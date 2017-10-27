Sydney FC 2 Perth Glory 0: Bobo holds nerve as Perth pay penalty

Bobo held his nerve from the penalty spot having earlier missed from 12 yards to set up Sydney FC's 2-0 A-League win over Perth Glory.

The Brazilian striker hit the crossbar in the 25th minute following David Carne's shove on Shane Lowry.

He made amends on the stoke of half-time, with a lengthy VAR delay adding to the tension after Joseph Mills was penalised for handball.

Bobo sent Liam Reddy the wrong way but the Perth goalkeeper was otherwise excellent in an inspired performance that prevented his team from suffering a heavier loss.

Adam Taggart almost stole a point for the Glory in injury time but Andrew Redmayne saved and Sydney broke up the other end, where Xavi Torres sent Milos Ninkovic tumbling.

Bobo had already made way at that stage, leaving Adrian Mierzejewski to score his maiden A-League goal and put Sydney a point ahead of Melbourne City at the summit.

Warren Joyce's side will aim to extend their 100 per cent start to the season at Adelaide United on Saturday.