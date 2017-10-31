Manchester United 2 Benfica 0: Mourinho´s men on brink of last-16 place

Manchester United all but secured their place in the last 16 of the Champions League with a 2-0 win over Benfica on Tuesday.
An unfortunate own goal from young goalkeeper Mile Svilar at the end of the first half and a Daley Blind penalty after the break gave Jose Mourinho's side their fourth win from four games in Group A and put them on the brink of the knockout phase.
Svilar gifted United a win in Lisbon two weeks ago when he carried Marcus Rashford's free-kick over the line but he seemed ready to make amends at Old Trafford when he saved Anthony Martial's 15th-minute penalty.
The home side, who gave Scott McTominay a first start in the competition as the likes of Antonio Valencia, Ashley Young, Phil Jones and Rashford were rested from the start, were not wholly convincing in their display against a team without a point from four matches.
But they found a breakthrough when Nemanja Matic's shot hit the post and went in off Svilar before having to survive some Benfica pressure in the second half, in which Raul Jimenez hit the post following an Eric Bailly mistake.
Svilar made good saves to deny Romelu Lukaku and keep his side in the contest but it proved to be in vain, as Blind fired home from the spot with 13 minutes left to put United six points clear of Basel and CSKA Moscow at the top of the group with two games left.
18y 65d - Mile Svilar is the youngest goalkeeper to save a penalty in a Champions League match (18y 65d old). Wall. pic.twitter.com/LyHgtBWgp0— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 31, 2017
Svilar was under the spotlight from the outset but he enjoyed a moment to savour after 15 minutes, when he dived low to his right to keep out Martial's tame penalty.
Benfica had actually started the brighter of the teams and David de Gea was forced into a fine save to keep a stinging strike from Diogo Goncalves out of the top-left corner.
Juan Mata had shouts for a second penalty waved away as United began to offer more of a sustained threat, with Svilar reacting well to keep Lukaku's shot from squeezing in at the near post before the Belgium striker headed over a promising Martial cross.
On the brink of first-half stoppage time, United's growing pressure told, albeit thanks to yet more bad luck for Benfica's 18-year-old goalkeeper. Matic's low strike from 25 yards out came off the base of the right-hand post, rebounded off Svilar's back and into the net, thereby making him the youngest player to score an own goal in the competition.
United seemed to relax early in the second half after having found the breakthrough, and De Gea made another good save to deny Goncalves as Benfica were given licence to enjoy possession in the home side's half.
The crowd was becoming frustrated by United's lethargy, which should have been punished in the 65th minute, when Jimenez intercepted Bailly's poor pass on the edge of the area and placed his shot onto the outside of the left-hand post.
Svilar saved well at the feet of Lukaku and McTominay was denied by a good block, but Rashford produced the telling impact off the bench when his outstanding run into the box was halted by Andreas Samaris' crude block.
Lukaku looked poised to take the penalty before responsibilities were strangely handed over to Blind, who blasted down the middle of the goal to seal the victory.
The moment @BlindDaley made it 2-0 to #MUFC! #UCL pic.twitter.com/YhwEqFWj1w— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 31, 2017
Key Opta Stats:
- Jose Mourinho has never lost in his 12 home games against sides he has previously managed, winning the last 11 in a row.
- The Red Devils are now unbeaten in 37 home games in all competitions (W26 D11) – only once in the Premier League era have they had a longer such run (38 between December 1998 and April 2000).
- After becoming the youngest keeper to save a Champions League penalty (18y 65d), Mile Svilar then became the youngest player to score an own goal in the competition.
- United have now kept 87 clean sheets in the Champions League – one more than Real Madrid and second only to Barcelona (91).
- Daley Blind scored his first Champions League goal in his 24th appearance in the competition (14 for Ajax, 10 with Manchester United).
