Spurs boss Pochettino optimistic over Kane ahead of Madrid clash

Mauricio Pochettino is optimistic Harry Kane will be fit enough for Tottenham's Champions League showdown against Real Madrid but the Spurs manager does not want to take any risks with his star striker.

England international Kane missed Tottenham's 1-0 loss to Premier League rivals Manchester United through injury on Saturday.

The two-time reigning Golden Boot winner was absent due to a minor strain in his left hamstring but Pochettino is hopeful of having Kane available for Wednesday's Group H clash with the Champions League holders at Wembley.

"With the doctors and the player, we will take the best decision for everyone," said Pochettino.

"It's not the last game or the final where you would say, 'OK, after that it's holidays'.

"We must analyse and take the best decision for everyone.

"We will assess him and then we will make the best decision. My feeling is good. But it's not my feeling, it's Harry Kane's feeling."

Kane continues to lead the way for Tottenham this season, scoring 13 goals in all competitions – eight of those coming in the Premier League.