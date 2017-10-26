Keita red card unfair, says Hasenhuttl

RB Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuttl believes Naby Keita is treated unfairly after the midfielder was sent off once again.
Guinea international Keita saw red for the third time in seven games for club and country as his side lost to Bayern Munich on Wednesday.
The 22-year-old was sent off in the second half before Bayern claimed a 5-4 win on penalties after a 1-1 DFB-Pokal draw at Red Bull Arena.
But Hasenhuttl felt Keita's red was unfair, with the midfielder – who will join Liverpool next season – having conceded five fouls, and been fouled as many times, the equal most of any player on the pitch.
"I think Naby Keita got two yellow cards for two fouls. In my opinion, Naby got a yellow card for every first foul," he said.
"Before he gets the first yellow he was fouled dozens of times.
"In these situations I miss the equality of rights, but that was not the decisive scene of the game."
Emil Forsberg's opener from the penalty spot for the hosts in the 68th minute was cancelled out by Thiago Alcantara.
But Hasenhuttl was left upset by a first-half incident, when the referee changed his mind and awarded Leipzig a free-kick after initially pointing to the penalty spot.
"The decisive moment was when the referee decided for a penalty from the distance of three metres and took it back because his assistant had the better view from a distance of 40 metres," he said.
"Sorry, but it is very difficult to accept what's going on with a referee in such a situation.
"He was so confident as he blows the whistle and he didn't hesitate for a second so I can't understand why he took the penalty back because of a note from such a distance, but we can't change it."
