Article

Roma 3 Chelsea 0: El Shaarawy at the double as Conte´s men crumble

31 October 2017 22:38

Stephan El Shaarawy's first-half brace set Roma on the way to a resounding 3-0 win over Chelsea that displaced their visitors at the top of Champions League Group C.

Antonio Conte's reigning Premier League champions would have secured a last-16 spot with a win but that appeared a tall order from the moment El Shaarawy opened the scoring after 39 seconds.

The former AC Milan forward scored spectacularly to sink Bologna 1-0 in Serie A last time out and his rasping opener was another goal to remember.

For his second, El Shaarawy owed much to the charity of Antonio Rudiger, the Chelsea defender who endured a forgettable return to his former club, before Diego Perotti brought the house down with another stunning long ranger after the hour.

Roma were the side to come back from a hefty deficit when the sides drew 3-3 at Stamford Bridge two weeks ago but Chelsea were not such willing dance partners and must now dust themselves down for a crunch clash with Manchester United this weekend.

Eusebio Di Francesco's hosts coughed up a chance from kick-off but found themselves a goal to the good inside a pulsating first minute.

Chelsea forward Pedro latched on to Tiemoue Bakayoko's pass to shoot tamely at Alisson before Aleksandar Kolarov carried the ball forward in response and launched a searching pass from the left towards Edin Dzeko.

The striker misjudged the flight of the ball but it struck the back of his head and fell invitingly for El Shaarawy to lash home an unstoppable shot from 25 yards, with Thibaut Courtois rooted to the spot.

Chelsea responded well to the setback, with Eden Hazard to the fore.

The Belgium playmaker, so impressive in their win at Atletico Madrid last month, was forced a fraction wide before calling Alisson into action and the Brazil goalkeeper thwarted him once more in the 20th minute after some sparkling footwork left Alessandro Florenzi and Federico Fazio perplexed.

An ill-judged backpass across goal by Kolarov presented Alvaro Morata with a chance to level – the Spain striker blazing over – before Roma sprung forward to double their advantage nine minutes before the break.

Radja Nainggolan's chipped pass forward was horribly misjudged by Rudiger, who let the ball run past him and El Shaarawy stole in to finish tidily.

Marcos Alonso cut in from the left and forced Alisson to push a rasping shot behind, while Bakayoko compounded Chelsea's woes by powering a header wastefully wide from the resulting corner.

Roma resumed with a determination to put the result beyond doubt, as Kolarov burst into the area to have a shot deflected behind.

Dzeko, Chelsea's chief tormentor at Stamford Bridge, was unable to turn home Perotti's subsequent set-piece and the former Manchester City striker collected El Shaarawy's pass to let fly only to narrowly beat the crossbar in the 53rd minute.

At the other end, Morata was a forward grasping more unconvincingly for form as he dragged tamely wide en route to concluding a sixth scoreless outing.

Di Francesco's side sealed the points with another majestic strike, albeit one assisted by Cesc Fabregas carelessly coughing up 63rd-minute possession to Kolarov.

The experienced left-back fed Perotti, who cut inside an apologetic challenge from Pedro and arrowed a superb low drive past Courtois at his near post.

Perotti passed up a more straightforward opportunity, blazing over from 12 yards after Dzeko led Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and David Luiz a merry dance, and Courtois' point-blank save from substitute Kostas Manolas spared further damage.

Atletico's surprise 1-1 draw at home to Qarabag means Chelsea's qualification hopes are not too badly compromised but, given Conte's recent agitation regarding questions over his future in west London, this was an ill-timed and punishing reverse.

 

Key Opta stats:

- This was Roma's biggest win against an English side in the CL, the joint-biggest in all European competitions along with a 3-0 win vs Ipswich Town in 1982.
- Roma have picked up eight points so far (W2 D2): this is their best point tally after the first four games in the Champions League group stage.
- Stephan El Shaarawy's goal, scored after 39 seconds, was the fastest for Roma in their Champions League history, and the fastest conceded by Chelsea in the competition.

- Cesc Fabregas became the fifth youngest player to make 100 Champions League appearances (30y 180d old).

Sponsored links

Wednesday 1 November

00:16 Chelsea must be worried - Conte slams surrender in Rome
00:13 ´Anxious´ Atleti affected by goalscoring woes - Simeone
00:09 Lewandowski fit to face Dortmund – Heynckes

