Wenger: Kolasinac proves you can still get transfer-market bargains

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes Sead Kolasinac's success proves it is still possible to find bargains in the modern transfer market.
Kolasinac, who signed on a free transfer from Schalke ahead of this season, scored one and set up another for Aaron Ramsey at Emirates Stadium as the Gunners came from behind to beat Swansea City 2-1 in the Premier League.
Wenger feels Saturday's display and the 24-year-old's other outings since arriving at Arsenal show you can still get bargains in the inflating market, which has seen fees explode to a new level this year with moves for the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.
"It's just down to quality," Wenger said at his post-match media conference. "I believe that since he has arrived, he has convinced everybody that he is a good signing.
"When you see the quality of his performance again, you see there are still some good deals to make out there.
"Kolasinac was decisive because he scored and made an assist. We had a bit more space on the left, we saw that and we wanted to take advantage of that in the second half because they blocked Hector Bellerin a lot with Sam Clucas on our right side.
"For us it was important to build up on the right and change quickly to the left and create some space for Kolasinac. He did that very well.
"[He has been a success] because he has the natural qualities that suit firstly his position as a wing-back and, secondly, because he has the absolute body power that is needed in the Premier League."
Never give up, the only thing that matters in football is winning! #AFCvSCFC @Arsenal #SeoKol pic.twitter.com/WPEg0HRVzo— Sead Kolašinac (@seadk6) October 28, 2017
Wenger revealed Kolasinac had a hip problem, which was why he came off for Rob Holding with 12 minutes remaining.
He said: "It's a hip problem, a tight muscle in his hip. How long will he be out? I don't know. We hope to get him fit for next Sunday [against Manchester City].
"He had that before and we managed to get him always available.
"Yes, of course [staying on the pitch] is what he wanted. I thought there was no need to take a gamble, so I took him off."
Arsenal have won four straight matches across all competitions ahead of a key week that sees them face Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League before an away game against Premier League leaders City.
Meanwhile, Swansea boss Paul Clement felt his side deserved more than a defeat.
He told Sky Sports: "The result? Disappointing. The performance was OK, good in the first half, it went according to plan and we looked very solid defensively. We had a good shape and there was very little space for them.
"I liked a lot of things about the performance. We've played in games recently where our performances and results haven't been so good, and the results not so good either.
"The performance was better and I think we possibly deserved more than we got. They've got so much quality in and around the area, playing those little one-touch balls, give and go, and we just couldn't contain them in the second half."
|Wenger: Kolasinac proves you can still get transfer-market bargains
|It´s not too serious - Lewandowski provides positive update on ´minor muscle problem´
|Bilic rues Antonio´s costly error in last-gasp draw
|He is still recovering - Conte defends Morata after misses
|Athletic made us work, admits Busquets
|Dortmund defenders not to blame for Hannover horror - Bosz
|Can Chelsea catch Manchester City? Conte ´realistic´ on title race
|Athletic Bilbao 0 Barcelona 2: Valverde victorious on his return to San Mames
|Simeone upbeat despite Atletico´s poor form
|Foden and Brewster scoop Under-17 World Cup awards
|Montella: Higuain was the difference against ´tired´ Milan
|It was destiny to score 100th Serie A goal at San Siro, says Higuain
|Chelsea match-winner Hazard: I like playing Bournemouth!
