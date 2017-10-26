Related

Article

Montella relishing Juve clash after Chievo rout

26 October 2017 00:57

Vincenzo Montella is looking ahead to this weekend's blockbuster showdown against Italian champions Juventus with excitement after AC Milan's pressure-relieving victory on Wednesday.

Milan eased the pressure on under-fire head coach Montella by routing Chievo 4-1 in Serie A action midweek.

Suso, Hakan Calhanoglu and Nikola Kalinic were on target as Milan returned to winning ways in the league, having managed just one victory in six games in all competitions.

Montella, whose Milan are eighth and nine points behind Massimiliano Allegri's men, is now preparing for Saturday's visit of Juve with renewed belief.

"It's a victory that gives us belief and strength. We had already seen significant improvements in the quality of football over recent games and I am very satisfied with this performance," Montella told Mediaset Premium.

"I am already looking forward to Saturday's game with Juventus and we don't have much time to celebrate, even if we do want to enjoy the moment.

"We had a psychological block, all sorts of things happened and the team had to shake some things off. In the second half, the lads were more enterprising and I hope from now on these players will be able to express their immense talent with more freedom.

"I want to see the spark we're looking for and hope that Juve underestimate us a bit on Saturday."

Milan's drought-ending victory came in the absence of captain Leonardo Bonucci, who was sent off in the 0-0 draw at home to Genoa last week.

Asked if Milan benefited with the under-performing Bonucci sidelined, Montella replied: "You can criticise Bonucci for some performances, but can't put his quality in doubt, otherwise we may as well go and do a different profession."

Sponsored links

Thursday 26 October

00:57 Montella relishing Juve clash after Chievo rout
00:54 Play like that and we´ll lose to AC Milan – Allegri slams Juventus after SPAL win
00:29 Everton caretaker Unsworth proud of Toffees´ response
00:23 Conte praises Chelsea youngster after EFL Cup win
00:18 Herrera insists Mourinho relationship is ´fantastic´
00:08 Under-fire Bilic salutes ´brilliant´ West Ham reaction
00:03 I am not daft - Koeman saw Everton sacking coming

Wednesday 25 October

23:41 RB Leipzig 1 Bayern Munich 1 (aet, 4-5 pens): Ulreich denies Werner on night of spot-kick drama
23:21 Elche 1 Atletico Madrid 1: Simeone´s men held by third-tier hosts
22:52 Tottenham 2 West Ham 3: Stunning comeback sees Hammers reach last eight
22:50 Juventus 4 SPAL 1: Bernardeschi, Dybala brilliance inspires champions to victory
22:45 Chelsea 2 Everton 1: Rudiger and Willian send spirited Toffees out
22:41 Chievo 1 AC Milan 4: Suso stars to ease pressure on Montella
21:58 Vlasic: Everton were saving Diego Costa a shirt number
21:11 Henry will help Belgium break down barriers - Martinez
20:32 Leicester City appoint Puel as Shakespeare successor
19:55 Milan should have signed Aubameyang or Belotti – Costacurta
19:41 Italy must qualify for World Cup, urges Buffon
19:37 Gibson signs new five-year Middlesbrough contract
19:15 Brewster hat-trick sets up England v Spain Under-17 World Cup final
18:07 Woodburn signs new long-term Liverpool contract
17:14 ´Extraordinary´ Hasenhuttl perfect for Bayern Munich – Sammer
16:48 Bale return date for Real Madrid undecided - Zidane
16:13 WATCH: Aguero celebrates wildly after Arteta nutmeg
15:50 Others are better than me - Zidane modest after winning Best FIFA Men´s Coach award
15:22 Emery demands Ligue 1 referees do more to protect Neymar
13:38 EFL plans Guardiola meeting after match-ball criticism
12:59 You can´t ask for a bigger manager – Tuanzebe appreciates demanding Mourinho
12:22 Guerreiro relieved to put ´difficult time´ aside after Dortmund return
11:24 I am missing Real Madrid, Danilo concedes
10:38 I don´t know why Chelsea let him go - Wenger excited by two-goal Nketiah
10:34 RB Leipzig boss Hasenhuttl ´has the right stuff´ to coach Bayern Munich
10:00 Talking Point: Majestic Manchester City´s solid defence justifying lavish spending
05:44 Bosz pleased with impressive Isak
04:27 Jones ready for Spurs showdown, says Mourinho
03:19 He´s not afraid – Wenger praises Nketiah
02:54 Jedinak included in Socceroos play-off squad despite fitness concerns
02:12 River Plate 1 Lanus 0: Scocco scores late winner for hosts
01:59 It´s unacceptable – Guardiola unhappy with EFL Cup match ball
01:19 Guardiola lauds man-of-the-match Bravo after City survive shoot-out
01:12 Bravo left with mixed emotions after City cup heroics
00:44 Valverde hails Arnaiz after impressive Barcelona debut
00:08 Wenger lauds Nketiah contribution after EFL Cup brace