Tuesday 31 October

23:45 Mourinho goes after ´specialists´ despite United win over Benfica
23:41 Courtois perplexed by feeble Chelsea loss
23:35 Heynckes hails Bayern qualification but concedes defeat to PSG over top spot
23:30 Barcelona draw group-stage blank for first time in five years
23:27 Sunderland sack Grayson after torrid start to season
23:08 Zidane would be a good Premier League manager – Pochettino
22:47 Basel 1 CSKA Moscow 2: Substitute Dzagoev inspires comeback win
22:45 Sporting CP 1 Juventus 1: Higuain strikes late to rescue Allegri´s men
22:45 Atletico Madrid 1 Qarabag 1: Rojiblancos denied again by 10 men
22:43 Celtic 1 Bayern Munich 2: Martinez heads visitors into knockout stages
22:42 Olympiacos 0 Barcelona 0: Valverde frustrated on return to Greece
22:39 Paris Saint-Germain 5 Anderlecht 0: Kurzawa hat-trick helps Emery´s side book last-16 spot
22:39 Manchester United 2 Benfica 0: Mourinho´s men on brink of last-16 place
22:38 Roma 3 Chelsea 0: El Shaarawy at the double as Conte´s men crumble
21:28 Why should we play for a draw? - Guardiola to let Manchester City loose at Napoli
21:01 Silva eyes new Manchester City deal and Champions League glory
20:46 Zidane enjoying challenge of lifting off-form Real Madrid
20:24 McTominay makes first Champions League start for Manchester United against Benfica
19:46 Enjoy it more than the Tottenham game - Mourinho prolongs United fans feud
19:22 Bosz sure Aubameyang will break dry spell
19:15 Liverpool form not down to Champions League, says Milner
18:49 AC Milan midfielder Biglia out with knee injury
18:22 Watford striker Deeney gets three-game ban for Allen clash
18:13 Teenage kicks: How Rashford´s formative years compare with Rooney, Owen & Co.
18:11 Vertonghen wouldn´t swap Kane for Ronaldo
16:54 Deschamps extends France contract to 2020
16:26 Sarri rejects comparisons to ´sacred monster´ Guardiola
16:14 Coutinho, Lovren could return for Liverpool against Maribor
16:10 Juventus zebra terrifies people of Lisbon (and other Halloween hijinks)
15:47 Marcelino backs in-form Zaza for Italy World Cup play-off recall
14:31 Pochettino ´confident´ Kane will face Madrid
14:08 Ronaldo is an ´example´ – Pochettino marvels at Real Madrid star´s professionalism
13:24 Lovren addresses ´disgusting´ death threat
13:09 Yaya Toure ´worried´ San Paolo support will inspire Napoli players
12:31 ´Extraordinary´ Goretzka going to the top – Ter Stegen
11:43 Ramos hopes Barcelona remain in LaLiga
11:24 Real Madrid without Varane and Bale for Tottenham trip
10:38 Winter is coming - Neville warns Manchester City
10:11 Deeney charged with violent conduct after Allen clash
09:44 Mbappe not struggling with pressure – Rabiot adamant PSG star is ´just fine´
09:00 Cavani aiming to pull level with Ronaldo - Champions League in Opta numbers
08:12 Ramos: I get along quite well with Pique
07:01 Mourinho is like Mayweather – Neville
04:35 MLS Review: Giovinco magic sees Toronto to first-leg win
03:42 Bailly backs ´great striker´ Lukaku
02:04 Postecoglou: I´m focused on Honduras, not my future
01:37 Jedinak named for Socceroos´ Honduras play-off
00:38 In-form Inter can still improve – Spalletti
00:33 Being relaxed would be bad - Simeone rallies misfiring Atleti
00:20 Allegri lauds ´winning DNA´ of improving Juventus
00:00 Everton links not shifting Dyche focus as Burnley go seventh

Monday 30 October

23:46 Kante, Drinkwater available for Chelsea´s trip to Roma
22:56 Burnley 1 Newcastle United 0: Hendrick strikes as Dyche´s stock continues to rise
22:46 Verona 1 Inter 2: Perisic stunner keeps pressure on Napoli
21:40 Heynckes searching for solutions without Lewandowski and Muller
20:49 Morata sheds light on London gripes, reaffirms Chelsea commitment
19:33 Valverde urges Barca focus ahead of emotional Olympiacos return
18:27 Mbappe could make way on Neymar´s PSG return
17:24 Lukaku ´untouchable´ Mourinho tells Man United fans
17:16 I´m still adapting to life in Germany - James
16:39 Three new faces in Mackay´s first Scotland squad
15:20 Cologne fined €60,000 after trouble at Arsenal match
14:38 Injury worries mount for Real Madrid ahead of Tottenham clash
13:09 Ribery heralds Heynckes impact
12:36 Rummenigge not convinced by Lewandowski´s call for new Bayern strikers
12:05 Nouri sacked by struggling Werder Bremen
11:52 England ask FIFA permission to wear poppies against Germany
11:17 I never should have left Juventus – Morata admits longing to return to Italy
10:24 Lewandowski out of Bayern trip to Celtic
09:25 Klopp: We all have problems – apart from Manchester City
06:50 Guardiola wants more from ´special´ Sane
04:48 Man City to match Arsenal´s ´Invincibles´? De Bruyne doubts unbeaten season
03:47 Spurs boss Pochettino optimistic over Kane ahead of Madrid clash
03:39 Vancouver Whitecaps 0 Seattle Sounders 0: Dour stalemate in first leg
03:24 He has a social contract – Wenger backs Sanchez to find form
02:02 Napoli need more than 90 points to win Serie A – Sarri
00:00 Conte predicts bright future for England after Under-17 World Cup win

Facebook