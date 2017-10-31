BREAKING NEWS: Deschamps extends France contract to 2020

Didier Deschamps has extended his France contract to 2020, the French Football Federation (FFF) has announced.

Deschamps has been in charge of Les Bleus since July 2012 and his contract was set to expire after the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The two-year contract extension was announced by the FFF at a press conference on Tuesday, ahead of November friendlies against Wales and Germany, with France set to learn their World Cup opponents in December's draw.

France reached the final of Euro 2016 on home soil under the leadership of Deschamps, but were beaten 1-0 by Portugal thanks to Eder's extra-time strike.

Deschamps, who succeeded Laurent Blanc in the role, has a 62 per cent win ratio from his five years in charge of France, having recorded 43 wins, 12 draws and 14 defeats.

The 49-year-old won both the 1998 World Cup and the European Championships in 2000 as a player for Les Bleus.