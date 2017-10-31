Heynckes hails Bayern qualification but concedes defeat to PSG over top spot

Jupp Heynckes feels Bayern Munich will finish second in Group B after his side battled to a 2-1 win away to Celtic to secure qualification into the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday.
A Javi Martinez header sealed a tight victory for the Bundesliga champions, who were without Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller due to injury, after Callum McGregor cancelled out Kingsley Coman's opener.
Bayern secured a place in the next round as a result of their victory but, after leaders Paris Saint-Germain battered Anderlecht 5-0, the French side remain three points clear at the top of Group B.
Heynckes, who has now overseen seven straight Champions League wins at Bayern across two spells, setting a club record, suggested PSG cannot be caught but was happy with his side's performance at Parkhead.
"I knew that today would be a very difficult, intensive game," Heynckes said. "We've had a busy schedule recently and have been working hard on the training pitch. But that's normal.
"I think the team played well in possession, but Celtic had phases where they attacked us aggressively and caused us problems.
Winner @Javi8martinez #CELFCB #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/6IfwqaKA9e— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 31, 2017
"Last Saturday we had a tough game against a top side [beating RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga] and today we had another difficult game. Of course it takes a lot of energy from the players.
"It's important that we have qualified, but it's going to be difficult to finish top of the group because of our head-to-head record [losing 3-0 in Paris to PSG]."
Great stadium and outstanding atmosphere. Loved it. Hopefully till next time @celticfc pic.twitter.com/ENvmRWXYF9— Mats Hummels (@matshummels) October 31, 2017
Celtic remain third in the group following their defeat and manager Brendan Rodgers is targeting beating Anderlecht to Europa League qualification after seeing his side's slim chances of progression end despite a spirited display.
"It's a huge step for their confidence," Rodgers said. "Apart from the two goals, defensively we were very, very good. Pressed the game well at the right moments. When we had the ball, we found the gaps and played very well.
"PSG will be a big test for us, but when we're back here [against Anderlecht on matchday six], we want to have European football after Christmas. If we can do that, it's a great measure of how the players are playing.
"The disappointment afterwards lends us to thinking of how we played and our performance level, the level and composure and quality we played with tonight.
"They're world class. We conceded two goals... you get punished at this level in particular. We look like a proper team. We're disappointed to have lost, but we're progressing as a team."
|Mourinho goes after ´specialists´ despite United win over Benfica
|Courtois perplexed by feeble Chelsea loss
|Heynckes hails Bayern qualification but concedes defeat to PSG over top spot
|Barcelona draw group-stage blank for first time in five years
|Sunderland sack Grayson after torrid start to season
|Zidane would be a good Premier League manager – Pochettino
|Basel 1 CSKA Moscow 2: Substitute Dzagoev inspires comeback win
|Sporting CP 1 Juventus 1: Higuain strikes late to rescue Allegri´s men
|Atletico Madrid 1 Qarabag 1: Rojiblancos denied again by 10 men
|Celtic 1 Bayern Munich 2: Martinez heads visitors into knockout stages
|Olympiacos 0 Barcelona 0: Valverde frustrated on return to Greece
|Paris Saint-Germain 5 Anderlecht 0: Kurzawa hat-trick helps Emery´s side book last-16 spot
|Manchester United 2 Benfica 0: Mourinho´s men on brink of last-16 place
|Roma 3 Chelsea 0: El Shaarawy at the double as Conte´s men crumble
|Why should we play for a draw? - Guardiola to let Manchester City loose at Napoli
|Silva eyes new Manchester City deal and Champions League glory
|Zidane enjoying challenge of lifting off-form Real Madrid
|McTominay makes first Champions League start for Manchester United against Benfica
|Enjoy it more than the Tottenham game - Mourinho prolongs United fans feud
|Bosz sure Aubameyang will break dry spell
|Liverpool form not down to Champions League, says Milner
|AC Milan midfielder Biglia out with knee injury
|Watford striker Deeney gets three-game ban for Allen clash
|Teenage kicks: How Rashford´s formative years compare with Rooney, Owen & Co.
|Vertonghen wouldn´t swap Kane for Ronaldo
|Deschamps extends France contract to 2020
|Sarri rejects comparisons to ´sacred monster´ Guardiola
|Coutinho, Lovren could return for Liverpool against Maribor
|Juventus zebra terrifies people of Lisbon (and other Halloween hijinks)
|Marcelino backs in-form Zaza for Italy World Cup play-off recall
|Pochettino ´confident´ Kane will face Madrid
|Ronaldo is an ´example´ – Pochettino marvels at Real Madrid star´s professionalism
|Lovren addresses ´disgusting´ death threat
|Yaya Toure ´worried´ San Paolo support will inspire Napoli players
|´Extraordinary´ Goretzka going to the top – Ter Stegen
|Ramos hopes Barcelona remain in LaLiga
|Real Madrid without Varane and Bale for Tottenham trip
|Winter is coming - Neville warns Manchester City
|Deeney charged with violent conduct after Allen clash
|Mbappe not struggling with pressure – Rabiot adamant PSG star is ´just fine´
|Cavani aiming to pull level with Ronaldo - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Ramos: I get along quite well with Pique
|Mourinho is like Mayweather – Neville
|MLS Review: Giovinco magic sees Toronto to first-leg win
|Bailly backs ´great striker´ Lukaku
|Postecoglou: I´m focused on Honduras, not my future
|Jedinak named for Socceroos´ Honduras play-off
|In-form Inter can still improve – Spalletti
|Being relaxed would be bad - Simeone rallies misfiring Atleti
|Allegri lauds ´winning DNA´ of improving Juventus
|Everton links not shifting Dyche focus as Burnley go seventh
|Kante, Drinkwater available for Chelsea´s trip to Roma
|Burnley 1 Newcastle United 0: Hendrick strikes as Dyche´s stock continues to rise
|Verona 1 Inter 2: Perisic stunner keeps pressure on Napoli
|Heynckes searching for solutions without Lewandowski and Muller
|Morata sheds light on London gripes, reaffirms Chelsea commitment
|Valverde urges Barca focus ahead of emotional Olympiacos return
|Mbappe could make way on Neymar´s PSG return
|Lukaku ´untouchable´ Mourinho tells Man United fans
|I´m still adapting to life in Germany - James
|Three new faces in Mackay´s first Scotland squad
|Cologne fined €60,000 after trouble at Arsenal match
|Injury worries mount for Real Madrid ahead of Tottenham clash
|Ribery heralds Heynckes impact
|Rummenigge not convinced by Lewandowski´s call for new Bayern strikers
|Nouri sacked by struggling Werder Bremen
|England ask FIFA permission to wear poppies against Germany
|I never should have left Juventus – Morata admits longing to return to Italy
|Lewandowski out of Bayern trip to Celtic
|Klopp: We all have problems – apart from Manchester City
|Guardiola wants more from ´special´ Sane
|Man City to match Arsenal´s ´Invincibles´? De Bruyne doubts unbeaten season
|Spurs boss Pochettino optimistic over Kane ahead of Madrid clash
|Vancouver Whitecaps 0 Seattle Sounders 0: Dour stalemate in first leg
|He has a social contract – Wenger backs Sanchez to find form
|Napoli need more than 90 points to win Serie A – Sarri
|Conte predicts bright future for England after Under-17 World Cup win