Marcelino backs in-form Zaza for Italy World Cup play-off recall

Simone Zaza deserves a place in Italy's squad for their World Cup play-off against Italy, according to Valencia coach Marcelino.

Zaza has struck nine goals in 10 LaLiga matches to help unbeaten Valencia sit second in the table, ahead of champions Real Madrid but four points behind leaders Barcelona.

The 26-year-old has found the net in six consecutive appearances in the league, with Lionel Messi the only player to be more prolific so far this season.

Zaza, remembered for a bizarre stuttering run-up that preceded a crucial penalty miss in Italy's Euro 2016 quarter-final defeat to Germany, has not featured for his country for a year.

8 - Simone Zaza has scored 8 goals in his last 6 La Liga games for @valenciacf_en. Beast pic.twitter.com/oNIbRlrqaQ — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 28, 2017

But Marcelino believes the rejuvenated striker, who flopped in the Premier League with West Ham last season, should be a part of Gian Piero Ventura's squad to face Sweden.

"Simo is playing at a very high level, he's second behind [Lionel] Messi in the scoring charts," Marcelino told Gazzetta dello Sport. "He's a worker, a steadfast and ambitious lad.

"We're very happy with his performance - and we hope he'll be called for the play-offs with Sweden, because I think he really deserves it. He's done more than enough to go to the national team."

The Azzurri travel to the Friends Arena for the first leg of the tie on November 10 before hosting Sweden in the return match three days later at Milan's San Siro.