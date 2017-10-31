Bosz sure Aubameyang will break dry spell

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been backed by Borussia Dortmund coach Peter Bosz to break his dry spell after going three games without a goal.
The Gabon international has hit 10 goals in 10 Bundesliga appearances this season, but he drew a blank in league games against Hannover and Eintracht Frankfurt, while he also failed to score in a 1-1 Champions League draw at APOEL.
Dortmund host the Cypriot side in the return game on Wednesday knowing they will be eliminated if they lose and Tottenham and Real Madrid draw at Wembley in matchday four's other Group H meeting.
And under-fire Bosz, whose side have only beaten third-tier Magdeburg in the DFB-Pokal in their last five games in all competitions, believes Aubameyang will soon start firing again.
"He has been very important to us," Bosz told reporters on Tuesday. "If Aubameyang or a striker does not score goals in general then criticism will come in.
"Then one will talk about it, but he works hard and the team plays well and gives him chances. Every striker will have one, two, three matches [without a goal], so I'm sure he'll fix that quickly."
I still remember my first time walking into a stadium pic.twitter.com/dhlY7M1ez9— Mario Götze (@MarioGoetze) October 31, 2017
Bosz has faced criticism for what is perceived to be an inflexible tactical system, but the Dutchman insists he does have a backup plan and retains hope Dortmund can qualify for the next phase of the Champions League, although the odds are against them after defeats against Spurs and Madrid.
"If it is not over, you have to keep believing. If there is still a chance, even a small one, you have to try," Bosz added.
"But tomorrow's game is important: we can work on our way of playing and on our confidence. A draw is not enough.
"Of course we have a plan B. We have even played it already if you look closely. But I think it is right that we have spoken about and worked on plan A. If we had carried out plan A well, there wouldn't be these questions.
"We could see it was a difficult game for us at APOEL. But for me it is more important what we do on the pitch. It is important for us to put in a good performance tomorrow and that's what we will focus on."
|Zidane enjoying challenge of lifting off-form Real Madrid
|McTominay makes first Champions League start for Manchester United against Benfica
|Enjoy it more than the Tottenham game - Mourinho prolongs United fans feud
|Bosz sure Aubameyang will break dry spell
|Liverpool form not down to Champions League, says Milner
|AC Milan midfielder Biglia out with knee injury
|Watford striker Deeney gets three-game ban for Allen clash
|Teenage kicks: How Rashford´s formative years compare with Rooney, Owen & Co.
|Vertonghen wouldn´t swap Kane for Ronaldo
|Deschamps extends France contract to 2020
|Sarri rejects comparisons to ´sacred monster´ Guardiola
|Coutinho, Lovren could return for Liverpool against Maribor
|Juventus zebra terrifies people of Lisbon (and other Halloween hijinks)
|Marcelino backs in-form Zaza for Italy World Cup play-off recall
|Pochettino ´confident´ Kane will face Madrid
|Ronaldo is an ´example´ – Pochettino marvels at Real Madrid star´s professionalism
|Lovren addresses ´disgusting´ death threat
|Yaya Toure ´worried´ San Paolo support will inspire Napoli players
|´Extraordinary´ Goretzka going to the top – Ter Stegen
|Ramos hopes Barcelona remain in LaLiga
|Real Madrid without Varane and Bale for Tottenham trip
|Winter is coming - Neville warns Manchester City
|Deeney charged with violent conduct after Allen clash
|Mbappe not struggling with pressure – Rabiot adamant PSG star is ´just fine´
|Cavani aiming to pull level with Ronaldo - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Ramos: I get along quite well with Pique
|Mourinho is like Mayweather – Neville
|MLS Review: Giovinco magic sees Toronto to first-leg win
|Bailly backs ´great striker´ Lukaku
