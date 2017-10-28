Championship Review: Wolves stay second after QPR loss, misery deepens for Sunderland

Wolves missed the chance to return to the top of the Championship as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to QPR on Saturday.

Nuno Espirito Santos' side, who took Manchester City to penalties in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, lost only their third league game this season due to an 81st-minute header from Matt Smith, meaning Sheffield United remain a point ahead.

Cardiff City were held by Millwall but Bristol City, fresh from a 4-1 cup thrashing of Crystal Palace, continued their fine form with a win at Sunderland, whose year continues to get worse.

Derby County claimed a fine victory at Norwich City and Middlesbrough won at Reading, while bottom-of-the-table Bolton Wanderers picked up a point at Fulham, although they will feel it should have been more.

Watch what Ian Holloway had to say after #QPR's win over @Wolves.



Watch in full: https://t.co/1Waijexruv pic.twitter.com/5VZiy1S5vn — QPR FC (@QPRFC) October 28, 2017

WOLVES STUMBLE IN PROMOTION CHASE AS FLYING ROBINS LEAVE SUNDERLAND IN THE MIRE

Wolves lost top spot on Friday after Sheffield United claimed a 2-1 away win against Leeds United, and they failed to rescale the summit as they were seen off by a spirited QPR.

Conor Washington fired the home side ahead before Leo Bonatini levelled just two minutes later, but Smith's header in the closing stages saw QPR earn a first league win at home since September 9.

Cardiff were held to a 0-0 draw by Millwall and Bristol City are now only four points behind in fourth, with substitute Milan Djuric sealing a 2-1 win at Sunderland after Lewis Grabban had cancelled out Bobby Reid's opener.

Simon Grayson admitted he was "disappointed with the players and what they have done" after watching Sunderland slip to a fifth home defeat in six league games. They have not won at the Stadium of Light since last December.

HOPE FOR BOLTON, HEARTBREAK FOR BURTON

Bolton were seconds away from a first away win of the season only to see Tom Cairney's injury-time goal earn Fulham a 1-1 draw.

Sammy Ameobi's fine strike put the visitors ahead at Craven Cottage but Cairney's header in the 94th minute denied them the victory, although they are at least now only two behind Sunderland at the bottom.

Burton Albion had hoped for a positive result against struggling Ipswich Town and took the lead through Ben Turner, but a Martyn Waghorn effort and an 89th-minute free-kick from Bersant Celina kept Mick McCarthy's side in the top 10.

BRENTFORD WIN THRILLER, MORE DISMAL READING FOR STAM

Preston North End's play-off chase suffered a blow as they lost 3-2 at home to Brentford in an enthralling encounter, with Ollie Watkins hitting the winner to stretch his side's unbeaten run to seven league games.

Reading slipped closer to the bottom three with Grant Leadbitter and Britt Assombalonga earning Middlesbrough a 2-0 win at the Madejski Stadium, meaning Barnsley's 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday was enough to lift them a point above the Royals in 19th place.

David Nugent and Sam Winnall gave Derby a 2-1 win at Norwich so only goal difference is keeping them outside the top six, while Everton loanee Kieran Dowell scored a hat-trick as Nottingham Forest held on to a 3-2 win at Hull City that leaves them only two points shy of the play-offs.