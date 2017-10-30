Three new faces in Mackay´s first Scotland squad

Interim Scotland manager Malky Mackay has named three new faces in his squad for the friendly against the Netherlands next week.

Mackay took over from Gordon Strachan on a temporary basis earlier this month after Scotland failed to reach the play-offs in World Cup qualifying.

Ryan Christie, Jason Cummings and Paul Hanlon have all been called up for the first time by the former Cardiff City manager, while there are five other uncapped players in the squad – Jordan Archer, Liam Cooper, Ryan Jack, Callum McGregor and Graeme Shinnie.

Darren Fletcher, Craig Gordon and Scott Brown are the most experienced players at Mackay's disposal for the clash at Pittodrie on Thursday 9th November.

SCOTLAND | Here is your Scotland squad to face the Netherlands at Pittodrie next week #SCONED pic.twitter.com/E8hduz5KbA — Scottish FA (@ScottishFA) October 30, 2017

Scotland squad

Jordan Archer (Millwall), Craig Gordon (Celtic), David Marshall (Hull City); Christophe Berra (Hearts), Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Paul Hanlon (Hibernian), Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers), Callum Paterson (Cardiff City), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), Kieran Tierney (Celtic); Stuart Armstrong (Celtic), Scott Brown (Celtic), Darren Fletcher (Stoke City), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), Ryan Jack (Rangers), John McGinn (Hibernian), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Aberdeen), Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion), Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen); Ryan Christie (Aberdeen), Jason Cummings (Nottingham Forest), Leigh Griffiths (Celtic).