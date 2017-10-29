We feel like a mid-table side - Hughton

Premier League novices Brighton and Hove Albion "feel like a mid-table side" according to manager Chris Hughton, who reflected positively on recent results after Sunday's 1-1 draw at home to Southampton.
Glenn Murray's header pulled Brighton level after they went behind to Steven Davis' early opener and Hughton praised his players' performance in the second half of a tight game at Amex Stadium.
The draw followed a 3-0 win at West Ham and Brighton have lost just one of their last five Premier League games – a run that has left Hughton confident of his team's ability to compete in the top tier.
"In the second half the tempo of our game was very good," Hughton told reporters. "Credit to our lads with the way they have responded.
"We always felt the home form would be a defining factor. I was incredibly delighted to get the three points away last week.
"We feel like a mid-table side from the way we have conducted ourselves in these games. We haven't embarrassed ourselves."
Brighton have lost four of their opening 10 games this season but Hughton said their 2-0 defeats at Arsenal and at home to Manchester City helped his players to measure themselves against top-class opposition.
The neck muscles Glenn Murray must have #BHASOU pic.twitter.com/2dZyclrGgk— Premier League (@premierleague) October 29, 2017
"The two games at Arsenal and here against City were important," he said. "Although we lost both, we have seen what City can do.
"We have good players and if we play at a level we have a chance of getting results.
"I am very conscious of making sure everyone is very level headed. At the moment we haven't done anything."
Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino felt his side had missed a good chance to pick up three points after dominating the first half.
Dusan Tadic wasted an opportunity to double Southampton's lead in the first half and Pellegrino admitted: "We are a little bit disappointed.
"In the Premier League every team has quality and now is not a good time to play away at Brighton. From the outside things look simple, but on the inside they are not.
"In the Premier League the difference from the top to the bottom is not much. You have to fight for every point."
