Mourinho cuts short Kane talk

Jose Mourinho headed off questions about Harry Kane's absence from Saturday's Premier League showdown between Manchester United and Tottenham.

England striker Kane has fired Spurs to joint-second in the league with United, who will welcome Mauricio Pochettino's men to Old Trafford looking to re-establish a cushion after last week's defeat at Huddersfield Town.

A hamstring injury will prevent the league's top scorer from playing, but Mourinho refused to divulge any tactical switches he could make, or his thoughts about taking on a clearly weakened opponent.

Mourinho began his news conference: "Because I know the question I don't need the question, I'll answer.

"I don't speak about injured players so don't ask me about Harry Kane, because to speak about Harry Kane I have to speak about [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic, about [Paul] Pogba, about [Marcos] Rojo, about [Michael] Carrick, so I don't speak. Next question."

One player who will be available for Mourinho on Saturday is Nemanja Matic.

United parted with £40million to sign the Chelsea midfielder, but Tottenham's Eric Dier had also been linked with a switch to Old Trafford.

Pochettino accuses Mourinho of trying to unsettle the England international in his new book, but the United manager stated that Matic was always his number-one target.

"I have the player that I want to have," Mourinho said.

"Probably I have the player that I didn't think it was possible to have, but in the end we got the player that I really wanted."