Verona 1 Inter 2: Perisic stunner keeps pressure on Napoli

Ivan Perisic's brilliant strike ensured Inter survived a second-half scare to remain unbeaten in Serie A with a 2-1 win at Verona which keeps the pressure on leaders Napoli.
Borja Valero and Perisic scored either side of Verona substitute Giampaolo Pazzini's penalty as the visitors moved back to within two points of top spot.
With Napoli, champions Juventus and Lazio all recording weekend victories, the pressure was on Inter to maintain their eye-catching start to the campaign.
And Luciano Spalletti's side were on their way when Valero, an off-season signing from Fiorentina, netted his first goal for the club towards the end of the first half, the 32-year-old profiting from Antonio Candreva's superb cross.
Verona had lost their two previous fixtures to sit 19th after 10 matches of their Serie A return, but a VAR-assisted penalty from substitute Pazzini gave them hope of a first top-flight win against the Nerazzurri in 25 years.
However, in the fashion of true Scudetto contenders, Inter promptly responded through Perisic's searing 67th-minute strike to extend their unbeaten start to 11 matches.
5 - Inter are the first team to use the same starting XI in five different Serie A games this season. Certainty. #VeronaInter— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) October 30, 2017
Verona created the first opportunity of note when Alessio Cerci's goal-bound effort was impressively blocked by Brazil defender Miranda.
The visitors soon settled and saw a well-worked opening screwed wide by in-form captain Mauro Icardi, before Matias Vecino drew a comfortable low save from goalkeeper Nicolas.
Spalletti's men had begun to assert their dominance midway through the half and, on the back of sustained possession and pressure, their 36th-minute opener came as little surprise.
Italy international Candreva produced the required class as his delightful inswinging cross from the right dropped perfectly for Valero to volley home from close range, giving Inter an assured one-goal lead at the break.
| @bvalero20 's speciality: Goals Verona. His first Inter strike makes it from for him against the Gialloblu. #VeronaInter pic.twitter.com/nGUW6qUVr5— Inter (@Inter_en) October 30, 2017
Icardi went close to continuing his own fine scoring record against Verona when his long-range attempt from Perisic's direct pass whistled over the bar.
Perisic was next guilty of scuffing an attempt into the ground, and Inter's wayward finishing came back to haunt them when the VAR awarded Verona a penalty.
Samir Handanovic, who had initially escaped punishment, was adjudged to have fouled Cerci in attempting to shovel the ball off the attacker's foot, enabling substitute Pazzini to convert the equaliser just before the hour mark.
But moments after Vecino watched a header drop on top of the woodwork, the visitors' mounting frustration was released as Perisic punished Verona for only clearing a free-kick as far as the edge of the area - emphatically thumping the loose ball through a crowd of players.
The Croatia international's stunning effort proved to be the match-winner as the title contenders comfortably closed out the victory from there, improving their league record to nine wins and two draws under Spalletti.
|Kante, Drinkwater available for Chelsea´s trip to Roma
|Burnley 1 Newcastle United 0: Hendrick strikes as Dyche´s stock continues to rise
|Verona 1 Inter 2: Perisic stunner keeps pressure on Napoli
|Heynckes searching for solutions without Lewandowski and Muller
|Morata sheds light on London gripes, reaffirms Chelsea commitment
|Valverde urges Barca focus ahead of emotional Olympiacos return
|Mbappe could make way on Neymar´s PSG return
|Lukaku ´untouchable´ Mourinho tells Man United fans
|I´m still adapting to life in Germany - James
|Three new faces in Mackay´s first Scotland squad
|Cologne fined €60,000 after trouble at Arsenal match
|Injury worries mount for Real Madrid ahead of Tottenham clash
|Ribery heralds Heynckes impact
|Rummenigge not convinced by Lewandowski´s call for new Bayern strikers
|Nouri sacked by struggling Werder Bremen
|England ask FIFA permission to wear poppies against Germany
|I never should have left Juventus – Morata admits longing to return to Italy
|Lewandowski out of Bayern trip to Celtic
|Klopp: We all have problems – apart from Manchester City
|Guardiola wants more from ´special´ Sane
|Man City to match Arsenal´s ´Invincibles´? De Bruyne doubts unbeaten season
|Spurs boss Pochettino optimistic over Kane ahead of Madrid clash
|Vancouver Whitecaps 0 Seattle Sounders 0: Dour stalemate in first leg
|He has a social contract – Wenger backs Sanchez to find form
|Napoli need more than 90 points to win Serie A – Sarri
|Conte predicts bright future for England after Under-17 World Cup win
|Keane hospitalised with ´nasty´ leg infection
|Mourinho: Man Utd fans can boo who they want
|Giant-killing Girona staying grounded after stunning Real Madrid upset
|Isco: Real Madrid´s title defence not ´dead´
|Next Everton boss needs time, says Unsworth
|Puel tweaks paid off - Vardy
|Bayern to face Dortmund in DFB-Pokal
|A dream that hasn´t yet finished - Buffon celebrates 20 years since Italy debut
|Zidane: Real Madrid can still catch Barcelona
|Inter squad can go all the way - Spalletti
|Madrid stars defied by Girona as record away run ends
|Leicester City 2 Everton 0: Gray-inspired Foxes up and running under Puel
|Casemiro says Madrid ´must work harder´ after shock Girona defeat
|Girona 2 Real Madrid 1: Champions stunned by second-half fightback
|We feel like a mid-table side - Hughton
|Low: Germany´s World Cup campaign will be ´unbelievably difficult´
|Neymar makes surprise visit to Barcelona training
|Napoli 3 Sassuolo 1: Partenopei go clear at Serie A summit
|Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Southampton 1: In-form Murray rescues a point for Seagulls
|Dortmund´s ´smug´ display leaves Zorc speechless
|Nagelsmann apologises for ´stupid action´
|Birmingham City 0 Aston Villa 0: Bruce´s men stay sixth after derby draw
|Mourinho turns on Manchester United fans over Lukaku treatment
|Bayern have no back-up for me, says overworked Lewandowski
|Chelsea return a possibility, claims Lyon´s Traore
|Mbappe feels a long way off Ballon d´Or victory
|A-League Review: Victory hold off Mariners as Jets save unbeaten record
|Martial only ever plays at 85 per cent, says Neville
|Low rules out taking Bayern Munich job after World Cup
|Yaya Toure: I must win Champions League again to be happy
|Valverde: We´re lucky to have world´s best Messi
|´Extraordinary´ Higuain must improve in Europe, says Allegri
|James display pleases Heynckes
|Wenger: Kolasinac proves you can still get transfer-market bargains
|It´s not too serious - Lewandowski provides positive update on ´minor muscle problem´
|Bilic rues Antonio´s costly error in last-gasp draw
|He is still recovering - Conte defends Morata after misses
|Athletic made us work, admits Busquets
|Dortmund defenders not to blame for Hannover horror - Bosz