Article

EFL apologises for delayed cup draw

26 October 2017 19:52

The EFL has issued an apology after the draw for the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup was delayed by almost two hours.

The draw had been set to take place at 16:00 BST on Thursday and was due to be streamed live on Twitter.

However, technical difficulties led to the event being pushed back on a number of occasions, with the EFL Cup's social media account eventually releasing a pre-recorded video that included the last-eight draw at 17:45 BST.

"The EFL would like to apologise for a number of third party technical issues that affected coverage of today's previously advertised [EFL] Cup Round Five live draw at Twitter HQ," a statement read later on Thursday.

"The EFL has received an apology from Twitter UK for the delay which is believed to have occurred as a result of a faulty encoder.

"The EFL has requested a full explanation into the events that led to this afternoon's unacceptable delay."

Draws for previous rounds have taken place in Asia, with a number of errors littering the events.

EFL Cup holders Manchester United will face Bristol City in the pick of the quarter-final ties.

Sponsored links

Thursday 26 October

20:24 Hodgson blasts Premier League sack culture ahead of West Ham showdown
19:52 EFL apologises for delayed cup draw
19:47 Leipzig deserve respect in the Bundesliga - Rummenigge
18:55 EFL Cup quarter-final draw: Man United travel to Bristol City
18:30 Kick It Out blasts ´shambolic´ FA after DCMS investigation
17:39 The waiting game was killing me - Drinkwater delighted to make Chelsea bow
17:24 Caixinha sacked as Rangers boss
16:36 Wenger sees Arsenal futures for both Nketiah and Walcott
16:35 LaLiga to introduce VAR next season, says RFEF chief
15:57 Wenger: Ozil, Sanchez proved Arsenal commitment in Everton thrashing
15:11 Everton not my story, says Burnley boss Dyche
14:57 Clarke promises FA cultural review after admitting ´we have lost trust of the public´
14:48 ´Hungry´ Wenger defends Arsenal values as fans revolt at AGM
14:23 West Brom´s Dawson out for two months with torn knee capsule
14:03 Kagawa the latest to join Mata´s Common Goal
14:00 AC Milan v Juventus: The stats behind one of Serie A´s most historic fixtures
13:32 Manchester City´s Gundogan feared injury after cramp attack
13:07 Dani Parejo denies trying to force through Barcelona move
13:04 Roma´s Karsdorp tears cruciate ligament
13:00 AC Milan v Juventus: Spectacular Sheva lights up old foes´ memorable meetings
12:47 Balotelli rues Neymar absence for PSG v Nice
12:09 Manchester United v Tottenham: Pochettino measuring up well to old elite
11:10 No chance without Kane - Ferdinand on Tottenham´s Premier League title hopes
11:01 Manchester United v Tottenham: Spurs on a level after decades being second best
10:00 Scoring faster than Shearer but Lukaku a record rival - Kane vs the Premier League´s best
09:44 Arsenal owner Kroenke going nowhere, no regrets on Wenger
06:50 MLS Review: Red Bulls crush Fire, Whitecaps advance
05:49 Heynckes revels in ´extremely important´ win for Bayern
04:46 Keita red card unfair, says Hasenhuttl
03:41 Barcelona 0 Gremio 3: Luan brace has Brazilians poised for Libertadores final
02:40 Spurs star Kane in doubt for Man United clash – Pochettino
01:58 Pochettino laments complacency as Spurs exit EFL Cup
01:51 Simeone pleased with Atletico debutants Gonzalez, Moya
01:35 Arsenal eager to keep Sanchez and Ozil, says club owner Kroenke
00:57 Montella relishing Juve clash after Chievo rout
00:54 Play like that and we´ll lose to AC Milan – Allegri slams Juventus after SPAL win
00:29 Everton caretaker Unsworth proud of Toffees´ response
00:23 Conte praises Chelsea youngster after EFL Cup win
00:18 Herrera insists Mourinho relationship is ´fantastic´
00:08 Under-fire Bilic salutes ´brilliant´ West Ham reaction
00:03 I am not daft - Koeman saw Everton sacking coming

