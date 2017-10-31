Article

Atletico Madrid 1 Qarabag 1: Rojiblancos denied again by 10 men

31 October 2017 22:45

Atletico Madrid are on the brink of an early exit from the Champions League after 10-man Qarabag battled to a 1-1 draw at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday.

Thomas Partey's second-half equaliser and the 59th-minute dismissal of Pedro Henrique was not enough to keep the Azerbaijani outfit from holding the LaLiga heavyweights to another stalemate.

Qarabag also defied a numerical disadvantage to register their first ever point in the competition when the teams met two weeks ago, although both sides finished with 10 men here as Stefan Savic received his marching orders for a second yellow in the closing stages.

The visitors looked set to take an easier route to a new slice of history when Spanish midfielder Michel headed them into a 1-0 lead at half-time.

Thomas responded with a spectacular equaliser in the 56th minute and Henrique's sending off for a high boot on Diego Godin appeared to be the help Atletico needed to close the gap on second-placed Chelsea.

Instead, they were yet again frustrated by the underdogs and will need maximum points, and favours elsewhere, to have a chance of progressing to the knockout stages.

Eager to avoid the frustration of their previous meeting, Atletico immediately got on the front foot as Ibrahim Sehic was forced to parry away Antoine Griezmann's well-struck volley from the edge of the area.

The hosts produced an even better move in the 15th minute when Kevin Gameiro was freed by Angel Correa's backheel, only for a heavy touch to allow Sehic to smother.

Gameiro screwed his next shot across the face of goal and a stretching Godin headed over the bar as opportunities continued to go begging.

Jan Oblak was not allowed to relax at the other end, though, with the Slovenian getting down low to his left to deny Pedro Henrique.

But there was little the goalkeeper could do to prevent Qarabag from snatching a shock lead, the Azerbaijani champions rewarded for possession and perseverance as Michel emphatically headed in Wilde-Donald Guerrier's corner.

Gameiro was guilty of wasting another good chance immediately after the restart, the France striker unable to readjust when Sehic pushed Correa's shot into his path.

But just moments after Savic's goal-line clearance rescued them from going two goals behind, Atletico were level.

Griezmann flicked the ball into Thomas' path and, from the right edge of the area, the Ghana international curled a stunning effort into the top-right corner.

And the visitors' hopes of more Champions League history took another blow when Pedro Henrique was shown a straight red for a high boot to Godin's face.

Saul Niguez next saw a header nodded off the line by Rasad Sadiqov, before Filipe Luis shot wide at the end of a classy team move.

Diego Simeone's side repeatedly knocked on the door over the final half hour and came closest to a dramatic winner when a stunning Sehic save denied substitute Nicolas Gaitan and left them four points adrift of Chelsea in Group C.

Their hopes of climbing above either the Blues or Roma were further affected by a late dismissal of defender Savic, who was shown a second yellow for his high challenge on Qara Qarayev.

 

Key Opta stats:

- Atletico Madrid have drawn three home games in a row for the first time under Diego Simeone (all competitions).
- Thomas Partey has become the first African player to score for Atletico in Champions League.
- Atletico attempted 35 shots against Qarabag, their highest total in a game this season and their highest total in a CL game (since 2003-04).

- Jan Oblak has equaled Zlatko Zahovic as the Slovenian player with the most appearances in the Champions league (32 apiece).

Sponsored links

Wednesday 1 November

00:16 Chelsea must be worried - Conte slams surrender in Rome
00:13 ´Anxious´ Atleti affected by goalscoring woes - Simeone
00:09 Lewandowski fit to face Dortmund – Heynckes

