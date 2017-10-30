Man City to match Arsenal´s ´Invincibles´? De Bruyne doubts unbeaten season

Kevin De Bruyne does not believe Pep Guardiola's high-flying Manchester City will make it through the Premier League season undefeated.

City are five points clear atop the table and the only team yet to taste defeat in 2017-18 following their 3-2 win at West Brom on Saturday.

Guardiola's men have been virtually unstoppable this season, scoring a remarkable 35 goals in only 10 matches with a goal difference of plus 29.

City's jaw-dropping form has sparked talk of an unbeaten season, which Arsenal achieved in 2003-04, but Belgian star De Bruyne doubts City's chances of matching the 'Invincible' Premier League record.

"To go unbeaten? Well, it's very hard. I don't think it will be possible," said De Bruyne, whose City are away to Napoli in the Champions League during the week.

"The level of competition is so high, in every team. It's not like, with all respect, 10 or 15 years ago where you have a couple of teams that won't win against the top teams.

"Now, every game is hard and you need to be mentally there. And with the Champions League and all the cups, there will be a game where maybe we are a little bit less and maybe lose. But as long as it keeps going, it's good.

"Obviously, if you win a lot of games it's good for us. You keep maintaining pressure. Hopefully we can have two good games this week and go into the international break unbeaten and it will mean we put a lot of pressure on the rest."