Everton caretaker Unsworth proud of Toffees´ response

Everton's temporary boss David Unsworth is unsure if he will be handed the job on a permanent basis, but was enthused by Wednesday's spirited display in defeat at Chelsea.
Willian's stunning stoppage-time strike ultimately proved decisive at Stamford Bridge as - on the back of Ronald Koeman's sacking on Monday - a rejuvenated Everton lost out 2-1 in the EFL Cup fourth round.
Antonio Rudiger's brilliant 26th-minute header put Chelsea ahead, but Everton fought back in the second half - Willy Caballero pulling off some superb saves before Ademola Lookman struck the woodwork.
Michy Batshuayi missed a sitter at the other end, but Willian provided the moment of magic to put Chelsea two up and ensure Dominic Calvert-Lewin's effort moments later was nothing but a consolation for the managerless visitors.
And despite the defeat, Unsworth was buoyed by the performance ahead of the weekend trip to Leicester City.
"I honestly don't know," Unsworth answered when questioned on his chances of replacing Koeman on a full-time basis.
"I'm scheduled to meet [Farhad Moshiri] on Friday afternoon with the chairman, but I speak to the chairman, two, three, four times per day. What will be, will be.
"All I know is that we'll hopefully be as committed as that every game that I'm in charge. We can't be where we are and expect to win every game.
"There's an awful lot to work with there. It's a very proud performance tonight.
"I just have to be committed. We have to try and win some games. There's no points return or game total that we've been set.
"We'll just plan game to game. I can only influence the training sessions and the games going forward. What's gone on before is history."
Full Time: Despite a strong second half showing, Everton are out of the @Carabao_Cup following a 2-1 defeat at @ChelseaFC. pic.twitter.com/SMt7ZyIKLA— Everton (@Everton) October 25, 2017
Unsworth reinstated several of Everton's fringe players back into his starting XI for Wednesday's clash, as well as handing a full debut to Beni Baningime, who put in an accomplished display in midfield.
"Sometimes you stumble across a formula," Unsworth added.
"Beni wasn't in the team last night. Morgan Schneiderlin was taken ill, and sometimes that opens the door for a young player. With me in the Under-23s he's been outstanding.
"He's very humble and we're all proud of him tonight. I didn't think Beni would be as good as he was. You have to have the confidence to play young players.
"I thought the pressing when we went in threes and fours was good. It's not as good as I would want it yet.
"But certainly, when you put James McCarthy, Aaron Lennon, Kevin Mirallas back into the team, you get that response that we got tonight."
|Montella relishing Juve clash after Chievo rout
|Play like that and we´ll lose to AC Milan – Allegri slams Juventus after SPAL win
|Everton caretaker Unsworth proud of Toffees´ response
|Conte praises Chelsea youngster after EFL Cup win
|Herrera insists Mourinho relationship is ´fantastic´
|Under-fire Bilic salutes ´brilliant´ West Ham reaction
|I am not daft - Koeman saw Everton sacking coming
|RB Leipzig 1 Bayern Munich 1 (aet, 4-5 pens): Ulreich denies Werner on night of spot-kick drama
|Elche 1 Atletico Madrid 1: Simeone´s men held by third-tier hosts
|Tottenham 2 West Ham 3: Stunning comeback sees Hammers reach last eight
|Juventus 4 SPAL 1: Bernardeschi, Dybala brilliance inspires champions to victory
|Chelsea 2 Everton 1: Rudiger and Willian send spirited Toffees out
|Chievo 1 AC Milan 4: Suso stars to ease pressure on Montella
|Vlasic: Everton were saving Diego Costa a shirt number
|Henry will help Belgium break down barriers - Martinez
|Leicester City appoint Puel as Shakespeare successor
