Bony ends unhappy Manchester City spell with heroes´ return at Swansea

Wilfried Bony has returned to Swansea City from Manchester City in a deal reported to be worth in the region of £12million.
The Ivory Coast international left south Wales for the Etihad Stadium in January 2015 in a £28m transfer but struggled for form and fitness under then City manager Manuel Pellegrini.
A loan stint at Stoke City last term was similarly fruitless, with the 28-year-old scoring twice in 11 appearances – both of which came against Swansea.
His overall return at Manchester City stands at 10 goals in 46 games but he is very much a returning hero at Swansea, where he will step into the breach left by Fernando Llorente's deadline-day departure to Tottenham.
We'll go wild, wild, wild... pic.twitter.com/JljASfbhEz— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) August 31, 2017
Bony initially joined Swansea from Vitesse Arnhem as a club-record signing in 2013 and scored 34 goals across one-and-a-half seasons.
The signing concludes a productive deadline day for Swansea boss Paul Clement, who pulled of the significant coup of securing Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches on a season-long loan earlier on Thursday.
#BonyIsBack pic.twitter.com/D3cn8UlUZI— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) August 31, 2017
