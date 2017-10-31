Postecoglou: I´m focused on Honduras, not my future

Australia coach Ange Postecoglou insists his focus is only on his side's World Cup play-off against Honduras despite questions over his future.
Postecoglou's future is unclear after a report earlier this month suggested he would quit – even if the Socceroos reach Russia 2018.
The 52-year-old has offered no guarantees over his future since then, and that continued on Tuesday.
After naming a 25-man squad for the two-legged play-off, Postecoglou said qualifying for the 2018 World Cup was his focus.
"We have to qualify first. As I've said all along, that's where the focus is," he told a news conference.
"All my energy is going in to make sure we get over these two games and qualify for a fourth consecutive World Cup."
Ange: "I'm loving this job. To coach your country is such a great honour."
— Caltex Socceroos (@Socceroos) October 31, 2017
Postecoglou, who led the Socceroos to 2015 Asian Cup glory, is contracted until the World Cup, meaning a loss to Honduras would see his time at the helm end.
The former Brisbane Roar and Melbourne Victory coach said he had no plans to speak to his players about his future.
"My future is not why they're there. They're there to represent their country," Postecoglou said.
"I can't even guarantee they'll be going to a World Cup, even if we do qualify. Ask Robbie Kruse or Rhys Williams what it's like to miss a World Cup with injury [in 2014].
"All along I've said no-one is guaranteed anything. All we're guaranteed is we've got two weeks together as a group to try and get our country to another World Cup and beyond that no-one is guaranteed anything, including me."
