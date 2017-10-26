EFL Cup quarter-final draw: Man United travel to Bristol City

EFL Cup holders Manchester United will travel to Championship side Bristol City in the quarter-finals of this season's competition.

United eased into the last eight with a comfortable victory over Swansea City on Tuesday, while the Robins knocked out Roy Hodgson's beleaguered Crystal Palace.

Elsewhere, Manchester City go to Leicester City and there is a London derby between Arsenal and West Ham – the Hammers having dispatched Tottenham in the last round.

The draw, which was delayed by almost two hours due to technical problems, also pitted Premier League champions Chelsea against Bournemouth.

The ties will be played in the week commencing December 18.

EFL Cup quarter-final draw in full:

Chelsea v Bournemouth

Arsenal v West Ham

Leicester City v Manchester City



Bristol City v Manchester United