|Mourinho goes after ´specialists´ despite United win over Benfica
|Courtois perplexed by feeble Chelsea loss
|Heynckes hails Bayern qualification but concedes defeat to PSG over top spot
|Barcelona draw group-stage blank for first time in five years
|Sunderland sack Grayson after torrid start to season
|Zidane would be a good Premier League manager – Pochettino
|Basel 1 CSKA Moscow 2: Substitute Dzagoev inspires comeback win
|Sporting CP 1 Juventus 1: Higuain strikes late to rescue Allegri´s men
|Atletico Madrid 1 Qarabag 1: Rojiblancos denied again by 10 men
|Celtic 1 Bayern Munich 2: Martinez heads visitors into knockout stages
|Olympiacos 0 Barcelona 0: Valverde frustrated on return to Greece
|Paris Saint-Germain 5 Anderlecht 0: Kurzawa hat-trick helps Emery´s side book last-16 spot
|Manchester United 2 Benfica 0: Mourinho´s men on brink of last-16 place
|Roma 3 Chelsea 0: El Shaarawy at the double as Conte´s men crumble
|Why should we play for a draw? - Guardiola to let Manchester City loose at Napoli
|Silva eyes new Manchester City deal and Champions League glory
|Zidane enjoying challenge of lifting off-form Real Madrid
|McTominay makes first Champions League start for Manchester United against Benfica
|Enjoy it more than the Tottenham game - Mourinho prolongs United fans feud
|Bosz sure Aubameyang will break dry spell
|Liverpool form not down to Champions League, says Milner
|AC Milan midfielder Biglia out with knee injury
|Watford striker Deeney gets three-game ban for Allen clash
|Teenage kicks: How Rashford´s formative years compare with Rooney, Owen & Co.
|Vertonghen wouldn´t swap Kane for Ronaldo
|Deschamps extends France contract to 2020
|Sarri rejects comparisons to ´sacred monster´ Guardiola
|Coutinho, Lovren could return for Liverpool against Maribor
|Juventus zebra terrifies people of Lisbon (and other Halloween hijinks)
|Marcelino backs in-form Zaza for Italy World Cup play-off recall
|Pochettino ´confident´ Kane will face Madrid
|Ronaldo is an ´example´ – Pochettino marvels at Real Madrid star´s professionalism
|Lovren addresses ´disgusting´ death threat
|Yaya Toure ´worried´ San Paolo support will inspire Napoli players
|´Extraordinary´ Goretzka going to the top – Ter Stegen
|Ramos hopes Barcelona remain in LaLiga
|Real Madrid without Varane and Bale for Tottenham trip
|Winter is coming - Neville warns Manchester City
|Deeney charged with violent conduct after Allen clash
|Mbappe not struggling with pressure – Rabiot adamant PSG star is ´just fine´
|Cavani aiming to pull level with Ronaldo - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Ramos: I get along quite well with Pique
|Mourinho is like Mayweather – Neville
|MLS Review: Giovinco magic sees Toronto to first-leg win
|Bailly backs ´great striker´ Lukaku
|Postecoglou: I´m focused on Honduras, not my future
|Jedinak named for Socceroos´ Honduras play-off
|In-form Inter can still improve – Spalletti
|Being relaxed would be bad - Simeone rallies misfiring Atleti
|Allegri lauds ´winning DNA´ of improving Juventus
|Everton links not shifting Dyche focus as Burnley go seventh
|Kante, Drinkwater available for Chelsea´s trip to Roma
|Burnley 1 Newcastle United 0: Hendrick strikes as Dyche´s stock continues to rise
|Verona 1 Inter 2: Perisic stunner keeps pressure on Napoli
|Heynckes searching for solutions without Lewandowski and Muller
|Morata sheds light on London gripes, reaffirms Chelsea commitment
|Valverde urges Barca focus ahead of emotional Olympiacos return
|Mbappe could make way on Neymar´s PSG return
|Lukaku ´untouchable´ Mourinho tells Man United fans
|I´m still adapting to life in Germany - James
|Three new faces in Mackay´s first Scotland squad
|Cologne fined €60,000 after trouble at Arsenal match
|Injury worries mount for Real Madrid ahead of Tottenham clash
|Ribery heralds Heynckes impact
|Rummenigge not convinced by Lewandowski´s call for new Bayern strikers
|Nouri sacked by struggling Werder Bremen
|England ask FIFA permission to wear poppies against Germany
|I never should have left Juventus – Morata admits longing to return to Italy
|Lewandowski out of Bayern trip to Celtic
|Klopp: We all have problems – apart from Manchester City
|Guardiola wants more from ´special´ Sane
|Man City to match Arsenal´s ´Invincibles´? De Bruyne doubts unbeaten season
|Spurs boss Pochettino optimistic over Kane ahead of Madrid clash
|Vancouver Whitecaps 0 Seattle Sounders 0: Dour stalemate in first leg
|He has a social contract – Wenger backs Sanchez to find form
|Napoli need more than 90 points to win Serie A – Sarri
|Conte predicts bright future for England after Under-17 World Cup win