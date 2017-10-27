Conte slams b******t reports of Chelsea mutiny

Antonio Conte has lashed out at b******t reports surrounding his training methods at Chelsea.

The Italian led Chelsea to the Premier League title last season, but they have struggled to keep pace with Manchester City so far this term, Conte's intense work on the training field reportedly rubbing Blues players up the wrong way.

Carlo Ancelotti has been linked with a return to Stamford Bridge and senior players were said to have messaged former assistant Steve Holland, now part of the England set-up, to tell him he was missed at the club.

Conte faced the media ahead of Saturday's trip to Bournemouth and stated that Holland had contacted him to deny the story's veracity.

A bullish Conte said: "I think that around us there is a lot of b******t.

"It's true. If I see in the past, it happened with other managers - a lot of b******t and they try to create problems between me and the club, me and the players.

"It's a lack of respect. I can accept writing that the club is ready to sack me. I can accept the story with the players, but to put another person in this way, I think this is incorrect.

"It's not good that this person has to send me a message to tell me 'I'm sorry but this is not true, I'm sorry, if you want me to do an interview I'm ready'.

"Why put another person in this b******t? Why?

"If you want to hit me, hit me. I'm ready. But don't put another person [in it], I hate this kind of situation."

Ancelotti is out of work after being sacked by Bayern Munich, but Conte does not fear being usurped by his former boss at Juventus.

"I'm in touch with Carlo as he's my friend," Conte said. "He does not mean nothing. Why? Honestly I don't read a lot.

"I don't care what the newspapers write about my future. This is my job. Carlo is my friend and I have great respect for him."