|Milan should have signed Aubameyang or Belotti – Costacurta
|Italy must qualify for World Cup, urges Buffon
|Gibson signs new five-year Middlesbrough contract
|Brewster hat-trick sets up England v Spain Under-17 World Cup final
|Woodburn signs new long-term Liverpool contract
|´Extraordinary´ Hasenhuttl perfect for Bayern Munich – Sammer
|Bale return date for Real Madrid undecided - Zidane
|WATCH: Aguero celebrates wildly after Arteta nutmeg
|Others are better than me - Zidane modest after winning Best FIFA Men´s Coach award
|Emery demands Ligue 1 referees do more to protect Neymar
|EFL plans Guardiola meeting after match-ball criticism
|You can´t ask for a bigger manager – Tuanzebe appreciates demanding Mourinho
|Guerreiro relieved to put ´difficult time´ aside after Dortmund return
|I am missing Real Madrid, Danilo concedes
|I don´t know why Chelsea let him go - Wenger excited by two-goal Nketiah
|RB Leipzig boss Hasenhuttl ´has the right stuff´ to coach Bayern Munich
|Talking Point: Majestic Manchester City´s solid defence justifying lavish spending
|Bosz pleased with impressive Isak
|Jones ready for Spurs showdown, says Mourinho
|He´s not afraid – Wenger praises Nketiah
|Jedinak included in Socceroos play-off squad despite fitness concerns
|River Plate 1 Lanus 0: Scocco scores late winner for hosts
|It´s unacceptable – Guardiola unhappy with EFL Cup match ball
|Guardiola lauds man-of-the-match Bravo after City survive shoot-out
|Bravo left with mixed emotions after City cup heroics
|Valverde hails Arnaiz after impressive Barcelona debut
|Wenger lauds Nketiah contribution after EFL Cup brace
|Bilic confirms players´ meeting as West Ham eye turnaround
|Icardi: Inter cannot run risks by missing chances
|Mourinho content with Manchester United´s attitude in EFL Cup win
|Manchester City 0 Wolves 0 (aet, 4-1 pens): Bravo saves send Guardiola´s men through
|Arsenal 2 Norwich City 1 (after extra time): Nketiah double books Gunners´ EFL Cup quarter-final spo
|Real Murcia 0 Barcelona 3: Arnaiz bags debut goal to put Catalans in charge
|Nketiah first player born after Wenger arrival to score for Arsenal
|Inter 3 Sampdoria 2: Icardi and Skriniar send Spalletti´s men top
|Swansea City 0 Manchester United 2: Lingard double gets Red Devils back on track
|Magdeburg 0 Borussia Dortmund 5: Impressive Isak opens account as Pokal holders cruise through
|Dave Sarachan to lead USA against Portugal
|Anne Frank diary to be read at Serie A matches following Lazio antisemitism storm
|Injured James misses Leipzig showdown
|Allegri has ´no problem´ with Juventus star Dybala
|Deportivo replace Pepe Mel with youth coach after stuttering start
|Lamela still not ready for Tottenham return
|Perez tells Dani Alves: You should have played for Madrid
|Do not write off Lindelof at Manchester United, warns Giggs
|Unsworth wants Everton stay for potential ´all-time great´ Barkley
|I missed you my friend - Ribery back on the ball in injury rehab
|Leicester ´reluctantly accept´ FIFA preventing Silva registration
|De Zerbi optimistic for Benevento after replacing sacked Baroni
|Coman, Martinez, Hummels available for RB Leipzig trip
|Mbappe honoured by Henry comparisons but is no ´copy´ of anyone
|I´d be told he´s worth €250m – Perez says Kane move a non-starter for Real Madrid
|´Disappointed´ Koeman bids Everton farewell following sacking
|Unsworth to take charge of Everton for Chelsea EFL Cup trip
|Lazio condemn fans for anti-Semitic graffiti in Stadio Olimpico
|Jesus revels in blossoming Aguero relationship
|He has proven himself in the Premier League – Kroos talks up Kane
|Zidane praises ´amazing´ Ronaldo
|Neymar happy to be alongside Ronaldo, Messi
|The end of Cristiano v Messi? It´s just starting, says Ronaldo
|Wenger ready to unleash big guns against Norwich
|Kane: Spurs can win Premier League