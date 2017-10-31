Deeney charged with violent conduct after Allen clash

Watford captain Troy Deeney has been charged with violent conduct by the Football Association (FA) after appearing to grab the face of Joe Allen in Saturday's defeat to Stoke City.

A total of eight yellow cards were handed out during a bad-tempered match, which became particularly heated in second-half stoppage time.

Stoke put the ball out of play for a Watford player to receive treatment, yet Deeney opted to play on when the throw-in had been taken, shaping to cross into the penalty area rather than return possession to the opposition.

Allen blocked his cross and reacted angrily to Deeney, who appeared to grab the Wales international by the head and press his thumbnails into the midfielder's face.

Watford's Troy Deeney charged with violent conduct following Stoke City match on 28/10/17 and has until 18:00 on 31/10/17 to respond. — FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) October 30, 2017

Both players were booked during the incident, but Deeney looks to be in danger of retrospective action following the FA's decision to charge him.

The striker has until 18:00GMT on Tuesday to answer the charge.