Tuesday 24 October

23:53 Bilic confirms players´ meeting as West Ham eye turnaround
23:53 Icardi: Inter cannot run risks by missing chances
23:49 Mourinho content with Manchester United´s attitude in EFL Cup win
23:49 Manchester City 0 Wolves 0 (aet, 4-1 pens): Bravo saves send Guardiola´s men through
23:19 Arsenal 2 Norwich City 1 (after extra time): Nketiah double books Gunners´ EFL Cup quarter-final spo
23:19 Real Murcia 0 Barcelona 3: Arnaiz bags debut goal to put Catalans in charge
23:16 Nketiah first player born after Wenger arrival to score for Arsenal
22:47 Inter 3 Sampdoria 2: Icardi and Skriniar send Spalletti´s men top
22:42 Swansea City 0 Manchester United 2: Lingard double gets Red Devils back on track
22:36 Magdeburg 0 Borussia Dortmund 5: Impressive Isak opens account as Pokal holders cruise through
22:24 Dave Sarachan to lead USA against Portugal
20:33 Anne Frank diary to be read at Serie A matches following Lazio antisemitism storm
20:17 Injured James misses Leipzig showdown
19:54 Allegri has ´no problem´ with Juventus star Dybala
19:12 Deportivo replace Pepe Mel with youth coach after stuttering start
18:12 Lamela still not ready for Tottenham return
16:59 Perez tells Dani Alves: You should have played for Madrid
16:02 Do not write off Lindelof at Manchester United, warns Giggs
15:37 Unsworth wants Everton stay for potential ´all-time great´ Barkley
15:05 I missed you my friend - Ribery back on the ball in injury rehab
14:45 Leicester ´reluctantly accept´ FIFA preventing Silva registration
14:14 De Zerbi optimistic for Benevento after replacing sacked Baroni
13:35 Coman, Martinez, Hummels available for RB Leipzig trip
12:49 Mbappe honoured by Henry comparisons but is no ´copy´ of anyone
12:17 I´d be told he´s worth €250m – Perez says Kane move a non-starter for Real Madrid
12:07 ´Disappointed´ Koeman bids Everton farewell following sacking
11:05 Unsworth to take charge of Everton for Chelsea EFL Cup trip
11:00 Lazio condemn fans for anti-Semitic graffiti in Stadio Olimpico
10:04 Jesus revels in blossoming Aguero relationship
04:31 He has proven himself in the Premier League – Kroos talks up Kane
02:58 Zidane praises ´amazing´ Ronaldo
02:08 Neymar happy to be alongside Ronaldo, Messi
01:27 The end of Cristiano v Messi? It´s just starting, says Ronaldo
01:07 Wenger ready to unleash big guns against Norwich
01:04 Kane: Spurs can win Premier League

Serie A table

# Team MP D P
1 Napoli 10 +22 28
2 Internazionale 10 +13 26
3 Juventus 10 +21 25
4 Lazio 10 +15 25
5 Roma 9 +11 21
6 Sampdoria 9 +6 17
7 Fiorentina 10 +7 16
8 Milan 10 +2 16
9 Atalanta 10 +4 15
10 Chievo 10 -2 15
11 Bologna 10 -2 14
12 Torino 10 -3 13
13 Udinese 10 -5 9
14 Cagliari 10 -10 9
15 Sassuolo 10 -11 8
16 Genoa 10 -6 6
17 Crotone 10 -14 6
18 Hellas Verona 10 -16 6
19 SPAL 10 -11 5
20 Benevento 10 -21 0

Facebook