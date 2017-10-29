Related

Article

Wenger: Kolasinac proves you can still get transfer-market bargains

29 October 2017 01:18

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes Sead Kolasinac's success proves it is still possible to find bargains in the modern transfer market.

Kolasinac, who signed on a free transfer from Schalke ahead of this season, scored one and set up another for Aaron Ramsey at Emirates Stadium as the Gunners came from behind to beat Swansea City 2-1 in the Premier League.

Wenger feels Saturday's display and the 24-year-old's other outings since arriving at Arsenal show you can still get bargains in the inflating market, which has seen fees explode to a new level this year with moves for the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

"It's just down to quality," Wenger said at his post-match media conference. "I believe that since he has arrived, he has convinced everybody that he is a good signing. 

"When you see the quality of his performance again, you see there are still some good deals to make out there.

"Kolasinac was decisive because he scored and made an assist. We had a bit more space on the left, we saw that and we wanted to take advantage of that in the second half because they blocked Hector Bellerin a lot with Sam Clucas on our right side. 

"For us it was important to build up on the right and change quickly to the left and create some space for Kolasinac. He did that very well.

"[He has been a success] because he has the natural qualities that suit firstly his position as a wing-back and, secondly, because he has the absolute body power that is needed in the Premier League."

Wenger revealed Kolasinac had a hip problem, which was why he came off for Rob Holding with 12 minutes remaining.

He said: "It's a hip problem, a tight muscle in his hip. How long will he be out? I don't know. We hope to get him fit for next Sunday [against Manchester City].

"He had that before and we managed to get him always available.

"Yes, of course [staying on the pitch] is what he wanted. I thought there was no need to take a gamble, so I took him off."

Arsenal have won four straight matches across all competitions ahead of a key week that sees them face Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League before an away game against Premier League leaders City.

Meanwhile, Swansea boss Paul Clement felt his side deserved more than a defeat.

He told Sky Sports: "The result? Disappointing. The performance was OK, good in the first half, it went according to plan and we looked very solid defensively. We had a good shape and there was very little space for them.

"I liked a lot of things about the performance. We've played in games recently where our performances and results haven't been so good, and the results not so good either.

"The performance was better and I think we possibly deserved more than we got. They've got so much quality in and around the area, playing those little one-touch balls, give and go, and we just couldn't contain them in the second half."

