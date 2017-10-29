Girona 2 Real Madrid 1: Champions stunned by second-half fightback

Real Madrid slumped to a shock second defeat of the Liga season as Girona staged a thrilling comeback to win 2-1 at Estadi Montilivi on Sunday.
Two goals in the space of four second-half minutes overturned Isco's opener as the hosts claimed one of the most famous victories in their 87-year history.
Played against a tense political backdrop in Catalonia, Girona started brightly as their intensity and enthusiasm appeared to unsettle the champions.
Zinedine Zidane's side looked to have calmed the storm when Spain midfielder Isco gave them a 1-0 lead at the break, but significant cracks in defence were soon pried open by the promoted side.
Cristhian Stuani equalised with his fifth league goal of the season before attacking midfielder Portu put Girona within touching distance of a victory in their first ever competitive clash against Los Blancos.
And Pablo Machin's men held on to end a three-match losing run at home in LaLiga in improbable fashion, leaving the visitors eight points off leaders Barcelona after just 10 matches.
Stuani's record v Real Madrid— LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) October 29, 2017
2012/13 (Espanyol)
2014/15 (Espanyol)
2017/18 (Girona) #GironaRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/tjAKxqu3dT
Zidane recalled a host of first-team stars who sat out the midweek Copa del Rey win at Fuenlabrada, as only Kiko Casilla and teenager Achraf Hakimi held their places.
Girona were hardly overawed and went agonisingly close to a shock lead when Pablo Maffeo's curling effort came back off the left upright.
The hosts' frustration was immediately compounded by a blistering Madrid counter-attack. Goalkeeper Bono spilled Cristiano Ronaldo's dipping shot at the end of the move, enabling Isco to bury the close-range rebound for a 12th-minute lead.
Isco in #LaLiga in 2017!!— LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) October 29, 2017
Granada
Osasuna
Las Palmas
Alaves
Sporting
Depor
Espanyol
Girona #GironaRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/XEDFnxbBYJ
Despite their advantage, Zidane's men looked shaky at the back as they regularly gave away possession in dangerous areas.
And the woodwork proved their saviour a second time, Casilla this time indebted to his right post for keeping out Portu's superb looped header late in the half.
Girona finally got their reward in the 54th minute when Pere Pons' incisive dribble broke for Stuani, who skilfully stepped past his marker and finished clinically into the bottom near corner.
Madrid's back four, which lost Raphael Varane to an apparent leg injury at half-time, was completely scattered by that stage and shipped a second just four minutes later.
Casilla saved with his feet from Stuani before Portu, possibly in an offside position, intelligently flicked home Maffeo's follow-up attempt to complete the comeback.
58’ | 2-1 | GOOOOOOOL del Girona!!! @cportu92 capgira el marcador! Bogeria a Montilivi! #GironaRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/SWvyZtJYSo— Girona FC (@GironaFC) October 29, 2017
It could have been 3-1 with just over 20 minutes remaining, but Stuani guided his finish narrowly wide following Alex Granell's smart through pass.
The miss did not matter, though, as the introduction of Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez failed to deny Girona a famous victory.
Madrid will hope to regroup for their Champions League excursion to Tottenham on Wednesday, before returning home to host Las Palmas next Sunday.
|Leicester City 2 Everton 0: Gray-inspired Foxes up and running under Puel
|Casemiro says Madrid ´must work harder´ after shock Girona defeat
|Girona 2 Real Madrid 1: Champions stunned by second-half fightback
|We feel like a mid-table side - Hughton
|Low: Germany´s World Cup campaign will be ´unbelievably difficult´
|Neymar makes surprise visit to Barcelona training
|Napoli 3 Sassuolo 1: Partenopei go clear at Serie A summit
|Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Southampton 1: In-form Murray rescues a point for Seagulls
|Dortmund´s ´smug´ display leaves Zorc speechless
|Nagelsmann apologises for ´stupid action´
|Birmingham City 0 Aston Villa 0: Bruce´s men stay sixth after derby draw
|Mourinho turns on Manchester United fans over Lukaku treatment
|Bayern have no back-up for me, says overworked Lewandowski
|Chelsea return a possibility, claims Lyon´s Traore
|Mbappe feels a long way off Ballon d´Or victory
|A-League Review: Victory hold off Mariners as Jets save unbeaten record
|Martial only ever plays at 85 per cent, says Neville
|Low rules out taking Bayern Munich job after World Cup
|Yaya Toure: I must win Champions League again to be happy
|Valverde: We´re lucky to have world´s best Messi
|´Extraordinary´ Higuain must improve in Europe, says Allegri
|James display pleases Heynckes
|Wenger: Kolasinac proves you can still get transfer-market bargains
|It´s not too serious - Lewandowski provides positive update on ´minor muscle problem´
|Bilic rues Antonio´s costly error in last-gasp draw
|He is still recovering - Conte defends Morata after misses
|Athletic made us work, admits Busquets
|Dortmund defenders not to blame for Hannover horror - Bosz
|Can Chelsea catch Manchester City? Conte ´realistic´ on title race
|Athletic Bilbao 0 Barcelona 2: Valverde victorious on his return to San Mames
|Simeone upbeat despite Atletico´s poor form
|Foden and Brewster scoop Under-17 World Cup awards
|Montella: Higuain was the difference against ´tired´ Milan
|It was destiny to score 100th Serie A goal at San Siro, says Higuain
|Chelsea match-winner Hazard: I like playing Bournemouth!
