Sarri rejects comparisons to ´sacred monster´ Guardiola

Maurizio Sarri has rejected suggestions he can be compared to "sacred monster" Pep Guardiola, who the Napoli coach rates as the best in the world.
Serie A leaders Napoli host unbeaten Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday, seeking revenge for a 2-1 loss at the Etihad Stadium on matchday three.
While 10 wins out of 11 games in Serie A this season has led to Sarri being hailed by fans and the media, the Napoli coach is unwilling to be measured against City boss Guardiola, a two-time Champions League winner.
"I cannot compare to him, a sacred monster and the best coach in the world right now," Sarri told reporters on Tuesday.
"I like his football philosophy, the idea that his teams always go out with the ball, some movements are [on] the brink of genius and the way City win the ball back in a clean way.
"We are talking about one of those coaches who, when they leave the sport, will have changed the way we see football."
The squad is hard at work on the training pitch #SSCNCity#UCL#ForzaNapoliSempre #Castelvolturno pic.twitter.com/3xW7dkRT7H— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) October 31, 2017
Sarri has also been compared to Italian great Arrigo Sacchi by Napoli's Scudetto-winning coach Alberto Bigon, an idea the 58-year-old gave short shrift too.
"It's an insult to Arrigo, who changed football and improved all the big players he had," Sarri said. "From [Marco] van Basten to [Franco] Baresi, everyone got better with him.
"Anyway, if I stop doing this job now I will not be remembered by anyone - because I have won nothing."
Over tickets sold for #SSCNCity— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) October 30, 2017
#UCL#ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/jPZtcV2Eyu
Like Napoli, City have won all but one of their league games so far this season to sit clear at the top of their domestic table.
But Sarri is still confident his side can boost their chances of qualifying for the next phase of the Champions League by earning a positive result at the San Paolo.
"In football I do not consider anyone unbeatable, all the teams can be beaten in one way or another," Sarri said. "The fact remains that Manchester City are currently the strongest team in Europe, trained by the best trainer in Europe.
"What do I want to see tomorrow? I would like to see the fear in the eyes of Manchester City players. It would be a good sign for the team and it would mean that we are doing well."
|BREAKING NEWS: Deschamps extends France contract to 2020
|Sarri rejects comparisons to ´sacred monster´ Guardiola
|Coutinho, Lovren could return for Liverpool against Maribor
|Juventus zebra terrifies people of Lisbon (and other Halloween hijinks)
|Marcelino backs in-form Zaza for Italy World Cup play-off recall
|Pochettino ´confident´ Kane will face Madrid
|Ronaldo is an ´example´ – Pochettino marvels at Real Madrid star´s professionalism
|Lovren addresses ´disgusting´ death threat
|Yaya Toure ´worried´ San Paolo support will inspire Napoli players
|´Extraordinary´ Goretzka going to the top – Ter Stegen
|Ramos hopes Barcelona remain in LaLiga
|Real Madrid without Varane and Bale for Tottenham trip
|Winter is coming - Neville warns Manchester City
|Deeney charged with violent conduct after Allen clash
|Mbappe not struggling with pressure – Rabiot adamant PSG star is ´just fine´
|Cavani aiming to pull level with Ronaldo - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Ramos: I get along quite well with Pique
|Mourinho is like Mayweather – Neville
|MLS Review: Giovinco magic sees Toronto to first-leg win
|Bailly backs ´great striker´ Lukaku
|Postecoglou: I´m focused on Honduras, not my future
|Jedinak named for Socceroos´ Honduras play-off
|In-form Inter can still improve – Spalletti
|Being relaxed would be bad - Simeone rallies misfiring Atleti
