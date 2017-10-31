Mourinho goes after ´specialists´ despite United win over Benfica

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho seemed to take aim at "specialist" critics following his side's 2-0 victory over Benfica on Tuesday.
An own goal from goalkeeper Mile Svilar and a Daley Blind penalty secured the win at Old Trafford and put United on the brink of a place in the Champions League last 16.
Mourinho criticised United fans before the game for what he considered to be unfair treatment of Romelu Lukaku, who has now not scored for six matches, and risked the wrath of the crowd further in his matchday programme notes, in which he told supporters he hoped they would enjoy the game more than the 1-0 win over Tottenham on Saturday.
Speaking afterwards, he refused to offer his perspective on United's performance, instead referring to those who "are paid to comment on my work".
"It's better for the specialists to comment on the game than for me to give my opinion," he told BT Sport. "I am paid to work and do my best, which I do every day. The specialists are paid to comment on my work, so let them comment."
"I'm happy with everything."— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 31, 2017
Post-match reaction from the boss... pic.twitter.com/Jyi4Ay0jlg
He continued: "I'm more than happy [with the performance]. We change a lot of players, we broke the natural dynamic and routine of the team. We played a kid from the academy [Scott McTominay], we scored two goals, we didn't concede, three more points, more money for the club because every victory means more money, no significant injuries, just something in Jesse [Lingard's] back which is not important...
"I'm more than happy."
Mourinho also confirmed it was his instruction for Blind to take the late penalty, the defender having taken the ball off Ander Herrera and Romelu Lukaku, who had looked ready to assume responsibility after Anthony Martial had seen his first-half spot-kick saved by Svilar.
"The reason is Martial was the player to take, he took, he missed, he wasn't on the pitch," Mourinho explained. "The players were happy to take responsibility, Romelu and Herrera as well, but this was my decision.
"We train, I analyse and try to make the right decision. In the last days, Martial didn't miss one against three very good goalkeepers, and he missed. Daley was my decision in the moment."
United need only a point from their last two matches against Basel and CSKA Moscow to guarantee their place in the next round, and Mourinho seemed surprised that four wins out of four was still not enough to send them through.
"We didn't qualify yet? See? Four victories and it's not enough. We must get that point," he said.
|Mourinho goes after ´specialists´ despite United win over Benfica
|Courtois perplexed by feeble Chelsea loss
|Heynckes hails Bayern qualification but concedes defeat to PSG over top spot
|Barcelona draw group-stage blank for first time in five years
|Sunderland sack Grayson after torrid start to season
|Zidane would be a good Premier League manager – Pochettino
|Basel 1 CSKA Moscow 2: Substitute Dzagoev inspires comeback win
|Sporting CP 1 Juventus 1: Higuain strikes late to rescue Allegri´s men
|Atletico Madrid 1 Qarabag 1: Rojiblancos denied again by 10 men
|Celtic 1 Bayern Munich 2: Martinez heads visitors into knockout stages
|Olympiacos 0 Barcelona 0: Valverde frustrated on return to Greece
|Paris Saint-Germain 5 Anderlecht 0: Kurzawa hat-trick helps Emery´s side book last-16 spot
|Manchester United 2 Benfica 0: Mourinho´s men on brink of last-16 place
|Roma 3 Chelsea 0: El Shaarawy at the double as Conte´s men crumble
|Why should we play for a draw? - Guardiola to let Manchester City loose at Napoli
|Silva eyes new Manchester City deal and Champions League glory
|Zidane enjoying challenge of lifting off-form Real Madrid
|McTominay makes first Champions League start for Manchester United against Benfica
|Enjoy it more than the Tottenham game - Mourinho prolongs United fans feud
|Bosz sure Aubameyang will break dry spell
|Liverpool form not down to Champions League, says Milner
|AC Milan midfielder Biglia out with knee injury
|Watford striker Deeney gets three-game ban for Allen clash
|Teenage kicks: How Rashford´s formative years compare with Rooney, Owen & Co.
|Vertonghen wouldn´t swap Kane for Ronaldo
|Deschamps extends France contract to 2020
|Sarri rejects comparisons to ´sacred monster´ Guardiola
|Coutinho, Lovren could return for Liverpool against Maribor
|Juventus zebra terrifies people of Lisbon (and other Halloween hijinks)
|Marcelino backs in-form Zaza for Italy World Cup play-off recall
|Pochettino ´confident´ Kane will face Madrid
|Ronaldo is an ´example´ – Pochettino marvels at Real Madrid star´s professionalism
|Lovren addresses ´disgusting´ death threat
|Yaya Toure ´worried´ San Paolo support will inspire Napoli players
|´Extraordinary´ Goretzka going to the top – Ter Stegen
|Ramos hopes Barcelona remain in LaLiga
|Real Madrid without Varane and Bale for Tottenham trip
|Winter is coming - Neville warns Manchester City
|Deeney charged with violent conduct after Allen clash
|Mbappe not struggling with pressure – Rabiot adamant PSG star is ´just fine´
|Cavani aiming to pull level with Ronaldo - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Ramos: I get along quite well with Pique
|Mourinho is like Mayweather – Neville
|MLS Review: Giovinco magic sees Toronto to first-leg win
|Bailly backs ´great striker´ Lukaku
|Postecoglou: I´m focused on Honduras, not my future
|Jedinak named for Socceroos´ Honduras play-off
|In-form Inter can still improve – Spalletti
|Being relaxed would be bad - Simeone rallies misfiring Atleti
|Allegri lauds ´winning DNA´ of improving Juventus
|Everton links not shifting Dyche focus as Burnley go seventh
|Kante, Drinkwater available for Chelsea´s trip to Roma
|Burnley 1 Newcastle United 0: Hendrick strikes as Dyche´s stock continues to rise
|Verona 1 Inter 2: Perisic stunner keeps pressure on Napoli
|Heynckes searching for solutions without Lewandowski and Muller
|Morata sheds light on London gripes, reaffirms Chelsea commitment
|Valverde urges Barca focus ahead of emotional Olympiacos return
|Mbappe could make way on Neymar´s PSG return
|Lukaku ´untouchable´ Mourinho tells Man United fans
|I´m still adapting to life in Germany - James
|Three new faces in Mackay´s first Scotland squad
|Cologne fined €60,000 after trouble at Arsenal match
|Injury worries mount for Real Madrid ahead of Tottenham clash
|Ribery heralds Heynckes impact
|Rummenigge not convinced by Lewandowski´s call for new Bayern strikers
|Nouri sacked by struggling Werder Bremen
|England ask FIFA permission to wear poppies against Germany
|I never should have left Juventus – Morata admits longing to return to Italy
|Lewandowski out of Bayern trip to Celtic
|Klopp: We all have problems – apart from Manchester City
|Guardiola wants more from ´special´ Sane
|Man City to match Arsenal´s ´Invincibles´? De Bruyne doubts unbeaten season
|Spurs boss Pochettino optimistic over Kane ahead of Madrid clash
|Vancouver Whitecaps 0 Seattle Sounders 0: Dour stalemate in first leg
|He has a social contract – Wenger backs Sanchez to find form
|Napoli need more than 90 points to win Serie A – Sarri
|Conte predicts bright future for England after Under-17 World Cup win