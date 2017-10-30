Vancouver Whitecaps 0 Seattle Sounders 0: Dour stalemate in first leg

Seattle Sounders and Vancouver Whitecaps played out a 0-0 draw in the first leg of their Western Conference semi-final in the MLS play-offs on Sunday.
Reigning MLS Cup champions the Sounders went closest to finding a winner at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, with Kendall Waston almost scoring a first-half own goal.
But Seattle, who finished second during the regular season and were without the suspended Clint Dempsey, will instead head home for the second leg on Thursday in a good position.
Brek Shea had an effort cleared off the line on the half-hour mark for Carl Robinson's Whitecaps, who then almost fell behind.
A Joevin Jones cross from the left was turned onto his own crossbar by Waston as the teams remained level.
Inches away from a @SoundersFC opener! #VANvSEA // @Audi #MLSCupPlayoffs https://t.co/N7YfD59rnr— Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 30, 2017
Neither team was able to find a winner in the second half, leaving the tie up for grabs.
