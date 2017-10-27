Related

Article

Mourinho cuts short Kane talk

27 October 2017 16:33

Jose Mourinho headed off questions about Harry Kane's absence from Saturday's Premier League showdown between Manchester United and Tottenham.

England striker Kane has fired Spurs to joint-second in the league with United, who will welcome Mauricio Pochettino's men to Old Trafford looking to re-establish a cushion after last week's defeat at Huddersfield Town.

A hamstring injury will prevent the league's top scorer from playing, but Mourinho refused to divulge any tactical switches he could make, or his thoughts about taking on a clearly weakened opponent.

Mourinho began his news conference: "Because I know the question I don't need the question, I'll answer.

"I don't speak about injured players so don't ask me about Harry Kane, because to speak about Harry Kane I have to speak about [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic, about [Paul] Pogba, about [Marcos] Rojo, about [Michael] Carrick, so I don't speak. Next question."

One player who will be available for Mourinho on Saturday is Nemanja Matic.

United parted with £40million to sign the Chelsea midfielder, but Tottenham's Eric Dier had also been linked with a switch to Old Trafford.

Pochettino accuses Mourinho of trying to unsettle the England international in his new book, but the United manager stated that Matic was always his number-one target.

"I have the player that I want to have," Mourinho said.

"Probably I have the player that I didn't think it was possible to have, but in the end we got the player that I really wanted."