|Postecoglou: I´m focused on Honduras, not my future
|Jedinak named for Socceroos´ Honduras play-off
|In-form Inter can still improve – Spalletti
|Being relaxed would be bad - Simeone rallies misfiring Atleti
|Allegri lauds ´winning DNA´ of improving Juventus
|Everton links not shifting Dyche focus as Burnley go seventh
|Kante, Drinkwater available for Chelsea´s trip to Roma
|Burnley 1 Newcastle United 0: Hendrick strikes as Dyche´s stock continues to rise
|Verona 1 Inter 2: Perisic stunner keeps pressure on Napoli
|Heynckes searching for solutions without Lewandowski and Muller
|Morata sheds light on London gripes, reaffirms Chelsea commitment
|Valverde urges Barca focus ahead of emotional Olympiacos return
|Mbappe could make way on Neymar´s PSG return
|Lukaku ´untouchable´ Mourinho tells Man United fans
|I´m still adapting to life in Germany - James
|Three new faces in Mackay´s first Scotland squad
|Cologne fined €60,000 after trouble at Arsenal match
|Injury worries mount for Real Madrid ahead of Tottenham clash
|Ribery heralds Heynckes impact
|Rummenigge not convinced by Lewandowski´s call for new Bayern strikers
|Nouri sacked by struggling Werder Bremen
|England ask FIFA permission to wear poppies against Germany
|I never should have left Juventus – Morata admits longing to return to Italy
|Lewandowski out of Bayern trip to Celtic
|Klopp: We all have problems – apart from Manchester City
|Guardiola wants more from ´special´ Sane
|Man City to match Arsenal´s ´Invincibles´? De Bruyne doubts unbeaten season
|Spurs boss Pochettino optimistic over Kane ahead of Madrid clash
|Vancouver Whitecaps 0 Seattle Sounders 0: Dour stalemate in first leg
|He has a social contract – Wenger backs Sanchez to find form
|Napoli need more than 90 points to win Serie A – Sarri
|Conte predicts bright future for England after Under-17 World Cup win
|Keane hospitalised with ´nasty´ leg infection
|Mourinho: Man Utd fans can boo who they want
|Giant-killing Girona staying grounded after stunning Real Madrid upset
|Isco: Real Madrid´s title defence not ´dead´
|Next Everton boss needs time, says Unsworth
|Puel tweaks paid off - Vardy
|Bayern to face Dortmund in DFB-Pokal
|A dream that hasn´t yet finished - Buffon celebrates 20 years since Italy debut
|Zidane: Real Madrid can still catch Barcelona
|Inter squad can go all the way - Spalletti
|Madrid stars defied by Girona as record away run ends
|Leicester City 2 Everton 0: Gray-inspired Foxes up and running under Puel
|Casemiro says Madrid ´must work harder´ after shock Girona defeat
|Girona 2 Real Madrid 1: Champions stunned by second-half fightback
|We feel like a mid-table side - Hughton
|Low: Germany´s World Cup campaign will be ´unbelievably difficult´
|Neymar makes surprise visit to Barcelona training
|Napoli 3 Sassuolo 1: Partenopei go clear at Serie A summit
|Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Southampton 1: In-form Murray rescues a point for Seagulls
|Dortmund´s ´smug´ display leaves Zorc speechless
|Nagelsmann apologises for ´stupid action´
|Birmingham City 0 Aston Villa 0: Bruce´s men stay sixth after derby draw
|Mourinho turns on Manchester United fans over Lukaku treatment
|Bayern have no back-up for me, says overworked Lewandowski
|Chelsea return a possibility, claims Lyon´s Traore
|Mbappe feels a long way off Ballon d´Or victory
|A-League Review: Victory hold off Mariners as Jets save unbeaten record
|Martial only ever plays at 85 per cent, says Neville
|Low rules out taking Bayern Munich job after World Cup
|Yaya Toure: I must win Champions League again to be happy
|Valverde: We´re lucky to have world´s best Messi
|´Extraordinary´ Higuain must improve in Europe, says Allegri
|James display pleases Heynckes
|Wenger: Kolasinac proves you can still get transfer-market bargains
|It´s not too serious - Lewandowski provides positive update on ´minor muscle problem´
|Bilic rues Antonio´s costly error in last-gasp draw
|He is still recovering - Conte defends Morata after misses
|Athletic made us work, admits Busquets
|Dortmund defenders not to blame for Hannover horror - Bosz