Vancouver Whitecaps 0 Seattle Sounders 0: Dour stalemate in first leg

30 October 2017 03:39

Seattle Sounders and Vancouver Whitecaps played out a 0-0 draw in the first leg of their Western Conference semi-final in the MLS play-offs on Sunday.

Reigning MLS Cup champions the Sounders went closest to finding a winner at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, with Kendall Waston almost scoring a first-half own goal.

But Seattle, who finished second during the regular season and were without the suspended Clint Dempsey, will instead head home for the second leg on Thursday in a good position.

Brek Shea had an effort cleared off the line on the half-hour mark for Carl Robinson's Whitecaps, who then almost fell behind.

A Joevin Jones cross from the left was turned onto his own crossbar by Waston as the teams remained level.

Neither team was able to find a winner in the second half, leaving the tie up for grabs.