|Allegri lauds ´winning DNA´ of improving Juventus
|Everton links not shifting Dyche focus as Burnley go seventh
|Kante, Drinkwater available for Chelsea´s trip to Roma
|Burnley 1 Newcastle United 0: Hendrick strikes as Dyche´s stock continues to rise
|Verona 1 Inter 2: Perisic stunner keeps pressure on Napoli
|Heynckes searching for solutions without Lewandowski and Muller
|Morata sheds light on London gripes, reaffirms Chelsea commitment
|Valverde urges Barca focus ahead of emotional Olympiacos return
|Mbappe could make way on Neymar´s PSG return
|Lukaku ´untouchable´ Mourinho tells Man United fans
|I´m still adapting to life in Germany - James
|Three new faces in Mackay´s first Scotland squad
|Cologne fined €60,000 after trouble at Arsenal match
|Injury worries mount for Real Madrid ahead of Tottenham clash
|Ribery heralds Heynckes impact
|Rummenigge not convinced by Lewandowski´s call for new Bayern strikers
|Nouri sacked by struggling Werder Bremen
|England ask FIFA permission to wear poppies against Germany
|I never should have left Juventus – Morata admits longing to return to Italy
|Lewandowski out of Bayern trip to Celtic
|Klopp: We all have problems – apart from Manchester City
|Guardiola wants more from ´special´ Sane
|Man City to match Arsenal´s ´Invincibles´? De Bruyne doubts unbeaten season
|Spurs boss Pochettino optimistic over Kane ahead of Madrid clash
|Vancouver Whitecaps 0 Seattle Sounders 0: Dour stalemate in first leg
|He has a social contract – Wenger backs Sanchez to find form
|Napoli need more than 90 points to win Serie A – Sarri
|Conte predicts bright future for England after Under-17 World Cup win
|Keane hospitalised with ´nasty´ leg infection
|Mourinho: Man Utd fans can boo who they want
|Giant-killing Girona staying grounded after stunning Real Madrid upset
|Isco: Real Madrid´s title defence not ´dead´
|Next Everton boss needs time, says Unsworth
|Puel tweaks paid off - Vardy
|Bayern to face Dortmund in DFB-Pokal
|A dream that hasn´t yet finished - Buffon celebrates 20 years since Italy debut
|Zidane: Real Madrid can still catch Barcelona
|Inter squad can go all the way - Spalletti
|Madrid stars defied by Girona as record away run ends
|Leicester City 2 Everton 0: Gray-inspired Foxes up and running under Puel
|Casemiro says Madrid ´must work harder´ after shock Girona defeat
|Girona 2 Real Madrid 1: Champions stunned by second-half fightback
|We feel like a mid-table side - Hughton
|Low: Germany´s World Cup campaign will be ´unbelievably difficult´
|Neymar makes surprise visit to Barcelona training
|Napoli 3 Sassuolo 1: Partenopei go clear at Serie A summit
|Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Southampton 1: In-form Murray rescues a point for Seagulls
|Dortmund´s ´smug´ display leaves Zorc speechless
|Nagelsmann apologises for ´stupid action´
|Birmingham City 0 Aston Villa 0: Bruce´s men stay sixth after derby draw
|Mourinho turns on Manchester United fans over Lukaku treatment
|Bayern have no back-up for me, says overworked Lewandowski
|Chelsea return a possibility, claims Lyon´s Traore
|Mbappe feels a long way off Ballon d´Or victory
|A-League Review: Victory hold off Mariners as Jets save unbeaten record
|Martial only ever plays at 85 per cent, says Neville
|Low rules out taking Bayern Munich job after World Cup
|Yaya Toure: I must win Champions League again to be happy
|Valverde: We´re lucky to have world´s best Messi
|´Extraordinary´ Higuain must improve in Europe, says Allegri
|James display pleases Heynckes
|Wenger: Kolasinac proves you can still get transfer-market bargains
|It´s not too serious - Lewandowski provides positive update on ´minor muscle problem´
|Bilic rues Antonio´s costly error in last-gasp draw
|He is still recovering - Conte defends Morata after misses
|Athletic made us work, admits Busquets
|Dortmund defenders not to blame for Hannover horror - Bosz