Isco: Real Madrid´s title defence not ´dead´

Star midfielder Isco believes Real Madrid's proven strength in adversity means they remain alive in the Liga title race.

The champions are eight points shy of league-leaders Barcelona following a 2-1 upset at promoted Girona on Sunday.

Isco opened the scoring with his third goal of the season, but the 12th-minute strike was not enough to prevent the end of a record run of 13 straight away league wins.

Despite the setback, the 25-year-old insists Los Blancos are not a spent force.

"Nobody should say Real Madrid are dead because we have shown that we always come back," Isco told beIN Sports.

"When things are going well it is very easy to say we are a great team, now we have to really prove it.

"It is clear that we cannot continue like this."

Madrid defender Nacho, who replaced the injured Raphael Varane at half-time, echoed his team-mate's confidence.

"There are many points left on the table. Eight points is not an easy gap, but we are Real Madrid," the versatile 27-year-old said.

"We know it will be difficult but we have pride in ourselves and will fight through this."