Lovren addresses ´disgusting´ death threat

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has revealed that he and his family received a "disgusting" death threat on social media.
The centre-back has struggled for form this season and has received criticism from fans and pundits alike, particularly after he was substituted just 31 minutes into Liverpool's 4-1 defeat to Tottenham.
But Lovren has now brought to light just how serious some of the comments sent to him on social media have been, with the Croatia international posting a screenshot on his Instagram story of someone threatening violence against his family.
He then posted his response, saying he simply "won't accept" such vile abuse.
The 28-year-old wrote: "I don't mind when people talk s*** about me, its [sic] says more about them!
"But I cannot ignore when my family is threatened. I just can't and won't accept that. Disgusting."
