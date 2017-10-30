Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger insists he has no concerns over Alexis Sanchez's attitude, saying the forward would return to his best.
Sanchez is yet to find his best form this season with just one goal and two assists in seven Premier League games.
The Chile international, whose contract expires at the end of the campaign, was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City in the close-season – and may yet join Pep Guardiola's side in January or ahead of 2018-19.
As Arsenal prepare for a trip to league leaders City on Sunday, Wenger backed the 28-year-old to recapture his best form.
"I think he's coming back stronger physically," the Frenchman told UK newspapers.
"He runs after goals at the moment so he's a bit frustrated when he doesn't score, like all the goalscorers. I'm not worried about it, he works hard and that will come back quickly.
"You can never try too hard. At the moment he's marked well, they double up on him, but he still creates many dangerous situation.
"He needs to not worry too much. I know when you say that to the strikers they still worry but on a longer period he has always scored goals. That will come back."
#WeAreTheArsenal pic.twitter.com/DpKXzk0Hh9— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) October 29, 2017
Despite Sanchez struggling for form, Arsenal sit fifth in the table after a 2-1 win over Swansea City.
Wenger said he had no worries about Sanchez's attitude, insisting the star forward was still desperate to win.
"I am not concerned. I am not suspicious of the performances or the desire to win of a football player," he said.
"When you are a player you have a social contract with the rest of the team and I never question that. Once you don't respect that, it's difficult to say that you play football."
|Spurs boss Pochettino optimistic over Kane ahead of Madrid clash
|Vancouver Whitecaps 0 Seattle Sounders 0: Dour stalemate in first leg
|He has a social contract – Wenger backs Sanchez to find form
|Napoli need more than 90 points to win Serie A – Sarri
|Conte predicts bright future for England after Under-17 World Cup win
|Keane hospitalised with ´nasty´ leg infection
|Mourinho: Man Utd fans can boo who they want
|Giant-killing Girona staying grounded after stunning Real Madrid upset
|Isco: Real Madrid´s title defence not ´dead´
|Next Everton boss needs time, says Unsworth
|Puel tweaks paid off - Vardy
|Bayern to face Dortmund in DFB-Pokal
|A dream that hasn´t yet finished - Buffon celebrates 20 years since Italy debut
|Zidane: Real Madrid can still catch Barcelona
|Inter squad can go all the way - Spalletti
|Madrid stars defied by Girona as record away run ends
|Leicester City 2 Everton 0: Gray-inspired Foxes up and running under Puel
|Casemiro says Madrid ´must work harder´ after shock Girona defeat
|Girona 2 Real Madrid 1: Champions stunned by second-half fightback
|We feel like a mid-table side - Hughton
|Low: Germany´s World Cup campaign will be ´unbelievably difficult´
|Neymar makes surprise visit to Barcelona training
|Napoli 3 Sassuolo 1: Partenopei go clear at Serie A summit
|Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Southampton 1: In-form Murray rescues a point for Seagulls
|Dortmund´s ´smug´ display leaves Zorc speechless
|Nagelsmann apologises for ´stupid action´
|Birmingham City 0 Aston Villa 0: Bruce´s men stay sixth after derby draw
|Mourinho turns on Manchester United fans over Lukaku treatment
|Bayern have no back-up for me, says overworked Lewandowski
|Chelsea return a possibility, claims Lyon´s Traore
|Mbappe feels a long way off Ballon d´Or victory
|A-League Review: Victory hold off Mariners as Jets save unbeaten record
|Martial only ever plays at 85 per cent, says Neville
|Low rules out taking Bayern Munich job after World Cup
|Yaya Toure: I must win Champions League again to be happy
|Valverde: We´re lucky to have world´s best Messi
|´Extraordinary´ Higuain must improve in Europe, says Allegri
|James display pleases Heynckes
|Wenger: Kolasinac proves you can still get transfer-market bargains
|It´s not too serious - Lewandowski provides positive update on ´minor muscle problem´
|Bilic rues Antonio´s costly error in last-gasp draw
|He is still recovering - Conte defends Morata after misses
|Athletic made us work, admits Busquets
|Dortmund defenders not to blame for Hannover horror - Bosz
|Can Chelsea catch Manchester City? Conte ´realistic´ on title race
|Athletic Bilbao 0 Barcelona 2: Valverde victorious on his return to San Mames
|Simeone upbeat despite Atletico´s poor form
|Foden and Brewster scoop Under-17 World Cup awards
|Montella: Higuain was the difference against ´tired´ Milan
|It was destiny to score 100th Serie A goal at San Siro, says Higuain
|Chelsea match-winner Hazard: I like playing Bournemouth!
|Championship Review: Wolves stay second after QPR loss, misery deepens for Sunderland
|The pressure was there - Klopp relieved to pick up much-needed win
|Al Ahly 1 Wydad Casablanca 1: Bencharki cancels out Zakaria´s stunner
|Atletico Madrid 1 Villarreal 1: Simeone´s side frustrated at home
|Bayern Munich 2 RB Leipzig 0: Orban red card helps hosts go top despite Lewandowski injury
|Bournemouth 0 Chelsea 1: Hazard winner gives Conte timely boost
|Forgetful Sturridge wants more after scoring landmark goal
|AC Milan 0 Juventus 2: Higuain-inspired champions go joint-top as Montella´s men suffer again
|Lewandowski forced off for Bayern with suspected hamstring injury
|Guardiola hails ´special talent´ Sane after win at West Brom
|Bordeaux 0 Monaco 2: No Falcao, no problem as Lemar breaks drought
|Foden inspires stunning England comeback to win Under-17 World Cup
|Higuain hits 100th Serie A goal with opener at San Siro
|Crystal Palace 2 West Ham 2: Zaha´s dramatic stoppage-time strike salvages point
|Watford 0 Stoke City 1: First-half Fletcher strike enough to ease pressure on Hughes
|Arsenal 2 Swansea City 1: Landmark Ramsey goal earns comeback victory
|Liverpool 3 Huddersfield Town 0: Sturridge reaches milestone as Klopp topples Wagner
|West Brom 2 Manchester City 3: Guardiola´s side restore five-point lead
|Hannover 4 Borussia Dortmund 2: Six-goal thriller opens the door for Bayern at the top
|Pochettino unsure if Kane will face Real Madrid
|Mourinho has Manchester United on title-winning form
|If Alli scores, it´s a different story - Pochettino shrugs off Kane absence
|Mourinho hails United response after nicking Spurs win
|Manchester United can compete for the title, claims Matic
|Manchester United 1 Tottenham 0: Martial steals it for stubborn Mourinho
|Machin: Barca depend on Messi more than Madrid rely on Ronaldo
|Hysaj confident ahead of facing Sane and ´best team in Europe´ City
|Zidane won´t rule out Bale return at Tottenham
|A-League Review: Maccarone scores two as Brisbane roar back from three down
|Son starts up front in Kane´s absence as Man United opt for back three
|Ronaldo trolled by Casillas - In Portugal they love me more!
|Napoli star Milik ahead of schedule in recovery from knee injury
|Wenger compares Arsenal fan unrest to Brexit
|Iniesta & Mascherano absent for Barcelona´s Bilbao trip
|Brandt honoured to be linked with Barcelona
|Mourinho ´surprised´ by intelligent Herrera after Huddersfield admission
|I´ll be back for Champions League semi-finals, says Man City´s Mendy
|Ibrahimovic feeling less pressure with Lukaku at Man United
|Silva hails ´essential´ Cavani after brace inspires PSG