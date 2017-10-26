No chance without Kane - Ferdinand on Tottenham´s Premier League title hopes

Tottenham's Premier League title hopes rest squarely on star striker Harry Kane, according to former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand.
Spurs travel to face United on Saturday with the sides locked together on 20 points apiece after nine matches as the closest challengers to early pacesetters Manchester City in the title race.
Following Wednesday's surprise EFL Cup defeat to West Ham, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino told beIN Sports "We'll see" when asked whether Kane was a doubt for the Old Trafford showdown.
The England striker was substituted during the closing stages of Spurs' 4-1 win over Liverpool last weekend, holding his hamstring after scoring twice.
Kane has already scored 17 times for club and country this term and, although Ferdinand acknowledges there is plenty to admire about Spurs, he feels any significant absence for their star forward would leave them badly damaged.
Asked whether Tottenham were genuine title challengers, Ferdinand said: "If Harry Kane stays fit then yeah; if Harry Kane gets injured, no chance.
"They've got no one to replace him who's going to get that amount of goals. He's a talisman.
"He's not all Tottenham, don't get me wrong – I'm not saying they're a one-man team – but to go and win a league you need a number nine who's going to be banging in goals.
"Outside of Harry Kane in that squad I don't really see anyone else doing it."
The man @HKane producing once again... Spurs looking v good!— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) October 22, 2017
Kane's prolific form of late has seen him mentioned in the same breath as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Ferdinand believes his exploits make him worthy of such lofty comparisons but insists the challenge for the 24-year-old is to maintain such levels for years to come.
"He can be talked about at this point in time, in terms of goals alone, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi because he has the same number of goals as those guys," he said.
"I'm not saying he's comparable to them as players, because he isn't. They've been doing it for 10, 12, 13 years at the top level, blowing away all statistics in terms of goalscoring and winning things.
"He's now put himself up there as the top goalscorer in Europe, so he can be talked about on those levels.
"But he's got a long way to go. Greatness comes with consistency. He's been top goalscorer in England for a couple of years, now he's in the Champions League and starting to do very well there.
"We have to give him time to prove himself because we've all seen far too often some strikers come in and blow the league away, blow a Champions League season away for one or two years and then we don't see them again.
"I don't believe Harry Kane is going to be like that but he needs the time."
United must reassert their title credentials this weekend after lacklustre showings at Liverpool and Huddersfield Town.
Despite Spurs earning plenty of plaudits of late, Ferdinand expects the race for glory to ultimately be an all-Manchester affair
"When you're a Manchester United player, that's the pressure that comes with it. The history suggests that you win titles and they've not done that for a number of years now," he added, with United last winning the Premier League as he starred in 2012-13.
"The fans want that. The fans and the club have given Jose Mourinho that bit of time. He's gone out and invested heavily, very well.
"But now he' got to go and produce. The problem he's got is a very, very talented and strong City team who are performing and look the form side at the moment.
"It's going to be a battle. I believe it will be a battle of the two Manchester clubs."
|No chance without Kane - Ferdinand on Tottenham´s Premier League title hopes
|Manchester United v Tottenham: Spurs on a level after decades being second best
|Scoring faster than Shearer but Lukaku a record rival - Kane vs the Premier League´s best
|Arsenal owner Kroenke going nowhere, no regrets on Wenger
|MLS Review: Red Bulls crush Fire, Whitecaps advance
|Heynckes revels in ´extremely important´ win for Bayern
|Keita red card unfair, says Hasenhuttl
|Barcelona 0 Gremio 3: Luan brace has Brazilians poised for Libertadores final
|Spurs star Kane in doubt for Man United clash – Pochettino
|Pochettino laments complacency as Spurs exit EFL Cup
|Simeone pleased with Atletico debutants Gonzalez, Moya
|Arsenal eager to keep Sanchez and Ozil, says club owner Kroenke
|Montella relishing Juve clash after Chievo rout
