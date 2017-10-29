It´s not too serious - Lewandowski provides positive update on ´minor muscle problem´

Robert Lewandowski believes the injury he picked up in Bayern Munich's 2-0 victory over RB Leipzig on Saturday is "not too serious".

The Polish forward - who scored his side's second goal in the 38th minute - pulled up holding his hamstring and, after attempting to play on, he was replaced by Arturo Vidal shortly before the half-time interval.

However, the player revealed after the game the decision to take him off was precautionary, although he will undergo a further examination of what the club described on their website as a minor muscle problem on Sunday.

"I didn't want to take any risks. I think it's not too serious. Tomorrow we will check it," he told the media.

Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes will now have to wait to find out if Lewandowski will be fit to feature in Tuesday's Champions League clash with Celtic.

The Bavarian club warmed up for their trip to Glasgow by beating Leipzig for the second game in succession, following up their penalty shoot-out success in the midweek DFB-Pokal meeting with a routine triumph in the league.

Willi Orban's early dismissal made life easier for Bayern, who broke the deadlock through James Rodriguez before Lewandowski doubled their lead with a cool finish from the edge of the penalty area.

"After Wednesday's cup fight we were once again very committed and motivated. Our preparation was ideal," Heynckes told the club's website.

"If you're reduced to 10 men after 14 minutes, as Leipzig were today, it's a disadvantage. But my team controlled the match and were clever.

"We could have scored one more goal, but it was more important to be disciplined in defence and take no risks. I really liked it."