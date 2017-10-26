Article

Everton caretaker Unsworth proud of Toffees´ response

26 October 2017 00:29

Everton's temporary boss David Unsworth is unsure if he will be handed the job on a permanent basis, but was enthused by Wednesday's spirited display in defeat at Chelsea.

Willian's stunning stoppage-time strike ultimately proved decisive at Stamford Bridge as - on the back of Ronald Koeman's sacking on Monday - a rejuvenated Everton lost out 2-1 in the EFL Cup fourth round.

Antonio Rudiger's brilliant 26th-minute header put Chelsea ahead, but Everton fought back in the second half - Willy Caballero pulling off some superb saves before Ademola Lookman struck the woodwork.

Michy Batshuayi missed a sitter at the other end, but Willian provided the moment of magic to put Chelsea two up and ensure Dominic Calvert-Lewin's effort moments later was nothing but a consolation for the managerless visitors.

And despite the defeat, Unsworth was buoyed by the performance ahead of the weekend trip to Leicester City.

"I honestly don't know," Unsworth answered when questioned on his chances of replacing Koeman on a full-time basis.

"I'm scheduled to meet [Farhad Moshiri] on Friday afternoon with the chairman, but I speak to the chairman, two, three, four times per day. What will be, will be. 

"All I know is that we'll hopefully be as committed as that every game that I'm in charge. We can't be where we are and expect to win every game.

"There's an awful lot to work with there. It's a very proud performance tonight.

"I just have to be committed. We have to try and win some games. There's no points return or game total that we've been set.

"We'll just plan game to game. I can only influence the training sessions and the games going forward. What's gone on before is history."

Unsworth reinstated several of Everton's fringe players back into his starting XI for Wednesday's clash, as well as handing a full debut to Beni Baningime, who put in an accomplished display in midfield.

"Sometimes you stumble across a formula," Unsworth added.

"Beni wasn't in the team last night. Morgan Schneiderlin was taken ill, and sometimes that opens the door for a young player. With me in the Under-23s he's been outstanding.

"He's very humble and we're all proud of him tonight. I didn't think Beni would be as good as he was. You have to have the confidence to play young players.

"I thought the pressing when we went in threes and fours was good. It's not as good as I would want it yet.

"But certainly, when you put James McCarthy, Aaron Lennon, Kevin Mirallas back into the team, you get that response that we got tonight."