|Championship Review: Wolves stay second after QPR loss, misery deepens for Sunderland
|The pressure was there - Klopp relieved to pick up much-needed win
|Al Ahly 1 Wydad Casablanca 1: Bencharki cancels out Zakaria´s stunner
|Atletico Madrid 1 Villarreal 1: Simeone´s side frustrated at home
|Bayern Munich 2 RB Leipzig 0: Orban red card helps hosts go top despite Lewandowski injury
|Bournemouth 0 Chelsea 1: Hazard winner gives Conte timely boost
|Forgetful Sturridge wants more after scoring landmark goal
|AC Milan 0 Juventus 2: Higuain-inspired champions go joint-top as Montella´s men suffer again
|Lewandowski forced off for Bayern with suspected hamstring injury
|Guardiola hails ´special talent´ Sane after win at West Brom
|Bordeaux 0 Monaco 2: No Falcao, no problem as Lemar breaks drought
|Foden inspires stunning England comeback to win Under-17 World Cup
|Higuain hits 100th Serie A goal with opener at San Siro
|Crystal Palace 2 West Ham 2: Zaha´s dramatic stoppage-time strike salvages point
|Watford 0 Stoke City 1: First-half Fletcher strike enough to ease pressure on Hughes
|Arsenal 2 Swansea City 1: Landmark Ramsey goal earns comeback victory
|Liverpool 3 Huddersfield Town 0: Sturridge reaches milestone as Klopp topples Wagner
|West Brom 2 Manchester City 3: Guardiola´s side restore five-point lead
|Hannover 4 Borussia Dortmund 2: Six-goal thriller opens the door for Bayern at the top
|Pochettino unsure if Kane will face Real Madrid
|Mourinho has Manchester United on title-winning form
|If Alli scores, it´s a different story - Pochettino shrugs off Kane absence
|Mourinho hails United response after nicking Spurs win
|Manchester United can compete for the title, claims Matic
|Manchester United 1 Tottenham 0: Martial steals it for stubborn Mourinho
|Machin: Barca depend on Messi more than Madrid rely on Ronaldo
|Hysaj confident ahead of facing Sane and ´best team in Europe´ City
|Zidane won´t rule out Bale return at Tottenham
|A-League Review: Maccarone scores two as Brisbane roar back from three down
|Son starts up front in Kane´s absence as Man United opt for back three
|Ronaldo trolled by Casillas - In Portugal they love me more!
|Napoli star Milik ahead of schedule in recovery from knee injury
|Wenger compares Arsenal fan unrest to Brexit
|Iniesta & Mascherano absent for Barcelona´s Bilbao trip
|Brandt honoured to be linked with Barcelona
|Mourinho ´surprised´ by intelligent Herrera after Huddersfield admission
|I´ll be back for Champions League semi-finals, says Man City´s Mendy
|Ibrahimovic feeling less pressure with Lukaku at Man United
|Silva hails ´essential´ Cavani after brace inspires PSG
|Playing without N´Golo isn´t simple – Conte eager for Kante return
|I believe my players, not FIFA - Guardiola not backing down in EFL ball row
|Guardiola not pushing stricken Kompany towards Belgium retirement
|Leeds United 1 Sheffield United 2: Late Brooks strike sends visitors top
|Paris Saint-Germain 3 Nice 0: Cavani and Di Maria star in Neymar´s absence
|I have great admiration for Mourinho – Bernardo Silva
|Ronaldo reveals the name of his unborn daughter
|Iniesta, Mascherano miss Barcelona training
|Jones set for Spurs showdown, Mourinho has ´hope´ for Bailly
|Real Madrid game won´t be cancelled, insists Girona president
|I want to focus on sport - Valverde sidesteps independence discussion
|Miller welcomed back into Rangers fold after Caixinha exit
|Puel targets top 10 with Leicester
|Guardiola eyes first-team future for Man City´s England kids
|Mourinho cuts short Kane talk
|Simeone not longing for Vitolo or Diego Costa after criticism of forwards
|Gueye ´very, very close´ to new Everton deal
|Shaw still has Man Utd future despite Pochettino praise, says Mourinho
|Manchester City unbeaten all season? Forget about it, says Guardiola
|Coutinho a doubt for Klopp´s Wagner showdown
|Conte slams b******t reports of Chelsea mutiny
|Don´t blame the referee - Bayern boss Heynckes warns Leipzig
|Allegri ´sorry´ not to face Bonucci
|Pochettino and Mourinho have moved on from Dier controversy
|Nothing to fear at Bayern for Leipzig boss Hasenhuttl
|Montella: Chievo was the spark, against Juventus I want the fire
|Sydney FC 2 Perth Glory 0: Bobo holds nerve as Perth pay penalty
|Aubameyang worry for Dortmund ahead of Hannover trip
|Bayern snap up Swedish youth star Andersson from Helsingborg
|Man City the ´best team in Europe´, says Pulis
|Chelsea can repeat Premier League title charge - Alonso
|Kane out of United v Spurs with hamstring strain
|Neymar to miss PSG v Nice as one-match ban is confirmed
|Dortmund´s Schurrle not joining struggling Cologne, says agent
|I´m back to win the Premier League - Ibrahimovic
|MLS Review: Crew eliminate Atlanta on penalties, Dynamo advance
|Zidane not worried about Girona clash amid security concerns
|Huddersfield boss Wagner relishing clash with ´best friend´ Klopp
|Liverpool deny takeover bid from Newcastle-linked consortium
|Zidane frustrated by red card in otherwise comfortable Madrid win