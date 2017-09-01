Related

Arsenal´s Joel Campbell returns to Real Betis on loan

1 September 2017 00:25

Arsenal forward Joel Campbell is "happy and proud" to be back at Real Betis after re-joining his former club on a season-long loan.

The Costa Rica international scored two goals in 28 appearances for the Liga side in 2012-13, one of several stints away from the Emirates.

Further loan spells with Olympiacos, Villarreal and Sporting CP have failed to convince Arsene Wenger of his suitability for a first-team spot at Arsenal with the 25-year-old again deemed surplus to requirements.

Campbell, whose contract expires at the end of the season, becomes the second Arsenal player to re-join a Spanish club on deadline day following Lucas Perez's return to Deportivo La Coruna on loan.

"I am very happy to be back. I feel very happy and proud," Campbell said.

"I always wanted to come back because when I left, I took beautiful memories of all the fans from my spell in 2012.

"I am going to use all of my talent for this team. I am happy and anxious to be on the pitch with my team-mates again."

Betis have already brought in the likes of Cristian Tello, Andres Guardado and Ryad Boudebouz over the off-season as they look to improve on last season's 15th-placed finish.

After losing 2-0 away to Barcelona in their opening LaLiga match, the Seville-based side bounced back to beat Celta Vigo 2-1 at the weekend.

