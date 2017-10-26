Related

Manchester United v Tottenham: Spurs on a level after decades being second best

26 October 2017 11:01

Mauricio Pochettino's in-form Tottenham are all-square with second-place Manchester United as they prepare to head to Old Trafford for what could prove a key early joust in the Premier League title race.

This fixture has been played in each of the Premier League's previous 25 seasons and Spurs' prospects have rarely looked to rosy.

United boss Jose Mourinho should have no doubt that recent history is certainly on his side when it comes to games between two of England's most celebrated clubs.

 

Old Trafford torment for Tottenham

On their 25 visits to Old Trafford from the 1992-93 season onwards, Spurs have left defeated on 20 occasions. They have suffered more defeats there than any other Premier League away ground, the latest of which came when Henrikh Mkhitaryan sealed a 1-0 win for Mourinho's men last December.

That was the 50th goal during this time that Tottenham have conceded at Old Trafford. Only Anfield (51) has proved a more punishing venue, with Chelsea also bringing up a half-century at home to their London rivals during the same period.

Overall in the Premier League era, United have won 32 to Spurs' seven, with 11 draws. A 2-1 victory in their final game at White Hart Lane last season means the Londoners are chasing consecutive league victories over the 20-time English champions for the first time since April 1990.


Rooney and Giggs top the charts

United's dominance of the fixture is underlined by the list of its top scorers in the Premier League.

Wayne Rooney leads the way with 11, while Ryan Giggs never scored more against a single opponent during his decorated career than the 10 he netted versus Tottenham.

Ruud van Nistelrooy and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are up next – the goal-poaching specialists on seven apiece – while David Beckham (six), Paul Scholes, Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani (all four) feature before any Spurs players.

Les Ferdinand, Chris Armstrong and Sol Campbell each scored three times against United. Harry Kane's decisive goal last time the teams met was his first in seven attempts when facing the Red Devils.


Mourinho v Pochettino

Pochettino seems to bolster his considerable reputation by the week at present, while United's last two Premier League outings against Liverpool and Huddersfield Town left Mourinho answering some tough questions.

However, the Argentine tactician has plenty of improvements to make when it comes to showdowns with the Portuguese master.

Four defeats against Mourinho across his spells in charge of Southampton and Tottenham are more than Pochettino has suffered at the hands of any other manager in England. His two wins in seven attempts against his weekend adversary both came at White Hart Lane.

Both managers are defending impressive recent streaks, with Tottenham boasting six consecutive league wins on the road, while United are undefeated in their past 21 Premier League contests at Old Trafford.

