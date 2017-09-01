Tottenham beat Chelsea to Llorente signing

Tottenham have confirmed the signing of Fernando Llorente from Swansea City, having pipped their London rivals Chelsea to the Spaniard's signature.

Llorente has signed a contract until 2019 with Mauricio Pochettino's side, becoming Tottenham's second transfer deadline day addition following on from Serge Aurier's arrival from Paris Saint-Germain.

Antonio Conte's Chelsea had looked to be favourites to sign the 32-year-old, but Tottenham managed to jump ahead of the Premier League champions.

Speaking about his move, Llorente told Spurs' official website: "I'm very, very happy to join Tottenham, an amazing club. I can only say that I come here to help Tottenham to win titles.

"I think they are working very good in the last years and I like it a lot. I am 32-years-old but I want to learn every day.

"I think I can learn a lot of things from Harry [Kane] and all the players. I can learn a lot with Pochettino and I am going to do my best here.

"I think I can do more things in my career and my dream is to do that here in Tottenham."

Former Athletic Bilbao and Juventus man Llorente netted 15 league goals for Swansea last term, forming a potent partnership with Gylfi Sigurdsson, who joined Everton earlier in August.

His goals for Swansea ensured the Welsh club, who have brought Wilfried Bony back from Manchester City to replace him, avoided relegation to the Championship.

Llorente will now look to aid a title challenge for Tottenham, who finished second behind Chelsea last term.

Tottenham have made a shaky start to their push for a maiden Premier League crown, taking four points from three games, and already find themselves five points behind leaders Manchester United.

But Llorente will provide plenty of title-winning experience, having won Serie A three times at Juventus. He also lifted the Coppa Italia with the Bianconeri and has tasted Europa League glory at Sevilla and World Cup success with Spain in 2010.