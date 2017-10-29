Bayern to face Dortmund in DFB-Pokal

Bayern Munich have been drawn against Borussia Dortmund in the last 16 of the DFB-Pokal to set up a repeat of last season's dramatic semi-final.

Ousmane Dembele's 74th-minute winner clinched a 3-2 victory over Bayern for eventual Pokal champions Dortmund back in April and Jupp Heynckes' side will be out for revenge when the two teams meet at Signal Iduna Park in December.

The draw means that Bayern will travel to Dortmund twice in the space of six weeks, given the Bundesliga fixture scheduled for November 4, and as it stands there are only three points between them at the top of the table.

Other stand-out ties in the DFB-Pokal include Bayer Leverkusen travelling to Borussia Monchengladbach and Schalke entertaining Cologne.

Werder Bremen have been drawn against Freiburg, Mainz will take on Stuttgart, and Wolfsburg travel to Nuremburg.

The remaining ties see Paderborn at home to Ingolstadt, while Heidenheim will play Eintracht Frankfurt.

All matches will be held between 19-20 December.

DFB-POKAL LAST 16 DRAW:

Mainz v Stuttgart

Nurnberg v Wolfsburg

Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund

Heidenheim v Eintracht Frankfurt

Werder Bremen v Freiburg

Borussia Monchengladbach v Bayer Leverkusen

Paderborn v Ingolstadt



Schalke v Koln