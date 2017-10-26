Article

Wenger: Ozil, Sanchez proved Arsenal commitment in Everton thrashing

26 October 2017 15:57

Arsene Wenger insists Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez showed their commitment to Arsenal in the win over Everton.

Ozil's future has been called into question, with recent performances coming in for criticism amid speculation he could move to Manchester United in 2018.

The Germany international responded with a strong showing in the Gunners' win last week, scoring his first goal of the season and setting up another in the 5-2 victory.

Wenger feels the 29-year-old is now fully fit and firing and says he and Sanchez, who failed to secure a move to Manchester City in the transfer window, repaid his faith with their displays at Goodison Park.

"He [Ozil] is in very good shape physically and is focused, motivated, so I would say yes," Wenger told a news conference when asked if Ozil is back to his best.

"He had a knee problem, it wasn't a massive problem but you never know how much it affects the guys.

"What people questioned is their commitment to the team and the club. I didn’t and what happened on Sunday reinforces my belief even more. What we want from them is to show that week in, week out."

The Everton game was the first time in which Ozil, Sanchez and record-signing Alexandre Lacazette started a match together for the Gunners.

Wenger hopes his side continue to provide a platform for the front three to shine when they take on Swansea City at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

"They can create chances, they can score goals, but I believe as well that up front you depend a lot on the quality of the build-up at the back and at home the speed of our passing will be absolutely important to create chances," he said.

"We should have a little boost in confidence from the goals we scored at Everton but we need to be highly focused.

"We have no room for missing games anymore because we have had some bad results away from home. I always said we are capable of winning away games, but we also need to preserve our impeccable home record. We need to keep that.

"We know, from the Everton game, that we can win away from home and that is very important."

