I´m still adapting to life in Germany - James

Bayern Munich midfielder James Rodriguez admits he is still adjusting to life in Germany after scoring his first home goal against RB Leipzig at the weekend.

The Colombian joined the Bundesliga champions in July in an initial loan switch from Real Madrid, which includes the option for a permanent transfer, but failed to make an instant impact as Bayern struggled in the early stages of the season under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian was replaced by Jupp Heynckes earlier this month and the 72-year-old has guided the German giants to four victories in all competitions and a penalty shoot-out success in the DFB-Pokal.

James scored his second goal of the season in Saturday's 2-0 win over Leipzig and believes he is getting back to his best after a slow start to life in Germany.

"I had some pain in my back before the DFB-Pokal game against Leipzig last Wednesday, but I'm back to my best now," he told the Bundesliga's official website.

"I try to give my all in every training session in order to show my qualities in our matches. Obviously I still need to adapt to my new life here in Munich, but it's getting better every day. I like it here.

#Heynckes on @jamesdrodriguez: "He played brilliantly, always working for his teammates. That's exactly what I want from him." #FCBRBL pic.twitter.com/Bj3JxDlObV — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 28, 2017

"Life here is something completely new to me and I also have to get used to Bayern's playing style. That's not something that happens overnight. And that's before we talk about how cold it is!

"But at the end of the day the only thing that matters here is the football, a game that's the same wherever in the world you play it. I'm doing what I love and I'm happy to be doing that here."