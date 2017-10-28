Related

Lewandowski forced off for Bayern with suspected hamstring injury

28 October 2017 19:45

Robert Lewandowski is a doubt for Bayern Munich's upcoming Champions League clash with Celtic after being withdrawn just before half-time in Saturday's Bundesliga match against RB Leipzig.

The Poland international had just doubled Bayern's lead with a cool finish from the edge of the box when he pulled up, clutching his hamstring.

He attempted to play on for a few minutes but then signalled to the bench that he needed to come off.

The 29-year-old could now miss Tuesday's trip to Celtic, with Jupp Heynckes' men going into the match in second, three points behind Group B leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

He could also be a doubt for Bayern's game at his former club Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga next Saturday.

