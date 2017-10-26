Pochettino laments complacency as Spurs exit EFL Cup

Mauricio Pochettino conceded Tottenham were complacent against London rivals West Ham after surrendering a two-goal lead as they sensationally bowed out of the EFL Cup.
Spurs were in cruise control at Wembley, leading 2-0 after 45 minutes thanks to Moussa Sissoko and Dele Alli as the quarter-finals of the competition loomed on Wednesday.
However, West Ham completed a second-half comeback as Andre Ayew scored twice in five minutes before Angelo Ogbonna sealed the fightback in the 70th minute.
Spurs manager Pochettino lamented the attitude of his players following the break though he acknowledged blockbuster clashes against Real Madrid and Liverpool may have caught up with Tottenham.
"Everyone can see the game," Pochettino told Sky Sports. "The first half was easy, we scored two goals and the game looked over.
"In the second half there was a lack aggression, the game was completely different and we conceded three goals in 15 minutes.
"That was the problem, it can happen in 90 minutes and when you are not on the same mental level, it's difficult because you can concede one goal.
"Then, when the opponent has nothing to lose, they start to believe and then you concede again and suffer.
"That is not good, it's a bad feeling. It's true that it's a different competition. It's bad to lose, I'm not happy and the players are disappointed. It's not a good feeling when you lose."
Pochettino added: "In the second half we should have approached the game like it was 0-0, but the second half was different. We conceded the way that is difficult to accept.
"We have to keep going. We have to understand that after Real Madrid and Liverpool it's difficult to keep the motivation, it's difficult to keep the energy.
"When you play a team who have a lot of quality but are down and receiving a lot of criticism, to give them the opportunity to come alive is disappointing.
"You have to be more mature when you're 2-0 up."
|Spurs star Kane in doubt for Man United clash – Pochettino
|Pochettino laments complacency as Spurs exit EFL Cup
|Simeone pleased with Atletico debutants Gonzalez, Moya
|Arsenal eager to keep Sanchez and Ozil, says club owner Kroenke
|Montella relishing Juve clash after Chievo rout
|Play like that and we´ll lose to AC Milan – Allegri slams Juventus after SPAL win
|Everton caretaker Unsworth proud of Toffees´ response
|Conte praises Chelsea youngster after EFL Cup win
|Herrera insists Mourinho relationship is ´fantastic´
|Under-fire Bilic salutes ´brilliant´ West Ham reaction
|I am not daft - Koeman saw Everton sacking coming
|RB Leipzig 1 Bayern Munich 1 (aet, 4-5 pens): Ulreich denies Werner on night of spot-kick drama
|Elche 1 Atletico Madrid 1: Simeone´s men held by third-tier hosts
|Tottenham 2 West Ham 3: Stunning comeback sees Hammers reach last eight
|Juventus 4 SPAL 1: Bernardeschi, Dybala brilliance inspires champions to victory
|Chelsea 2 Everton 1: Rudiger and Willian send spirited Toffees out
|Chievo 1 AC Milan 4: Suso stars to ease pressure on Montella
|Vlasic: Everton were saving Diego Costa a shirt number
|Henry will help Belgium break down barriers - Martinez
|Leicester City appoint Puel as Shakespeare successor
|Milan should have signed Aubameyang or Belotti – Costacurta
|Italy must qualify for World Cup, urges Buffon
|Gibson signs new five-year Middlesbrough contract
|Brewster hat-trick sets up England v Spain Under-17 World Cup final
|Woodburn signs new long-term Liverpool contract
|´Extraordinary´ Hasenhuttl perfect for Bayern Munich – Sammer
|Bale return date for Real Madrid undecided - Zidane
|WATCH: Aguero celebrates wildly after Arteta nutmeg
|Others are better than me - Zidane modest after winning Best FIFA Men´s Coach award
|Emery demands Ligue 1 referees do more to protect Neymar
|EFL plans Guardiola meeting after match-ball criticism
|You can´t ask for a bigger manager – Tuanzebe appreciates demanding Mourinho
|Guerreiro relieved to put ´difficult time´ aside after Dortmund return
|I am missing Real Madrid, Danilo concedes
|I don´t know why Chelsea let him go - Wenger excited by two-goal Nketiah
|RB Leipzig boss Hasenhuttl ´has the right stuff´ to coach Bayern Munich
|Talking Point: Majestic Manchester City´s solid defence justifying lavish spending
|Bosz pleased with impressive Isak
|Jones ready for Spurs showdown, says Mourinho
|He´s not afraid – Wenger praises Nketiah
|Jedinak included in Socceroos play-off squad despite fitness concerns
|River Plate 1 Lanus 0: Scocco scores late winner for hosts
|It´s unacceptable – Guardiola unhappy with EFL Cup match ball
|Guardiola lauds man-of-the-match Bravo after City survive shoot-out
|Bravo left with mixed emotions after City cup heroics
|Valverde hails Arnaiz after impressive Barcelona debut
|Wenger lauds Nketiah contribution after EFL Cup brace
|Bilic confirms players´ meeting as West Ham eye turnaround
|Icardi: Inter cannot run risks by missing chances
|Mourinho content with Manchester United´s attitude in EFL Cup win
|Manchester City 0 Wolves 0 (aet, 4-1 pens): Bravo saves send Guardiola´s men through
|Arsenal 2 Norwich City 1 (after extra time): Nketiah double books Gunners´ EFL Cup quarter-final spo
|Real Murcia 0 Barcelona 3: Arnaiz bags debut goal to put Catalans in charge
|Nketiah first player born after Wenger arrival to score for Arsenal
|Inter 3 Sampdoria 2: Icardi and Skriniar send Spalletti´s men top
|Swansea City 0 Manchester United 2: Lingard double gets Red Devils back on track
|Magdeburg 0 Borussia Dortmund 5: Impressive Isak opens account as Pokal holders cruise through
|Dave Sarachan to lead USA against Portugal
|Anne Frank diary to be read at Serie A matches following Lazio antisemitism storm
|Injured James misses Leipzig showdown
|Allegri has ´no problem´ with Juventus star Dybala
|Deportivo replace Pepe Mel with youth coach after stuttering start
|Lamela still not ready for Tottenham return
|Perez tells Dani Alves: You should have played for Madrid
|Do not write off Lindelof at Manchester United, warns Giggs
|Unsworth wants Everton stay for potential ´all-time great´ Barkley
|I missed you my friend - Ribery back on the ball in injury rehab
|Leicester ´reluctantly accept´ FIFA preventing Silva registration
|De Zerbi optimistic for Benevento after replacing sacked Baroni
|Coman, Martinez, Hummels available for RB Leipzig trip
|Mbappe honoured by Henry comparisons but is no ´copy´ of anyone
|I´d be told he´s worth €250m – Perez says Kane move a non-starter for Real Madrid
|´Disappointed´ Koeman bids Everton farewell following sacking
|Unsworth to take charge of Everton for Chelsea EFL Cup trip
|Lazio condemn fans for anti-Semitic graffiti in Stadio Olimpico
|Jesus revels in blossoming Aguero relationship
|He has proven himself in the Premier League – Kroos talks up Kane
|Zidane praises ´amazing´ Ronaldo
|Neymar happy to be alongside Ronaldo, Messi
|The end of Cristiano v Messi? It´s just starting, says Ronaldo
|Wenger ready to unleash big guns against Norwich
|Kane: Spurs can win Premier League