Wednesday 25 October

23:41 RB Leipzig 1 Bayern Munich 1 (aet, 4-5 pens): Ulreich denies Werner on night of spot-kick drama
23:21 Elche 1 Atletico Madrid 1: Simeone´s men held by third-tier hosts
22:52 Tottenham 2 West Ham 3: Stunning comeback sees Hammers reach last eight
22:50 Juventus 4 SPAL 1: Bernardeschi, Dybala brilliance inspires champions to victory
22:45 Chelsea 2 Everton 1: Rudiger and Willian send spirited Toffees out
22:41 Chievo 1 AC Milan 4: Suso stars to ease pressure on Montella
21:58 Vlasic: Everton were saving Diego Costa a shirt number
21:11 Henry will help Belgium break down barriers - Martinez
20:32 Leicester City appoint Puel as Shakespeare successor
19:55 Milan should have signed Aubameyang or Belotti – Costacurta
19:41 Italy must qualify for World Cup, urges Buffon
19:37 Gibson signs new five-year Middlesbrough contract
19:15 Brewster hat-trick sets up England v Spain Under-17 World Cup final
18:07 Woodburn signs new long-term Liverpool contract
17:14 ´Extraordinary´ Hasenhuttl perfect for Bayern Munich – Sammer
16:48 Bale return date for Real Madrid undecided - Zidane
16:13 WATCH: Aguero celebrates wildly after Arteta nutmeg
15:50 Others are better than me - Zidane modest after winning Best FIFA Men´s Coach award
15:22 Emery demands Ligue 1 referees do more to protect Neymar
13:38 EFL plans Guardiola meeting after match-ball criticism
12:59 You can´t ask for a bigger manager – Tuanzebe appreciates demanding Mourinho
12:22 Guerreiro relieved to put ´difficult time´ aside after Dortmund return
11:24 I am missing Real Madrid, Danilo concedes
10:38 I don´t know why Chelsea let him go - Wenger excited by two-goal Nketiah
10:34 RB Leipzig boss Hasenhuttl ´has the right stuff´ to coach Bayern Munich
10:00 Talking Point: Majestic Manchester City´s solid defence justifying lavish spending
05:44 Bosz pleased with impressive Isak
04:27 Jones ready for Spurs showdown, says Mourinho
03:19 He´s not afraid – Wenger praises Nketiah
02:54 Jedinak included in Socceroos play-off squad despite fitness concerns
02:12 River Plate 1 Lanus 0: Scocco scores late winner for hosts
01:59 It´s unacceptable – Guardiola unhappy with EFL Cup match ball
01:19 Guardiola lauds man-of-the-match Bravo after City survive shoot-out
01:12 Bravo left with mixed emotions after City cup heroics
00:44 Valverde hails Arnaiz after impressive Barcelona debut
00:08 Wenger lauds Nketiah contribution after EFL Cup brace

Tuesday 24 October

23:53 Bilic confirms players´ meeting as West Ham eye turnaround
23:53 Icardi: Inter cannot run risks by missing chances
23:49 Mourinho content with Manchester United´s attitude in EFL Cup win
23:49 Manchester City 0 Wolves 0 (aet, 4-1 pens): Bravo saves send Guardiola´s men through
23:19 Arsenal 2 Norwich City 1 (after extra time): Nketiah double books Gunners´ EFL Cup quarter-final spo
23:19 Real Murcia 0 Barcelona 3: Arnaiz bags debut goal to put Catalans in charge
23:16 Nketiah first player born after Wenger arrival to score for Arsenal
22:47 Inter 3 Sampdoria 2: Icardi and Skriniar send Spalletti´s men top
22:42 Swansea City 0 Manchester United 2: Lingard double gets Red Devils back on track
22:36 Magdeburg 0 Borussia Dortmund 5: Impressive Isak opens account as Pokal holders cruise through
22:24 Dave Sarachan to lead USA against Portugal
20:33 Anne Frank diary to be read at Serie A matches following Lazio antisemitism storm
20:17 Injured James misses Leipzig showdown
19:54 Allegri has ´no problem´ with Juventus star Dybala
19:12 Deportivo replace Pepe Mel with youth coach after stuttering start
18:12 Lamela still not ready for Tottenham return
16:59 Perez tells Dani Alves: You should have played for Madrid
16:02 Do not write off Lindelof at Manchester United, warns Giggs
15:37 Unsworth wants Everton stay for potential ´all-time great´ Barkley
15:05 I missed you my friend - Ribery back on the ball in injury rehab
14:45 Leicester ´reluctantly accept´ FIFA preventing Silva registration
14:14 De Zerbi optimistic for Benevento after replacing sacked Baroni
13:35 Coman, Martinez, Hummels available for RB Leipzig trip
12:49 Mbappe honoured by Henry comparisons but is no ´copy´ of anyone
12:17 I´d be told he´s worth €250m – Perez says Kane move a non-starter for Real Madrid
12:07 ´Disappointed´ Koeman bids Everton farewell following sacking
11:05 Unsworth to take charge of Everton for Chelsea EFL Cup trip
11:00 Lazio condemn fans for anti-Semitic graffiti in Stadio Olimpico
10:04 Jesus revels in blossoming Aguero relationship
04:31 He has proven himself in the Premier League – Kroos talks up Kane
02:58 Zidane praises ´amazing´ Ronaldo
02:08 Neymar happy to be alongside Ronaldo, Messi
01:27 The end of Cristiano v Messi? It´s just starting, says Ronaldo
01:07 Wenger ready to unleash big guns against Norwich
01:04 Kane: Spurs can win Premier League

Facebook