sancho from City for an undisclosed fee and handing him the number seven shirt.

Werder Bremen also finalised some business before the window closed in Germany, bringing in former Inter man Ishak Belfodil until the end of the season and sending Sambou Yatabare to Antwerp.

Andreas Beck has gone back to Stuttgart from Besiktas, while two more deals were completed over in France: Danilo Avelar joining Amiens from Torino and Nicolas de Preville signing a four-year deal with Bordeaux.

In Italy, Napoli signed Roberto Inglese form Chievo but he does not need to pack any bags just yet. A further year loaned back to the Flying Donkeys awaits.

JUVENTUS YOUNGSTER KEAN ON MORE GAME TIME

Moise Kean made plenty of us feel very old last season by becoming the first player born in the year 2000 to play in the Champions League. The Juventus striker is on his way to Verona on loan and growing up fast.

Another teenager making plans was PSG's Odsonne Edouard, who penned a contract extension until 2020 but joined Celtic on loan. The Scottish champions have an option to buy.

LaLiga has one more day of fun and frolics to look forwards to, with deadline day in Spain coming on September 1. It's almost certainly a date in Diego Costa's diary.

Loan switches were very much the common trend as clubs ready themselves for one final push. Arsenal forwards Lucas Perez and Joel Campbell will spend their seasons with Deportivo La Coruna and Real Betis respectively.

Ex-Barcelona forward Bojan Krkic will turn out for Deportivo Alaves having been loaned out by Stoke once again, while Sevilla captured Lionel Carole from Galatasaray with an option to make the deal permanent.

Douglas will spend the season with Benfica thanks to Barcelona and the Portuguese champions indulged in a flurry of late activity - pocketing €15m from Marseille for Kostas Mitroglou and offering Brazil striker Gabriel Barbosa an escape route from his fruitless spell at Inter.

