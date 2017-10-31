Related

Article

Courtois perplexed by feeble Chelsea loss

31 October 2017 23:41

Thibaut Courtois called on Chelsea to rediscover their fighting spirit after Roma stormed to a 3-0 win over the Premier League champions at the Stadio Olimpico.

Antonio Conte's side ceded top spot in Champions League Group C and were left with an uphill task when Stephan El Shaarawy clattered home a stunning opener inside the first minute.

The former AC Milan youngster doubled Roma's advantage before the break and Diego Perotti took advantage of a flagging Chelsea to drive home a superb third after the hour.

Chelsea's defence, so often impregnable last season, shambled towards full time and were indebted to goalkeeper Courtois for not being on the end of an even heavier loss.

"We knew Roma would start with intensity and we had to equal it but after 50 seconds we were down 1-0. A second ball and El Shaarawy scores a screamer," Courtois told BT Sport, before explaining he thought communication issues were at play as Antonio Rudiger's woeful error allowed the Germany international's former club to double their lead.

"The second goal is a bit unfortunate," he said. "I saw El Shaarawy going towards the back of Toni and I shouted 'away'.

"He let it go. Maybe he heard something else. It was a loud stadium.

"I thought we played well in the first half but in the second half we seemed to drop our fighting spirit and I don't know what happened."

Manchester United travel to Stamford Bridge on Sunday and Courtois knows improvements must be immediate.

"It's hard to say what the problem is," he said. "Last season I had sometimes nothing to do but this season, every game is a hard game for the team - the defence and everyone.

"We have to find that balance again and keep that mentality of not conceding goals and keeping clean sheets.

"We have to improve on Sunday. Today was not a good image of ourselves and we have to react."

Sponsored links

Tuesday 31 October

23:45 Mourinho goes after ´specialists´ despite United win over Benfica
23:41 Courtois perplexed by feeble Chelsea loss
23:35 Heynckes hails Bayern qualification but concedes defeat to PSG over top spot
23:30 Barcelona draw group-stage blank for first time in five years
23:27 Sunderland sack Grayson after torrid start to season
23:08 Zidane would be a good Premier League manager – Pochettino
22:47 Basel 1 CSKA Moscow 2: Substitute Dzagoev inspires comeback win
22:45 Sporting CP 1 Juventus 1: Higuain strikes late to rescue Allegri´s men
22:45 Atletico Madrid 1 Qarabag 1: Rojiblancos denied again by 10 men
22:43 Celtic 1 Bayern Munich 2: Martinez heads visitors into knockout stages
22:42 Olympiacos 0 Barcelona 0: Valverde frustrated on return to Greece
22:39 Paris Saint-Germain 5 Anderlecht 0: Kurzawa hat-trick helps Emery´s side book last-16 spot
22:39 Manchester United 2 Benfica 0: Mourinho´s men on brink of last-16 place
22:38 Roma 3 Chelsea 0: El Shaarawy at the double as Conte´s men crumble
21:28 Why should we play for a draw? - Guardiola to let Manchester City loose at Napoli
21:01 Silva eyes new Manchester City deal and Champions League glory
20:46 Zidane enjoying challenge of lifting off-form Real Madrid
20:24 McTominay makes first Champions League start for Manchester United against Benfica
19:46 Enjoy it more than the Tottenham game - Mourinho prolongs United fans feud
19:22 Bosz sure Aubameyang will break dry spell
19:15 Liverpool form not down to Champions League, says Milner
18:49 AC Milan midfielder Biglia out with knee injury
18:22 Watford striker Deeney gets three-game ban for Allen clash
18:13 Teenage kicks: How Rashford´s formative years compare with Rooney, Owen & Co.
18:11 Vertonghen wouldn´t swap Kane for Ronaldo
16:54 Deschamps extends France contract to 2020
16:26 Sarri rejects comparisons to ´sacred monster´ Guardiola
16:14 Coutinho, Lovren could return for Liverpool against Maribor
16:10 Juventus zebra terrifies people of Lisbon (and other Halloween hijinks)
15:47 Marcelino backs in-form Zaza for Italy World Cup play-off recall
14:31 Pochettino ´confident´ Kane will face Madrid
14:08 Ronaldo is an ´example´ – Pochettino marvels at Real Madrid star´s professionalism
13:24 Lovren addresses ´disgusting´ death threat
13:09 Yaya Toure ´worried´ San Paolo support will inspire Napoli players
12:31 ´Extraordinary´ Goretzka going to the top – Ter Stegen
11:43 Ramos hopes Barcelona remain in LaLiga
11:24 Real Madrid without Varane and Bale for Tottenham trip
10:38 Winter is coming - Neville warns Manchester City
10:11 Deeney charged with violent conduct after Allen clash
09:44 Mbappe not struggling with pressure – Rabiot adamant PSG star is ´just fine´
09:00 Cavani aiming to pull level with Ronaldo - Champions League in Opta numbers
08:12 Ramos: I get along quite well with Pique
07:01 Mourinho is like Mayweather – Neville
04:35 MLS Review: Giovinco magic sees Toronto to first-leg win
03:42 Bailly backs ´great striker´ Lukaku
02:04 Postecoglou: I´m focused on Honduras, not my future
01:37 Jedinak named for Socceroos´ Honduras play-off
00:38 In-form Inter can still improve – Spalletti
00:33 Being relaxed would be bad - Simeone rallies misfiring Atleti
00:20 Allegri lauds ´winning DNA´ of improving Juventus
00:00 Everton links not shifting Dyche focus as Burnley go seventh

Monday 30 October

23:46 Kante, Drinkwater available for Chelsea´s trip to Roma
22:56 Burnley 1 Newcastle United 0: Hendrick strikes as Dyche´s stock continues to rise
22:46 Verona 1 Inter 2: Perisic stunner keeps pressure on Napoli
21:40 Heynckes searching for solutions without Lewandowski and Muller
20:49 Morata sheds light on London gripes, reaffirms Chelsea commitment
19:33 Valverde urges Barca focus ahead of emotional Olympiacos return
18:27 Mbappe could make way on Neymar´s PSG return
17:24 Lukaku ´untouchable´ Mourinho tells Man United fans
17:16 I´m still adapting to life in Germany - James
16:39 Three new faces in Mackay´s first Scotland squad
15:20 Cologne fined €60,000 after trouble at Arsenal match
14:38 Injury worries mount for Real Madrid ahead of Tottenham clash
13:09 Ribery heralds Heynckes impact
12:36 Rummenigge not convinced by Lewandowski´s call for new Bayern strikers
12:05 Nouri sacked by struggling Werder Bremen
11:52 England ask FIFA permission to wear poppies against Germany
11:17 I never should have left Juventus – Morata admits longing to return to Italy
10:24 Lewandowski out of Bayern trip to Celtic
09:25 Klopp: We all have problems – apart from Manchester City
06:50 Guardiola wants more from ´special´ Sane
04:48 Man City to match Arsenal´s ´Invincibles´? De Bruyne doubts unbeaten season
03:47 Spurs boss Pochettino optimistic over Kane ahead of Madrid clash
03:39 Vancouver Whitecaps 0 Seattle Sounders 0: Dour stalemate in first leg
03:24 He has a social contract – Wenger backs Sanchez to find form
02:02 Napoli need more than 90 points to win Serie A – Sarri
00:00 Conte predicts bright future for England after Under-17 World Cup win

Facebook