Tuesday 31 October

23:45 Mourinho goes after ´specialists´ despite United win over Benfica
23:41 Courtois perplexed by feeble Chelsea loss
23:35 Heynckes hails Bayern qualification but concedes defeat to PSG over top spot
23:30 Barcelona draw group-stage blank for first time in five years
23:27 Sunderland sack Grayson after torrid start to season
23:08 Zidane would be a good Premier League manager – Pochettino
22:47 Basel 1 CSKA Moscow 2: Substitute Dzagoev inspires comeback win
22:45 Sporting CP 1 Juventus 1: Higuain strikes late to rescue Allegri´s men
22:45 Atletico Madrid 1 Qarabag 1: Rojiblancos denied again by 10 men
22:43 Celtic 1 Bayern Munich 2: Martinez heads visitors into knockout stages
22:42 Olympiacos 0 Barcelona 0: Valverde frustrated on return to Greece
22:39 Paris Saint-Germain 5 Anderlecht 0: Kurzawa hat-trick helps Emery´s side book last-16 spot
22:39 Manchester United 2 Benfica 0: Mourinho´s men on brink of last-16 place
22:38 Roma 3 Chelsea 0: El Shaarawy at the double as Conte´s men crumble
21:28 Why should we play for a draw? - Guardiola to let Manchester City loose at Napoli
21:01 Silva eyes new Manchester City deal and Champions League glory
20:46 Zidane enjoying challenge of lifting off-form Real Madrid
20:24 McTominay makes first Champions League start for Manchester United against Benfica
19:46 Enjoy it more than the Tottenham game - Mourinho prolongs United fans feud
19:22 Bosz sure Aubameyang will break dry spell
19:15 Liverpool form not down to Champions League, says Milner
18:49 AC Milan midfielder Biglia out with knee injury
18:22 Watford striker Deeney gets three-game ban for Allen clash
18:13 Teenage kicks: How Rashford´s formative years compare with Rooney, Owen & Co.
18:11 Vertonghen wouldn´t swap Kane for Ronaldo
16:54 Deschamps extends France contract to 2020
16:26 Sarri rejects comparisons to ´sacred monster´ Guardiola
16:14 Coutinho, Lovren could return for Liverpool against Maribor
16:10 Juventus zebra terrifies people of Lisbon (and other Halloween hijinks)
15:47 Marcelino backs in-form Zaza for Italy World Cup play-off recall
14:31 Pochettino ´confident´ Kane will face Madrid
14:08 Ronaldo is an ´example´ – Pochettino marvels at Real Madrid star´s professionalism
13:24 Lovren addresses ´disgusting´ death threat
13:09 Yaya Toure ´worried´ San Paolo support will inspire Napoli players
12:31 ´Extraordinary´ Goretzka going to the top – Ter Stegen
11:43 Ramos hopes Barcelona remain in LaLiga
11:24 Real Madrid without Varane and Bale for Tottenham trip
10:38 Winter is coming - Neville warns Manchester City
10:11 Deeney charged with violent conduct after Allen clash
09:44 Mbappe not struggling with pressure – Rabiot adamant PSG star is ´just fine´
09:00 Cavani aiming to pull level with Ronaldo - Champions League in Opta numbers
08:12 Ramos: I get along quite well with Pique
07:01 Mourinho is like Mayweather – Neville
04:35 MLS Review: Giovinco magic sees Toronto to first-leg win
03:42 Bailly backs ´great striker´ Lukaku
02:04 Postecoglou: I´m focused on Honduras, not my future
01:37 Jedinak named for Socceroos´ Honduras play-off
00:38 In-form Inter can still improve – Spalletti
00:33 Being relaxed would be bad - Simeone rallies misfiring Atleti
00:20 Allegri lauds ´winning DNA´ of improving Juventus
00:00 Everton links not shifting Dyche focus as Burnley go seventh

Monday 30 October

23:46 Kante, Drinkwater available for Chelsea´s trip to Roma
22:56 Burnley 1 Newcastle United 0: Hendrick strikes as Dyche´s stock continues to rise
22:46 Verona 1 Inter 2: Perisic stunner keeps pressure on Napoli
21:40 Heynckes searching for solutions without Lewandowski and Muller
20:49 Morata sheds light on London gripes, reaffirms Chelsea commitment
19:33 Valverde urges Barca focus ahead of emotional Olympiacos return
18:27 Mbappe could make way on Neymar´s PSG return
17:24 Lukaku ´untouchable´ Mourinho tells Man United fans
17:16 I´m still adapting to life in Germany - James
16:39 Three new faces in Mackay´s first Scotland squad
15:20 Cologne fined €60,000 after trouble at Arsenal match
14:38 Injury worries mount for Real Madrid ahead of Tottenham clash
13:09 Ribery heralds Heynckes impact
12:36 Rummenigge not convinced by Lewandowski´s call for new Bayern strikers
12:05 Nouri sacked by struggling Werder Bremen
11:52 England ask FIFA permission to wear poppies against Germany
11:17 I never should have left Juventus – Morata admits longing to return to Italy
10:24 Lewandowski out of Bayern trip to Celtic
09:25 Klopp: We all have problems – apart from Manchester City
06:50 Guardiola wants more from ´special´ Sane
04:48 Man City to match Arsenal´s ´Invincibles´? De Bruyne doubts unbeaten season
03:47 Spurs boss Pochettino optimistic over Kane ahead of Madrid clash
03:39 Vancouver Whitecaps 0 Seattle Sounders 0: Dour stalemate in first leg
03:24 He has a social contract – Wenger backs Sanchez to find form
02:02 Napoli need more than 90 points to win Serie A – Sarri
00:00 Conte predicts bright future for England after Under-17 World Cup win

Facebook