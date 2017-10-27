Gueye ´very, very close´ to new Everton deal

Idrissa Gueye is "very, very close" to signing fresh terms with Everton, caretaker manager David Unsworth has revealed.

Ronald Koeman's departure from Goodison Park has not stopped business behind the scenes, with the Senegal international set to be rewarded for an impressive spell at the Toffees after signing from Aston Villa.

Gueye has been ever-present in the Premier League this season, but he was sent off in last weekend's 5-2 thrashing at the hands of Arsenal, which proved to be Koeman's last game in charge.

He will be available for Saturday's trip to Leicester City, having sat out the midweek loss to Chelsea in the EFL Cup, and Unsworth believes the club have done well to secure his future.

He said: "I believe we are very close which is fantastic news for Everton.

"We are very close and that's great news for Idrissa and great news for me. He's been great over the period of time. I have seen his performances.

"At Aston Villa he was a top player so to tie him down for a number of years is great."