|Championship Review: Wolves stay second after QPR loss, misery deepens for Sunderland
|The pressure was there - Klopp relieved to pick up much-needed win
|Al Ahly 1 Wydad Casablanca 1: Bencharki cancels out Zakaria´s stunner
|Atletico Madrid 1 Villarreal 1: Simeone´s side frustrated at home
|Bayern Munich 2 RB Leipzig 0: Orban red card helps hosts go top despite Lewandowski injury
|Bournemouth 0 Chelsea 1: Hazard winner gives Conte timely boost
|Forgetful Sturridge wants more after scoring landmark goal
|AC Milan 0 Juventus 2: Higuain-inspired champions go joint-top as Montella´s men suffer again
|Lewandowski forced off for Bayern with suspected hamstring injury
|Guardiola hails ´special talent´ Sane after win at West Brom
|Bordeaux 0 Monaco 2: No Falcao, no problem as Lemar breaks drought
|Foden inspires stunning England comeback to win Under-17 World Cup
|Higuain hits 100th Serie A goal with opener at San Siro
|Crystal Palace 2 West Ham 2: Zaha´s dramatic stoppage-time strike salvages point
|Watford 0 Stoke City 1: First-half Fletcher strike enough to ease pressure on Hughes
|Arsenal 2 Swansea City 1: Landmark Ramsey goal earns comeback victory
|Liverpool 3 Huddersfield Town 0: Sturridge reaches milestone as Klopp topples Wagner
|West Brom 2 Manchester City 3: Guardiola´s side restore five-point lead
|Hannover 4 Borussia Dortmund 2: Six-goal thriller opens the door for Bayern at the top
|Pochettino unsure if Kane will face Real Madrid
|Mourinho has Manchester United on title-winning form
|If Alli scores, it´s a different story - Pochettino shrugs off Kane absence
|Mourinho hails United response after nicking Spurs win
|Manchester United can compete for the title, claims Matic
|Manchester United 1 Tottenham 0: Martial steals it for stubborn Mourinho
|Machin: Barca depend on Messi more than Madrid rely on Ronaldo
|Hysaj confident ahead of facing Sane and ´best team in Europe´ City
|Zidane won´t rule out Bale return at Tottenham
|A-League Review: Maccarone scores two as Brisbane roar back from three down
|Son starts up front in Kane´s absence as Man United opt for back three
|Ronaldo trolled by Casillas - In Portugal they love me more!
|Napoli star Milik ahead of schedule in recovery from knee injury
|Wenger compares Arsenal fan unrest to Brexit
|Iniesta & Mascherano absent for Barcelona´s Bilbao trip
|Brandt honoured to be linked with Barcelona
|Mourinho ´surprised´ by intelligent Herrera after Huddersfield admission
|I´ll be back for Champions League semi-finals, says Man City´s Mendy
|Ibrahimovic feeling less pressure with Lukaku at Man United
|Silva hails ´essential´ Cavani after brace inspires PSG
|Playing without N´Golo isn´t simple – Conte eager for Kante return
|I believe my players, not FIFA - Guardiola not backing down in EFL ball row
|Guardiola not pushing stricken Kompany towards Belgium retirement
|Leeds United 1 Sheffield United 2: Late Brooks strike sends visitors top
|Paris Saint-Germain 3 Nice 0: Cavani and Di Maria star in Neymar´s absence
|I have great admiration for Mourinho – Bernardo Silva
|Ronaldo reveals the name of his unborn daughter
|Iniesta, Mascherano miss Barcelona training
|Jones set for Spurs showdown, Mourinho has ´hope´ for Bailly
|Real Madrid game won´t be cancelled, insists Girona president
|I want to focus on sport - Valverde sidesteps independence discussion
|Miller welcomed back into Rangers fold after Caixinha exit
|Puel targets top 10 with Leicester
|Guardiola eyes first-team future for Man City´s England kids
|Mourinho cuts short Kane talk
|Simeone not longing for Vitolo or Diego Costa after criticism of forwards
|Gueye ´very, very close´ to new Everton deal
|Shaw still has Man Utd future despite Pochettino praise, says Mourinho
|Manchester City unbeaten all season? Forget about it, says Guardiola
|Coutinho a doubt for Klopp´s Wagner showdown
|Conte slams b******t reports of Chelsea mutiny
|Don´t blame the referee - Bayern boss Heynckes warns Leipzig
|Allegri ´sorry´ not to face Bonucci
|Pochettino and Mourinho have moved on from Dier controversy
|Nothing to fear at Bayern for Leipzig boss Hasenhuttl
|Montella: Chievo was the spark, against Juventus I want the fire
|Sydney FC 2 Perth Glory 0: Bobo holds nerve as Perth pay penalty
|Aubameyang worry for Dortmund ahead of Hannover trip
|Bayern snap up Swedish youth star Andersson from Helsingborg
|Man City the ´best team in Europe´, says Pulis
|Chelsea can repeat Premier League title charge - Alonso
|Kane out of United v Spurs with hamstring strain
|Neymar to miss PSG v Nice as one-match ban is confirmed
|Dortmund´s Schurrle not joining struggling Cologne, says agent
|I´m back to win the Premier League - Ibrahimovic
|MLS Review: Crew eliminate Atlanta on penalties, Dynamo advance
|Zidane not worried about Girona clash amid security concerns
|Huddersfield boss Wagner relishing clash with ´best friend´ Klopp
|Liverpool deny takeover bid from Newcastle-linked consortium
|Zidane frustrated by red card in otherwise comfortable Madrid win