Bilic rues Antonio´s costly error in last-gasp draw

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic was left frustrated by the self-inflicted error that denied his side three points in a dramatic 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace.

With the Hammers leading deep into stoppage time, England international Michail Antonio crucially coughed up possession when presented with the chance to wind down the clock.

Palace turned defence into attack and completed their stunning comeback from a two-goal deficit courtesy of Wilfried Zaha's cool 97th-minute finish.

Bilic said his 27-year-old winger should have managed the situation better.

"To concede in this manner makes it even more difficult," the Croatian told Sky Sports.

"All we had to do was keep the ball and we made the wrong decision. Especially since it was Michail, who can keep the ball in the corner forever with his quality and strength.

"But unfortunately we opted for the wrong decision. That gave them another opportunity and they took it."

Better late than never! Another hard earned point on the board. Thanks to the fans for the brilliant support #GodIsGreat pic.twitter.com/kYjx4KYvr8 — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) October 28, 2017

While the visitors were left to rue a wasted opportunity, the Eagles toasted their second match without defeat in three Premier League outings.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson praised the spirited response as evidence his squad can overcome the adversity that has plagued their start to the campaign.

"It shows me that this team has more character than they've sometimes been credited with," Hodgson said.

"I think it would have been very easy for some people at half-time to feel very sorry for themselves wondering how they were two goals down in a game like this, and that things aren't fair.

"I'm hoping that it will give a little bit of confidence and security in the minds of these players, who know that even when things are going against us luck-wise we can turn it around."