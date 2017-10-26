West Brom´s Dawson out for two months with torn knee capsule

West Brom defender Craig Dawson has been ruled out for up to two months after suffering a torn knee capsule.

The centre-back was taken off in the second half of last week's 1-0 Premier League defeat at Southampton and was sent for scans on the injury.

It was feared Dawson had ruptured a cruciate ligament but the Baggies say there are already promising signs of recovery.

Dr Mark Gillett, the club's director of performance, said via West Brom's website: "The injury gave Craig a serious thigh muscle bleed and a torn knee capsule.

"It's a serious injury but we are heartened that it's already showing an improvement and surgery is not required."

West Brom added Dawson is expected to miss eight weeks of action.

It means the 27-year-old could return for some of the hectic Christmas schedule, with West Brom playing Stoke City, Everton, Arsenal and West Ham between December 23 and January 1.