|Play like that and we´ll lose to AC Milan – Allegri slams Juventus after SPAL win
|Everton caretaker Unsworth proud of Toffees´ response
|Conte praises Chelsea youngster after EFL Cup win
|Herrera insists Mourinho relationship is ´fantastic´
|Under-fire Bilic salutes ´brilliant´ West Ham reaction
|I am not daft - Koeman saw Everton sacking coming
|RB Leipzig 1 Bayern Munich 1 (aet, 4-5 pens): Ulreich denies Werner on night of spot-kick drama
|Elche 1 Atletico Madrid 1: Simeone´s men held by third-tier hosts
|Tottenham 2 West Ham 3: Stunning comeback sees Hammers reach last eight
|Juventus 4 SPAL 1: Bernardeschi, Dybala brilliance inspires champions to victory
|Chelsea 2 Everton 1: Rudiger and Willian send spirited Toffees out
|Chievo 1 AC Milan 4: Suso stars to ease pressure on Montella
|Vlasic: Everton were saving Diego Costa a shirt number
|Henry will help Belgium break down barriers - Martinez
|Leicester City appoint Puel as Shakespeare successor
|Milan should have signed Aubameyang or Belotti – Costacurta
|Italy must qualify for World Cup, urges Buffon
|Gibson signs new five-year Middlesbrough contract
|Brewster hat-trick sets up England v Spain Under-17 World Cup final
|Woodburn signs new long-term Liverpool contract
|´Extraordinary´ Hasenhuttl perfect for Bayern Munich – Sammer
|Bale return date for Real Madrid undecided - Zidane
|WATCH: Aguero celebrates wildly after Arteta nutmeg
|Others are better than me - Zidane modest after winning Best FIFA Men´s Coach award
|Emery demands Ligue 1 referees do more to protect Neymar
|EFL plans Guardiola meeting after match-ball criticism
|You can´t ask for a bigger manager – Tuanzebe appreciates demanding Mourinho
|Guerreiro relieved to put ´difficult time´ aside after Dortmund return
|I am missing Real Madrid, Danilo concedes
|I don´t know why Chelsea let him go - Wenger excited by two-goal Nketiah
|RB Leipzig boss Hasenhuttl ´has the right stuff´ to coach Bayern Munich
|Talking Point: Majestic Manchester City´s solid defence justifying lavish spending
|Bosz pleased with impressive Isak
|Jones ready for Spurs showdown, says Mourinho
|He´s not afraid – Wenger praises Nketiah
|Jedinak included in Socceroos play-off squad despite fitness concerns
|River Plate 1 Lanus 0: Scocco scores late winner for hosts
|It´s unacceptable – Guardiola unhappy with EFL Cup match ball
|Guardiola lauds man-of-the-match Bravo after City survive shoot-out
|Bravo left with mixed emotions after City cup heroics
|Valverde hails Arnaiz after impressive Barcelona debut
|Wenger lauds Nketiah contribution after EFL Cup brace
|Bilic confirms players´ meeting as West Ham eye turnaround
|Icardi: Inter cannot run risks by missing chances
|Mourinho content with Manchester United´s attitude in EFL Cup win
|Manchester City 0 Wolves 0 (aet, 4-1 pens): Bravo saves send Guardiola´s men through
|Arsenal 2 Norwich City 1 (after extra time): Nketiah double books Gunners´ EFL Cup quarter-final spo
|Real Murcia 0 Barcelona 3: Arnaiz bags debut goal to put Catalans in charge
|Nketiah first player born after Wenger arrival to score for Arsenal
|Inter 3 Sampdoria 2: Icardi and Skriniar send Spalletti´s men top
|Swansea City 0 Manchester United 2: Lingard double gets Red Devils back on track
|Magdeburg 0 Borussia Dortmund 5: Impressive Isak opens account as Pokal holders cruise through
|Dave Sarachan to lead USA against Portugal
|Anne Frank diary to be read at Serie A matches following Lazio antisemitism storm
|Injured James misses Leipzig showdown
|Allegri has ´no problem´ with Juventus star Dybala
|Deportivo replace Pepe Mel with youth coach after stuttering start
|Lamela still not ready for Tottenham return
|Perez tells Dani Alves: You should have played for Madrid
|Do not write off Lindelof at Manchester United, warns Giggs
|Unsworth wants Everton stay for potential ´all-time great´ Barkley
|I missed you my friend - Ribery back on the ball in injury rehab
|Leicester ´reluctantly accept´ FIFA preventing Silva registration
|De Zerbi optimistic for Benevento after replacing sacked Baroni
|Coman, Martinez, Hummels available for RB Leipzig trip
|Mbappe honoured by Henry comparisons but is no ´copy´ of anyone
|I´d be told he´s worth €250m – Perez says Kane move a non-starter for Real Madrid
|´Disappointed´ Koeman bids Everton farewell following sacking
|Unsworth to take charge of Everton for Chelsea EFL Cup trip
|Lazio condemn fans for anti-Semitic graffiti in Stadio Olimpico
|Jesus revels in blossoming Aguero relationship
|He has proven himself in the Premier League – Kroos talks up Kane
|Zidane praises ´amazing´ Ronaldo
|Neymar happy to be alongside Ronaldo, Messi
|The end of Cristiano v Messi? It´s just starting, says Ronaldo
|Wenger ready to unleash big guns against Norwich
|Kane: Spurs can win Premier League