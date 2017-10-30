Guardiola wants more from ´special´ Sane

Manchester City star Leroy Sane is a special talent but has a "big, big gap" to improve, manager Pep Guardiola said.

Sane scored once and set up another as City continued their fine form with a 3-2 win over West Brom in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Germany international has an incredible six goals and five assists in 10 league games this season.

But Guardiola said the 21-year-old, and Raheem Sterling, still had a long way to go.

"Sane is a guy with a special talent and he scored a fantastic goal but always I say to him and Raz – again, another goal – they still have a big, big gap to improve," the Spaniard said.

"I would like to tell them to be calm. Scoring goals is so important, playing well is so important, but still they can do better, I have no doubt about that.

"They are so young and we will take that opportunity to work with them and maybe we can help them."

Sane's form has helped City to nine wins from 10 league games, and a five-point advantage atop the table.

Guardiola said it was the basics that still needed work for both Sane and Sterling.

"When he has the ball, don't lose the ball. I don't ask him to dribble, I don't ask him to make good passes, or ask him to do good shots. It is the simple things," he said.

"In both of them, they have this important thing to do."