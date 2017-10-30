He has a social contract – Wenger backs Sanchez to find form

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger insists he has no concerns over Alexis Sanchez's attitude, saying the forward would return to his best.

Sanchez is yet to find his best form this season with just one goal and two assists in seven Premier League games.

The Chile international, whose contract expires at the end of the campaign, was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City in the close-season – and may yet join Pep Guardiola's side in January or ahead of 2018-19.

As Arsenal prepare for a trip to league leaders City on Sunday, Wenger backed the 28-year-old to recapture his best form.

"I think he's coming back stronger physically," the Frenchman told UK newspapers.

"He runs after goals at the moment so he's a bit frustrated when he doesn't score, like all the goalscorers. I'm not worried about it, he works hard and that will come back quickly.

"You can never try too hard. At the moment he's marked well, they double up on him, but he still creates many dangerous situation.

"He needs to not worry too much. I know when you say that to the strikers they still worry but on a longer period he has always scored goals. That will come back."

Despite Sanchez struggling for form, Arsenal sit fifth in the table after a 2-1 win over Swansea City.

Wenger said he had no worries about Sanchez's attitude, insisting the star forward was still desperate to win.

"I am not concerned. I am not suspicious of the performances or the desire to win of a football player," he said.

"When you are a player you have a social contract with the rest of the team and I never question that. Once you don't respect that, it's difficult to say that you play football."